Highlights The NFL has been attempting to push its reach across the Atlantic and into non-North American markets for years, one of which is London, England.

London has been hosting games at Wembley, Twickenham, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadiums every year since 2007.

Some of the most exciting matchups included games that went right down to the wire, games that saw tons of points, and games that saw memorable plays and/or moments.

London's Wembley Stadium, renowned for hosting diverse sporting events, including boxing and the other kind of football, held its first NFL game in 2007 as part of the NFL's push to expand to markets other than North America. At least one game has been played across the pond in every season since, with Twickenham Stadium taking over hosting duties a few times and the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium joining the fray over the last few years as well.

There have been a total of 36 games played in London, including three apiece during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. With the NFL London's three-game slate for 2023 complete, we're taking a look at some of the most exciting and heart-pumping Sunday morning matchups London has seen over the past 16 years.

10 October 8, 2023 - Jacksonville Jaguars 25 Buffalo Bills 20

This recent showdown in London between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills delivered edge-of-your-seat action, culminating in a thrilling 25-20 victory for the Jaguars. Jacksonville had spent the entire week in London, and they appeared fresher than Buffalo, surging to an 11-0 first quarter lead thanks to quarterback Trevor Lawrence's pinpoint touchdown pass to Zay Jones.

The game sprang to life after a scoreless third quarter as the star players raised their performances. Lawrence continued to make crucial throws while running back Travis Etienne rushed for 136 yards and two late touchdowns, giving Jacksonville a crucial edge with a 35-yard touchdown scamper with under four minutes remaining.

However, in Buffalo's penultimate possession of the game, Josh Allen orchestrated a four-play, 75-yard drive in just 45 seconds to keep the Bills in contention. A subsequent Jacksonville punt returned the ball to Allen, who needed a miracle, but the Jaguars forced a fumble to seal the game and earn the upset victory.

9 October 9, 2022 - New York Giants 27 Green Bay Packers 22

In 2022, the iconic Green Bay Packers crossed the Atlantic to face the New York Giants in a thrilling game. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was a sea of green as Packers fans worldwide came to witness their team in action for the first time. This contest saw a stunning comeback by the Giants, who scored 14 fourth-quarter points and held Aaron Rodgers to zero second-half points to secure a 27-22 victory.

The Packers had dominated most of the game, entering the final quarter with a 20-13 lead and a win probability of 95.2%. However, an eight-minute scoring drive from the Giants, a game-winning touchdown by Saquon Barkley, and a late safety for the Packers created a memorably unpredictable end to this matchup between two classic NFL franchises.

8 October 6, 2019 - Oakland Raiders 24 Chicago Bears 21

In 2019, the Oakland Raiders faced off against the Chicago Bears in one of their final "home" games before their imminent move to Las Vegas. This London game was a rollercoaster ride from start to finish. The Raiders stormed ahead with a 17-0 lead, setting the stage for an exciting finish.

What added a layer of drama to the game was Khalil Mack, once the defensive linchpin for the Raiders, now playing against his former team. The Bears scored three touchdowns on consecutive possessions in the third quarter to take the 21-17 lead, thanks in large part to two fumbles by the Raiders, one of which was recovered by Mack.

Unfortunately for Mack, it was his former team that got the last laugh over his current team. The Raiders came back in the fourth quarter and went on a 13-play, 97-yard drive that was capped by a Josh Jacobs touchdown run with under two minutes left. Chicago would not have an answer, as quarterback Chase Daniel was picked off by Gareon Conley with 1:22 left to seal the game for Oakland.

7 October 13, 2019 - Carolina Panthers 37 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26

During the 2019 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game that left fans perplexed and entertained. Running back Christian McCaffrey was the star of the game, scoring two touchdowns despite averaging a mere 1.4 yards per carry on 22 attempts.

On the other side of the field, Jameis Winston's arm was on fire as he threw for an impressive 400 yards. Still, his performance was marred by a whopping five interceptions which thwarted every comeback the Bucs attempted. This was not an especially close game, as the Panthers held a double-digit lead for most of the contest, but with 63 combined points, the Bucs and Panthers treated European fans to the third-highest scoring game in NFL London history.

6 October 21, 2018 - Los Angeles Chargers 20 Tennessee Titans 19

In 2018, the Los Angeles Chargers squared off against the Tennessee Titans in a game that kept fans in suspense until the very end. What set this showdown apart was the unique way in which it was decided. With just 31 seconds left on the clock, Marcus Mariota had orchestrated a dramatic comeback, securing a game-tying touchdown that had made it a one-point game.

