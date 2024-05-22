Highlights The NFL will be testing optical tracking technology for determination of down-and-distance measures during the 2024 preseason.

A successful trial could lead to implementation league-wide alongside the customary chain gang for the 2024 regular season.

The league has experimented with tracking technology in the past and still uses it as a data aggregator for Next Gen Stats.

The NFL's slow embrace of new technology concerning down-and-distance measurements has hit a Millenium Falcon-esque jump to hyperspace.

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFL will be trotting out an optical tracking apparatus, designed to replace the chain gang as the league's primary yard-marking tool, in the 2024 preseason. Jones added that if the system receives positive reviews from all necessary parties during the league-wide trial, it will be implemented before the regular season gets underway.

Optical tracking was utilized in both MetLife Stadium and Hard Rock Stadium on a preliminary test basis in 2023. If approved for 2024, it will serve as the official method for determining down and distance, but won't eliminate chains altogether. The league reportedly intends to keep them in a backup capacity for game operations and as a point of reference -- akin to the blue and yellow lines on telecasts -- for those attending games in-person.

The NFL Has Had Tracking Technology For Years

Next Gen Stats' data compilation is reliant upon it

While Roger Goodell's league is finally dipping its toe into the pool of optical tracking, it has utilized different technological tracking methods for many years. These systems are the crux of the NFL's Next Gen Stats program and provide more than 200 data points -- including player speeds, completion probability and expected rushing yards, among many others -- on every snap in each game each week.

Fans who are active on Twitter/X have encountered posts detailing player movement on key plays throughout NFL contests more frequently in recent years. Those "dot" illustrations, like the one of Patrick Mahomes' touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in Super Bowl 58 shown below, come courtesy of the league's already implemented system for stat aggregation.

Optical tracking has been more commonly seen in tennis and soccer. The latter has had ball-tracking technology in place to enhance the efficiency of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) on reviews -- particularly those concerning offsides -- since 2018-19, while the former has utilized Hawk-Eye instant replay for nearly 20 years on a regular basis.

In theory, the time of challenges and official reviews could drop from minutes to seconds if optical tracking were effectively integrated with the NFL's current technology, which is already capable of providing quick packets of data to the masses. Next Gen Stats themselves shared five unique nuggets concerning Sam Hubbard's "Rumble In the Jungle" in the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 Wild Card victory moments after it occurred.

There are a number of legitimate concerns about how a rushed implementation could negatively impact the opening weeks of the season, bringing heightened importance to proper installation in more than 30 stadiums inside the U.S. and abroad in a relatively short period of time. However, the long-term outlook of the league's distance measuring and video review process has seemingly never looked better.

