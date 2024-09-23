Key Takeaways Rob Gronkowski set a new NFL record for touchdowns by a tight end in a season, recording 17 for the New England Patriots in 2011.

Jimmy Graham fell one TD short of Gronk in 2013 with 16 touchdown catches for the New Orleans Saints.

Antonio Gates emerged in 2004 with 13 TD receptions, becoming a dominant tight end.

After catching 10 touchdown passes as a rookie with the New England Patriots in 2010, Rob Gronkowski showed he was arguably the best tight end in the game in 2011. A second-round pick out of Arizona, Gronk showed his rookie year was no fluke by hauling in 17 touchdown passes, setting a new NFL record for the most TDs by a tight end in a single season.

To further prove the point, Gronkowski had at least 10 touchdown catches in five of his first six NFL seasons.

But there have been plenty of other tight ends who've had some big scoring years as well. Here are the tight ends with the most touchdown catches in a season.

Related NFL Tight Ends With the Most Touchdowns in a Game The NFL record for the most touchdowns scored in a game by a tight end has stood for more than four decades.

1 Rob Gronkowski (17), 2011

Rob Gronkowski set the new standard for tight ends in his second NFL season

MIchael Ivins-Imagn Images

Rob Gronkowski set the standard for elite tight ends in just his second NFL season. With the New England Patriots in 2011, Gronkowski, a second-round draft pick out of Arizona in 2010, led the NFL with 17 touchdown receptions.

As a rookie, Gronk hauled in 42 receptions, 10 going for touchdowns. In 2011, he matched his rookie total of TD catches by Week 10, making him the first tight end to have 20 touchdown catches in his first two seasons. And he wasn't done.

Not only did Gronkowski catch an NFL-record 17 touchdowns for a tight end in a season, but he also had career-highs in receptions (90) and yards (1,327) en route to earning First-Team All-Pro honors.

Although injuries slowed him down during his 11 NFL seasons, Gronkowski finished with 92 touchdown catches.

2 Jimmy Graham (16), 2013

Jimmy Graham fell one short of tying Gronk in 2013

Crystal LoGiudice-Imagn Images

Jimmy Graham was another stellar tight end from the 2010 draft class. The University of Miami product came up one touchdown catch short of tying Gronkowski's mark of 17 touchdowns in a season by a tight end in 2013, finishing with a league-best 16 touchdown receptions for the New Orleans Saints .

Like Gronk, Graham exploded in his second season, catching 99 passes for 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns to make the first of his five Pro Bowls. Two years later, he collected his 16 touchdowns and racked up 1,215 yards, earning First-Team All-Pro honors.

In September 2013, Graham earned Player of the Month honors, becoming the first tight end in franchise history to do so.

3 Antonio Gates (13), 2004

Antonio Gates broke out in 2004

Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

One of the most dominant tight ends of his era, Antonio Gates was overlooked by NFL teams after a college career at Kent State that saw him play basketball instead of football.

Gates went undrafted in 2003 but worked out for the San Diego Chargers , who immediately signed the athletic rookie. During his rookie season, Gates went from third-string tight end to starter and finished the season with 24 catches for 389 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions.

In 2004, Gates became a primary target for quarterback Drew Brees, catching 81 passes for 964 yards and 13 touchdowns. Gates earned the first of eight straight Pro Bowl selections and was named a First-Team All-Pro for the first of three straight seasons.

Gates spent 16 seasons with the Chargers and finished with 116 touchdown catches, the most for any tight end in NFL history.

4 Vernon Davis (13), 2009

Vernon Davis surpassed his previous career TD total in 2009

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The sixth overall selection in the 2006 NFL Draft, Vernon Davis played the first 10 seasons of his 14-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers . After catching a total of nine touchdown passes in his first three seasons, Davis lit it up in 2009.

The 6-foot-3, 248-pound tight end out of Maryland caught a career-best 78 passes for a career-high 965 yards and led the NFL with 13 touchdown receptions. Davis was a focal point of San Francisco's short passing game and was targeted 121 times en route to earning the first of two Pro Bowl selections.

5 Vernon Davis (13), 2013

Vernon Davis repeated his 13-TD performance in 2013

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Davis had his second 13-touchdown season in five years and earned the second and final Pro Bowl selection of his career in 2013. The veteran tight end started 15 games and had 52 catches for 850 yards and 13 touchdown receptions, averaging 16.3 yards per catch.

Davis was named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2013 and also had a pair of touchdown catches during the postseason.

Davis finished his illustrious career with 7,562 receiving yards and caught 63 touchdown passes.

6 Tyler Eifert (13), 2015

Tyler Eifert had the best season of his career in 2015

Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, Tyler Eifert was a big target for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton . In 2015, Eifert put together his best season in his eight-year NFL career.

Selected by the Bengals in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Eifert had a solid rookie campaign with 39 catches for 445 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In 2014, he played one game before dislocating his elbow and suffering a torn labrum, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

In 2015, Eifert bounced back nicely and made the only Pro Bowl of his career, catching 52 passes for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Notre Dame product played seven seasons with the Bengals and finished his career by playing one year with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

7 Eric Ebron (13), 2018

Eric Ebron posted career-highs across the board for the Colts in 2018

Matt Kryger/IndyStar

The Detroit Lions selected Eric Ebron with the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. After playing his first four years in Detroit, Ebron signed with the Indianapolis Colts after getting released by the Lions after the 2017 season.

In his first year with the Colts, Ebron posted career-highs across the board, finishing with 66 catches for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns to earn the lone Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Ebron spent two years with the Colts before playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in his final two seasons.

8 9 Tied With 12

Julius Thomas of the Denver Broncos had 12 TD catches in back-to-back seasons

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The 2014 season must have been the year of the tight end, as three finished with 12 touchdown catches that season. In all, there have been nine tight ends who've finished with exactly a dozen touchdown receptions in a season. Technically, it's eight because Julius Thomas of the Denver Broncos did it twice.

Thomas racked up 12 touchdown catches in back-to-back seasons. Thomas accomplished the feat in 2013 and 2014, the only two Pro Bowl seasons of his career.

Gronkowski also had 12 touchdown catches in 2014, giving him double-digit touchdown receptions in four of his first five seasons. He also had 11 in 2015.

Gates finished the 2014 season with 12 catches that went for touchdowns. After three straight seasons without getting double-digit TD receptions, Gates hauled in 12, giving him four seasons with 10 or more touchdown catches in his career.

Travis Kelce

Mike Ditka (1961), Jerry Smith (1967), Todd Christensen (1983), and Wesley Walls (1999) also finished with a dozen touchdown catches in one season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.