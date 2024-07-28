Highlights Team-friendly contracts for impact level players give teams a massive advantage regarding roster construction.

Patrick Mahomes' discounted contract has helped propel the Kansas City Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles in a five-year span.

Raheem Mostert's cheap contract brings tremendous value to an already loaded Miami Dolphins offense.

One reason that the NFL is dominating the landscape of North American sports is that the league instilled a hard salary cap.

The large market teams in professional baseball are able to out-bid others for the top free agents year in and year out because there is no salary cap in place. The NBA has a soft cap, so teams can pay a luxury tax that allows them to breach the salary cap to keep their roster intact.

A hard cap allows each team to construct their roster on a level playing field. Which is why having a great general manager is one of the more valuable commodities an organization can possess. Each general manager across the league is attempting to sign or draft elite players at a bargain price relative to their value.

Having a great player on a team-friendly contract gives a franchise a massive advantage when it comes to assembling an elite roster. With that in mind, let's take a look at the top five most team-friendly contracts in the NFL.

It is important to clarify that this list does not include players currently playing on their rookie contracts. This list is based on each player's average annual value on their current contract.

1 Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

Average Annual Value - $45 million

The Kansas City Chiefs will be heading into the 2024 season coming off of back-to-back Super Bowl Titles, the first team to accomplish that feat since the New England Patriots did it in 2003-04.

The primary reason the organization was able to pull this off was due to Patrick Mahomes giving them a massive discount on his latest contract extension. Mahomes' current contract pays him an average of $45 million per year, which currently ties him with Kirk Cousins as the ninth highest paid quarterback.

Mahomes' All-Time Ranks Through a QB's First Seven Seasons Category Stat Rank Games 96 T-33rd Passing Yards 28,424 2nd Passing Touchdowns 219 2nd Interceptions 63 T-2nd Completion % 66.5% T-4th Passer Rating 103.5 2nd Total Wins 74 2nd

Mahomes is wildly underpaid considering he is far and away the best player in the sport today. The 28-year-old gunslinger now has three Super Bowl titles in a five-year span, the last two of which came while he was on this discounted deal. He is following closely in the footsteps of Tom Brady, who also took huge pay-cuts in order to help construct more complete rosters, which resulted in seven Super Bowls titles for the man they call the GOAT.

Mahomes seems to have discovered the recipe for success in Kansas City as his team will attempt to three-peat as Super Bowl champions in this upcoming season.

2 Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Average Annual Value - $43 million

Josh Allen has had the same mindset as Mahomes regarding taking a discount in order to bolster his roster with impact players. However, the Buffalo Bills have not reached the level of success that the Chiefs have.

Allen signed a six-year, $258 million contract with Buffalo prior to the 2021 season that included $150 million in guarantees. The contract held its own at the time, but it isn't relatively close to the top of the market right now.

Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow each average $55 million per year on their current deals, which makes them the two highest paid players in the sport. Jared Goff recently signed an extension this offseason that earns him $53 million annually. Burrow has missed significant time due to injuries, so let's take a look at how Allen stacks up against the other two signal callers.

Josh Allen, Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence Comparison (2022 & 2023 seasons) Category Allen Goff Lawrence Current Contract Average Annual Value $43 million $53 million $55 million Year 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 Games 16 17 17 17 17 16 Passing Yards 4,283 4,306 4,438 4,575 4,113 4,016 Passing Touchdowns 35 29 29 30 25 21 Interceptions 14 18 7 12 8 14 Completion % 63.3% 66.5% 65.1% 67.3% 66.3% 65.6% Passer Rating 96.6 92.2 99.3 97.9 95.2 88.5 Rushing Yards 762 524 73 21 291 339 Rushing Touchdowns 7 15 0 2 5 4

He has since guided Buffalo to four straight AFC East division titles, and had his squad 13 seconds away from potentially making a Super Bowl appearance back in the 2021 playoffs. There is hope in the organization that Allen's team discount will eventually pay off, as the superstar gunslinger is doing his part in getting Buffalo back to the Super Bowl.

3 Raheem Mostert - Miami Dolphins

Average Annual Value - $4.13 million

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is making the most of his opportunity to play for head coach Mike McDaniel. Mostert has top level speed and vision, which makes him an ideal fit in McDaniels' zone running scheme.

The 32-year-old running back is coming off a breakout 2023 campaign where he led the NFL in rushing touchdowns and tied Christian McCaffrey for the league high in total touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Raheem Mostert set the Dolphins franchise record for total touchdowns (21) and rushing touchdowns (18) in 2023.

He also set career highs in rush attempts (209) and rushing yards (1,012), which is an extraordinary accomplishment considering running backs have a history of declining in their late 20s. His age is likely the reason why he is underpaid relative to his on-field production.

He signed a new contract extension this offseason that only pays him $4.13 million annually. There is a realistic chance that his age will catch up to him within the next two years. However, this bargain makes Mostert's contract the most team-friendly deal from a non-quarterback in the league.

4 Marquise Brown - Arizona Cardinals

Average Annual Value - $7 million

The Chiefs are beginning to enter similiar territory to the Patriots during the Brady-Belichick dynasty that saw many impact players sign team-friendly contracts for the opportunity to win a championship. That is exactly the case for wide receiver Marquise Brown, who signed a contract with the defending champs during free agency.

That chance to win a title was clearly the main factor in Brown signing with K.C. according to the wideout himself (via KC Sports Network):

When the Chiefs are interested in you, you gotta take a look at them… I can go get some money at other places, but at the end of the day, it’s about winning.

Brown signed a one-year, $7 million contract this offseason, which is a bargain for Kansas City considering the value he provides to the receiving corps that needed major revamping this offseason. Brown is looking to have a breakout year in 2024 and take advanatge of playing in an offense with Mahomes and Andy Reid.

This scenario is similar to what we saw from JuJu Smith-Schuster during his lone season in Kansas City. He had his best campaign in four years while catching passes from Mahomes in 2022, and increased his value for the next free agency period. Brown will serve as a reliable option for Mahomes through the air this season, and will see a nice pay raise when he hits the open market again in 2025.

5 DeAndre Hopkins - Tennessee Titans

Average Annual Value - $13 million

There was a time during DeAndre Hopkins' career when he was regarded as a top three wide receiver in the sport. Even though he isn't the player he once was, a healthy Hopkins can still produce at a high level.

Hopkins signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Tennessee Titans last offseason that earns him $13 million annually. The 32-year-old pass catcher is getting up there in age but continues to prove that his value on the field outweighs his compensation.

Chris Godwin and Terry McLaurin are wide receivers that make substantially more per year than Hopkins, and he outperformed both of them last season.

DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Godwin, Terry McLaurin Comparison (2023) Category Hopkins Godwin McLaurin Current Contract Average Annual Value $13 million $20 million $22.78 million Games 17 17 17 Receptions 75 83 79 Receiving Yards 1,057 1,024 1,002 Yards Per Reception 14.1 12.3 12.7 Receiving Touchdowns 7 2 4

Hopkins' impact on the offense brings tremendous value to second-year quarterback Will Levis. Levis is looking to solidify himself as Tennessee's franchise quarterback of the future, and having the veteran presence of Hopkins will have a significant impact on the Titans' gunslinger.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.