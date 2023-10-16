Highlights The 2000s saw a changing of the guard in the NFL, as wide receivers became the biggest stars on many franchises thanks to their exciting on-field play and entertaining off-field antics.

The top receivers of the decade consistently surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and earned multiple Pro Bowl selections, showcasing not only exceptional skill, but long term reliability as well.

Chad Johnson, Torry Holt, Hines Ward, and Anquan Boldin were top wide receivers of the 2000s with impressive career stats and accomplishments.

Not only do wide receivers have to be quick, but they also must reliable hands to catch the ball and creativity to make a play afterward. Let’s face it, the best wide receivers make the quarterback look good. They can throw a wild pass but if the receiver makes the catch, no one's talking about the errant throw afterward.

Not many wideouts have been able to put together that winning combination of speed, size, strength, soft hands, crisp route-running, and creativity with the ball. During the decade of the 2000s, there were 10 men that found that special recipe and were able to dominate opposing defenses.

Read more:Top 10 receiving seasons in NFL history

10 Hines Ward (1998-2011), Pittsburgh Steelers

Hines Ward spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was drafted in 1998 out of Georgia. The two-time Super Bowl champ wasn’t afraid to be the go-to guy in big moments—and he was especially unafraid of laying a big hit on a defender. While Ward was only the 10th best receiver of the decade, he may very well be the greatest blocking receiver in NFL history.

Ward had the best season of his career in 2002 when he put up career highs in receptions (112), yards (1,329), and touchdowns (12). For those efforts, Ward earned his second straight Pro Bowl nod and his first Second-Team All-Pro selection as well.

Ward recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in four more seasons after that. He finished his career with 1,000 receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 receiving touchdowns. He also won Super Bowl XL MVP on the back of five receptions for 123 yards and a score, and was a three-time Second Team All-Pro.

9 Anquan Boldin , 2003-2017, Arizona Cardinals

Anquan Boldin was an expert at making tough catches in traffic. It took more than one hit to take him down. The man was stout, and it showed. Boldin was never the quickest, but his intensity and reliable mitts put him ahead of many others.

Boldin was drafted in 2003 by the Arizona Cardinals, and he came out the gates ready. He set the record for most receiving yards by a rookie in his first game with 217 on ten receptions against the Detroit Lions. He ended his rookie year with 1,377 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and also earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

After being out for most of the 2004 season with an injury, Boldin had the best campaign of his career in 2005. He finished with 102 catches for 1,402 receiving yards and seven touchdowns while leading the league with 100.1 yards per game.

Boldin spent seven seasons with the Cards and then headed to Baltimore where he got a ring with the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII. But he did not have another 1,000-yard season until he landed in San Francisco, where he eclipsed that mark in 2013 and 2014 at ages 33 and 34. Boldin ended his career with 1,076 receptions, 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns.

Steve Smith was only 5’9", but he had explosive speed and and gritty toughness that more than made up for his lack of stature. He was drafted in the third round out of Utah to the Carolina Panthers in 2001 and became a starter in the 2003 season, where he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time.

He finished with 88 receptions for 1,110 yards and seven touchdowns that year, and Smith and the Panthers made it to the Super Bowl. However, they fell short in a heartbreaking loss to the New England Patriots.

After suffering an injury in 2004, Smith came back in 2005 with a vengeance. He became just the third player since 1967 to earn the receiving “Triple Crown” during that comeback season. He led the league in receptions with 103, receiving yards with 1,563, and touchdowns with 12. He was selected for his third Pro Bowl and won NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Smith maintained over 1,000 yards in six more seasons after that one, totaling 8 out of 16 seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. Throughout his career, Smith was named First-Team All-Pro twice, Second-Team All Pro Second once, and a Pro Bowler five times.

7 Chad Johnson (2001-2012), Cincinnati Bengals

Chad Johnson’s trash talking is right up there with the best of them. Johnson was so over the top on the field he legally changed his name to Chad Ochocinco to reflect his jersey number, but we’re not here to talk about his shenanigans. The only reason Johnson was able to be so outgoing was because of his skill level.

