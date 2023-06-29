Travis Kelce has recently spoken about how much he is paid, but how does his salary compare to those of the rest of his position group in the NFL?

When it comes to the success that the Kansas City Chiefs have had over the past few years, the most common people that you’d attribute it to would be quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

However, you could make the argument that none of it would have been possible without the input of Travis Kelce, who has developed into one of Mahomes’ favourite and most trusted targets, with Kelce having put up 6,444 yards in the five seasons at Mahomes has been a starter, with 47 touchdowns to boot in the regular season.

That level of dominance can’t be understated as Kelce has emerged as arguably the best ‘catcher of the ball’ (so that includes running backs, full backs, tight ends and wide receivers') in the National Football League. But for man as impressive as he and his skillset are, he isn’t necessarily paid like someone that dominant, and he knows it.

Travis Kelce not the biggest fish in the pond

Speaking in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Kelce opened up about some discussions he had with his representatives over the years when it comes to his salary, stating:

My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am. Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?’

But in Kelce’s eyes, whilst he might be underpaid, he doesn’t seem to have an issue with it, as he’d rather be winning Super Bowls than earning money:

When I saw Tyreek go and get 30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, man, that’s two to three times what I’m making right now,” he says. “I’m like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don’t win. I love winning. I love the situation I’m in.

But just how much does Kelce make in comparison to the rest of his peers at the tight-end spot? We’ve used SpotRac to find the top ten highest-paid tight ends in the NFL, specifically noting the overall value of their contract to see who comes out on top. The list is as follows:

10 - Hunter Henry

New England Patriots, $37,500,000

9 - Taysom Hill

New Orleans Saints, $40,000,000

8 - Jonnu Smith

Atlanta Falcons, $50,000,000

7 - Darren Waller

New York Giants, $51,000,000

6 - Dawson Knox

Buffalo Bills, $52,000,000

5 - David Njoku

Cleveland Browns, $54,750,000

4 - Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens, $56,000,000

3 - Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles, $57,000,000

2 - Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs, $57,250,000

1 - George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers, $75,000,000