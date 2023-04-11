Odell Beckham Jr is set to earn a lot of money following his signing for the Baltimore Ravens, but it doesn’t come close to cracking the top ten of NFL wide receiver salaries.

Having not been seen on a football field since the Super Bowl in 2022, Odell Beckham Jr has finally managed to get himself a spot in the National Football League once again, as he signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal that could see him paid as much as $18m with various incentives, but is set for a base salary $15m this season.

Now you could make the argument that this is something of a big risk for the Ravens to take. Having injured his ACL during the 2020 season and then doing so again at the end of the 2021 season, the was a reason that teams were cautious about not giving him a contract all the way through last year.

There are two ways that you can look at the deal. Either they have been very smart by only locking him down for one year which means that they aren’t tied down to him for the long run, and if he doesn’t work out, then they can simply move off of him. Or you could argue that they have paid far too much for the ‘trial run’ of someone in the condition that he’s in.

But just where does Beckham Jr’s contract with the Ravens stand against the rest of his peers at the positon?

Odell Beckham Jr not part of the big boys club anymore

We went to SpotRac, and looked at what the average pay was for an NFL wide receiver on a year to year basis (so not overall value, or how much is guaranteed) to see just where Beckham falls on the ladder, and it turns out that he is down in 23rd spot, below these names who make up the top ten:

10 - D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears, $20.628m

9 - Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders, $22.788m

8 - Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers, $23.85m

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers dives to score a touchdown in the second quarter against Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

6 (joint) - D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, $24m

6 (joint) - Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills, $24m

5 - A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles, $25m

4 - Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, $26.7m

3 - DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals, $27.25m

2 - Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders, $28m

1 - Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins, $30m

The question now, is whether this investment is going to be worth it on the Ravens’ end by the time the season is over, or if it will simply be money down the drain if he can’t come up with the goods.