But the real magic happened when Titans head coach Mike Vrabel decided to go for a two-point conversion to win it all instead of kicking the easy extra point and moving on to overtime. The pressure was palpable as the Titans took their shot, and on the first attempt, they fell short. However, thanks to a defensive penalty, they got a second chance.

This time, the Chargers' defense stepped up and forced a clean incompletion, preserving a narrow 20-19 win. The thrilling finish left fans with their hearts pounding, proving to British sports enthusiasts that the NFL can provide exhilarating finishes too.

5 October 26, 2008 - New Orleans Saints 37 San Diego Chargers 32

In 2008, the New Orleans Saints clashed with the San Diego Chargers in a game that left a lasting mark on the NFL's London series. It was just the second game to be played in London, and remains the highest scoring game in London series history at 37-32.

Adding to the drama, Saints QB Drew Brees, who joined New Orleans from San Diego in 2006, would be going up against his former team as well as the guy brought in to be his replacement, Philip Rivers.

The game was a remarkable display of offensive prowess, with both quarterbacks combining for a staggering 680 passing yards and six passing touchdowns. The Saints led for most of the game, but Rivers and company scored the final 12 points of the contest to give this one a finish as entertaining as the barnburner of a game that preceded it.

4 September 29, 2013 - Minnesota Vikings 34 Pittsburgh Steelers 27

In 2013, the Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a memorable London game. Adrian Peterson carved his path to glory, amassing 140 yards and notching two touchdowns at Wembley Stadium.

In the shadow of the original "Big Ben", Pittsburgh's quarterback, "Big" Ben Roethlisberger, put on a show with 383 passing yards and a touchdown. However, it wasn't quite enough to get the Steelers the win, as his second-half interception led to Minnesota's final touchdown, which gave them a 17-point lead.

In the final moments, with tension in the air, the Minnesota defense stepped up to the plate. With 19 seconds remaining, Roethlisberger had driven the Steelers down to the six-yard-line, but a sack and strip by Everson Griffen put the kibosh on the comeback attempt, and the Vikings escaped victorious.

3 October 30, 2016 - Cincinnati Bengals 27 Washington Redskins 27

In 2016, the Cincinnati Bengals faced off against the Washington Redskins in a game that left British sports fans with a very familiar feeling. The final score marked an unusual 27-27 tie even after an overtime period, a rarity in American football but a common occurrence in the football played by the rest of the world.

The game was a relentless back-and-forth battle that extended into overtime, keeping fans teetering on the edge of their seats. As the clock ticked on, Washington had a golden opportunity that held the potential to break the deadlock.

They set themselves up perfectly for the victory, putting kicker Dustin Hopkins in a position where all they needed was a routine 34-yarder to go home with the win. Hopkins was unable to convert, however, and two minutes later, the tie was confirmed.

2 October 26, 2014 - Detroit Lions 22 Atlanta Falcons 21

Back in 2014, the Atlanta Falcons, already notorious for their knack for letting substantial leads slip away, displayed the same trend in London. The Detroit Lions, trailing 21-0 in the second quarter, initiated a remarkable comeback, scoring on each of their final five drives of the game, including a 59-yard touchdown from Matthew Stafford to Golden Tate.

The game reached a fever pitch when Matt Prater trotted on for the game-winning field goal. After taking a five-yard penalty that made the kick even longer, Prater displayed nerves of steel, nailing a clutch 48-yard field goal as time expired to complete the comeback win.

1 October 25, 2015 - Jacksonville Jaguars 34 Buffalo Bills 31

In 2015, the Jaguars had their signature London moment at their second home. The game was an absolute rollercoaster, highlighted by a breathtaking 28-0 run orchestrated by the Bills that was capped by a 44-yard pick six by Corey Graham, giving Buffalo the 31-27 lead with just over five minutes remaining. The Jaguars wouldn't go quietly into the London night, however.

The game's climax came when Jaguars receiver Allen Hurns made a spectacular, diving 31-yard touchdown grab, securing the thrilling 34-31 victory. This high-scoring game (second-highest in NFL London history) had it all, from big plays, to turnovers, to comebacks, to a wilder than wild finish. Considering the Jags' dedication to NFL London, it seems fitting that a Jacksonville win tops the list of greatest London games of all-time.

Rank Teams Final Game Score 10 Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills (2023) 25-20 9 New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers (2022) 27-22 8 Oakland Raiders vs. Chicago Bears (2019) 24-21 7 Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019) 37-26 6 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans (2018) 20-19 5 New Orleans Saints vs. San Diego Chargers (2008) 45-7 4 Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2013) 34-27 3 Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington (2016) 27-27 2 Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons (2014) 22-21 1 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills (2015) 34-31

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