Johnson was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2001 out of Oregon State. He did not see much playing time in his rookie season but after that his snap counts skyrocketed and so did the young receivers’ stats. Between 2002-2007, Johnson had six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He led the league in receiving yards in 2006 with 1,369 but his career high came in 2007, with 1,440 receiving yards.

Johnson holds almost every Bengals franchise receiving record including career receptions with 751, career yards with 10,783, career yards from scrimmage with 10,958, and career receiving touchdowns with 66. After an injury in the 2008 season, Johnson came back in 2009 with his last 1,000-yard campaign (1,047).

6 Andre Johnson (2003-2016), Houston Texans

Thanks to Andre Johnson's combination of size, speed, and immense physicality, not to mention his ability to catch anything, he climbed his way into the upper echelons of NFL receivers during the 2000s. Johnson was drafted third overall by the Houston Texans in just their second season as an expansion franchise.

He had a pretty good rookie season, but his breakout year did not come until his sophomore campaign. In 2004, he recorded 79 catches for 1,142 yards, and six touchdowns. He had four 100-yard games that year, including a 170-yard, two touchdown performance in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Johnson was arguably the best in the business in 2008 and 2009, when he led the league in receiving yards for back-to-back seasons and averaged 108 receptions, 1,572 receiving yards, and 8.5 touchdowns during that two-year stretch.

Johnson accrued multiple honors in his career. He was a two-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, and he was named to seven Pro Bowls. He also led the league in receptions and receiving yards twice apiece. Johnson ended his impressive career with 1,062 receptions, 14,185 yards, and 70 touchdowns.

Read more:Best dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history

5 Reggie Wayne (2001-2015), Indianapolis Colts

Reggie Wayne emerged as the ideal complement to Marvin Harrison in the early 2000s, and the chemistry he had with the great Peyton Manning was top-notch. Wayne’s route running and ability to make explosive plays is what made him a top receiver. He was drafted 30th overall in 2001 out of Miami to the Indianapolis Colts.

In the Colts' 2005 Wild Card win against the Denver Broncos, Wayne had ten receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns, good for the third-most receiving yards in a postseason game at the time. In the 2006 season, Wayne had five games with over 100 yards and ended that year with 86 receptions for 1,310 yards, also earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

He did not play in his first Pro Bowl, however, because the Colts made it to the Super Bowl, where they defeated the Chicago Bears thanks in no small part to Wayne's two catches for 61 yards and a score. Statistically, Wayne’s best campaign came the following year in 2007 when he led the league with 1,510 receiving yards.

From 2004-2010, Wayne topped 1,000 yards receiving in seven consecutive years and from 2006-2010, Wayne registered five straight Pro Bowl nods. He was also named to three All-Pro teams and ended his career with 1,070 receptions, 14,354 receiving yards, and 82 touchdowns.

4 Torry Holt (1999-2010), St. Louis Rams

Torry Holt was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 1999 out of NC State. He was an integral part of the “Greatest Show on Turf” Rams offense of 1999-2001. His explosiveness on the field and dynamic route running were essential parts of what made him a top 10 receiver.

As a rookie, Holt caught 52 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns as they headed to Super Bowl XXXIV against the Tennessee Titans, where Holt got his first and only ring. After his rookie year, Holt accumulated over 1,000 receiving yards in a whopping eight straight seasons up until 2008.

Holt had a phenomenal 10 years with the Rams, the best of which came in 2003 when he led the league with 117 receptions and 1,696 yards to earn his only First-Team All-Pro selection. He also racked up seven Pro Bowl appearances and led the league in receiving yards in 2000 as well.

No other receiver gained more receiving yards (12,594) or caught more passes (868) than Holt did during the decade from 2000-2009. He has been a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame nine times but has yet to be inducted.

3 Marvin Harrison (1996-2008), Indianapolis Colts

Marvin Harrison was drafted in the first round out of Syracuse to the Indianapolis Colts. He started 15 of 16 games as a rookie, but he didn’t get his first 1,000-yard season until 1999, when he put up 1,663 in his first full season with Peyton Manning.

He continued that trend for many years, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in eight straight years. Harrison's career high came in 2002 when he scored 11 touchdowns, led the NFL in receiving yards (1,722 yards), and led the league in receptions (143), the latter of which also set an NFL single-season record that stood until 2019.

In 2006, Harrison became the fourth player in NFL history to record 1,000 receptions. He was also one of only seven wide receivers in NFL history to reach 100 touchdowns. He finished the 2006 season with 95 receptions for 1,366 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. That same season, the Colts made it to Super Bowl XLI against the Chicago Bears and got the 29-17 win. Harrison accumulated five receptions for 59 yards and a Super Bowl ring.

When Harrison decided to retire after the 2008 season, he went down as a one-team man, having spent his whole career with Indy. Harrison made eight Pro Bowls in a row, eight All-Pro teams in a row, and led the NFL in receiving yards and receptions twice. Harrison finished his career with 1,102 receptions, 14,580 yards and 128 touchdowns and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

2 Terrell Owens (1996-2012), San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Owens was one of the more outgoing players the NFL has ever seen. He was a dominant force on the field and the life of the party off of it. While those lines sometimes lines blurred a bit, it’s rare to have the combination of speed, physicality, and exceptional route running that T.O had. He was drafted in 1996 to the San Francisco 49ers.

In 1997, Owens moved up the depth chart after Jerry Rice suffered an injury. He helped the Niners get to 13 wins that season, finishing with 936 yards and eight touchdowns. He made it over that 1,000-yard mark in the following season, and he went on to nine total seasons over 1,000 receiving yards.

From 2000 to 2002, it was hard to argue T.O. wasn't the best in the game. In those three seasons he earned Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors while averaging 96.7 receptions, 1,387.7 yards, and 14 touchdowns per year.

After eight years in the Golden Gate City and two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Owens moved to Dallas where he spent three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and had over 1,000 yards in each. He finished his career with 1,078 receptions, 15,934 receiving yards, and 153 touchdowns and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

1 Randy Moss (1998-2012), Minnesota Vikings

The country boy from West VA was drafted in the first round in 1998 by the Minnesota Vikings out of Marshall. There weren’t many players like Randy Moss and there haven't been many since. His rookie season was almost too good to be true, but that was Moss in a nutshell throughout his career. He was so good that the phrase "Mossed"—which refers to a receiver jumping over the back of a DB to make a catch—was named after him

He ended his rookie campaign with 17 touchdown receptions and 1,313 receiving yards, the former of which is an NFL rookie record. He also won Offensive Rookie of the Year and was selected for his first of six Pro Bowls at the conclusion of that season. Moss' freakish combination of size and speed made him a matchup nightmare. The guy could hurdle a man without even breaking stride.

He topped 1,000 yards in each of his first six seasons in the league, with one of his career years coming in 2003 when he put up 1,632 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 111 receptions. Moss was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2005 and added on another 1,000-yard season, but issues with the coaching staff led to his early departure from the Bay.

He was traded to the New England Patriots before the 2007 season, which led to another career year for Moss. He won Comeback Player of the Year, nabbed an NFL record 23 touchdowns, grabbed 98 receptions, racked up 1,493 yards, and helped the Pats to a 16-0 regular season. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 for his on-field exploits.

Players Seasons During 2000s 2000s Receptions 2000s Yards 2000s TDs 10 Hines Ward (PIT) 10 819 10,063 71 9 Anquan Boldin (ARI) 7 586 7,520 44 8 Steve Smith Sr. (CAR) 9 574 8,330 50 7 Chad Johnson (CIN) 9 684 9,952 62 6 Andre Johnson (HOU) 7 587 7,948 42 5 Reggie Wayne (IND) 9 676 9,393 63 4 Torry Holt (STL) 10 868 12,594 68 3 Marvin Harrison (IND) 10 791 10,439 95 2 Terrell Owens (SF) 10 784 11,644 114 1 Randy Moss (MIN) 10 777 11,739 120

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Top 10 wide receivers of the 2010s decade