In the National Football League, star wide receivers like Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and Puka Nacua (!?) continue to rack up yards at jaw-dropping rates. The undrafted and unheralded Nacua from BYU set the receptions record for a rookie's first two games with 25 catches as he burst onto the NFL season in his freshman campaign.

According to Sarah Bishop of ESPN, Rams head coach Sean McVay called his surprise star “Physically and mentally tough. Works really hard. He's very inquisitive. He asks a lot of questions, and he's got great guys to be able to lean on.” Despite Nacua’s record-breaking start, he still has just the 9th best odds for most regular season passing yards. Here’s a breakdown of the top headline makers and their odds, which are all provided by bet365.

Justin Jefferson, The Favorite

Once Jefferson took down the NFL records for most yards, catches, and receiving touchdowns in a player's first two seasons, many considered him to be hands down the best wide receiver in the league. After that historic 2022 season, the LSU phenom predicted even bigger things ahead:

"After this year, I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL," Jefferson told Complex. "I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I’m pretty sure after this year it’s going to be me."

Fast-forward to the present and the Viking’s star looks prophetic. He set the record for the most receiving yards through a player's first three seasons as well, and he has continued that ridiculous pace in 2023, averaging over 150 yards through the first three games. Jefferson's combination of size, speed, hands, elite route running, and elusiveness after the catch make him the prototype for the NFL wide receiver, and we can all see why.

In August, Randy Moss anointed him the league’s top wideout while speaking to Sports Illustrated, “I think Justin Jefferson is the No. 1 receiver in the NFL. The way they utilize him, the way they move him around … I think Justin Jefferson is going to have another breakout season.” The bookmakers agree with Moss, who installed Jefferson as the favorite at +150 for the receiving yards crown through three weeks.

Tyreek Hill, The Runner-Up

It’s ridiculous to categorize maybe the fastest player in the NFL as a runner-up, especially if you listen to the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill talk. Before the season, he announced on his podcast,"It Needed To Be Said," that he would be shooting for a big-time milestone in 2023.

"I will break 2,000 yards next year, bro. 2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league—2,000 yards and another Super Bowl—and we getting that. Believe that."

After racking up his third career 200+ yard game in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, Hill was held to just 40 yards against the division rival New England Patriots in Week 2. Despite all the good times for Miami recently, “Cheetah” still passed along his distaste for the Boston faithful to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

"Those fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL. And I'm going to stand on that; they are real nasty. Some of the things they were saying, I wouldn't say in church. So yeah, it felt great to wave goodbye to the fans, and I'll do it again. Bye."

Unsurprisingly, Hill exploded again for 157 yards in Miami's 70-point Week 3 performance. Through three weeks, Hill is second in the league in receiving yards and second on the receiving yards crown odds table at +250.

Ja’Marr Chase, The Slow Starter

Not everyone can start the NFL season with blistering stats. This season Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals have fallen victim to the dreaded slow start. After Joe Burrow injured his calf in training camp, the bad vibes have been in full force in Cincinnati thanks to Burrow's continued discomfort and the team's 1-2 start. Chase's quote regarding their Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns sums up his team's feelings about their early season returns.

"I'm just frustrated because I called them some elves and we just lost to some elves. So I'm pissed on my part. ... We got missed opportunities. We didn't capitalize on that sh*t and we lost.”

Last season, after two games Chase tallied 15 catches for 183 yards and zero touchdowns. This season after two games he had just 10 catches for 70 yards and zero touchdowns. The former LSU star’s ability to pile up huge numbers quickly hasn't gone anywhere, but the health of his quarterback will assuredly hamper his ability to rack up stats.

Chase predictably bounced back in Cincinnati's first win of the season in Week 3, where he went for 12 catches and 141 yards. In spite of all the problems in Cincinnati, oddsmakers are still giving Chase the sixth-best odds to take home the receiving yards crown at +1,800.

Puka Nacua, The Long Shot

Despite the record-breaking numbers from the early season’s feel-good story, Nacua remains something of a long shot at +2,800. Naturally, the BYU product has kept a level head in the face of his torrid start, telling Kevin Patra of NFL.com:

"I'm not really aware of kind of what's going on. But my success will come when the team wins, so I'm excited for us to be able to come back and capitalize when we are able to win. So it was sweet last week. I got things to improve on, so it's cool and all, but the most important thing is getting that W."

McVay also sees big possibilities for the rookie as his relationship with quarterback Mattew Stafford develops, telling Sarah Barshop of ESPN,

"He's a stud. "His rapport with Matthew [Stafford], where they're able to bounce things off of one another, I think that's been a real positive, and Puka's going to continue to improve."

Undoubtedly, odds makers foresee the return of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp cutting into Nacua’s remarkable numbers. However, Kupp is returning from an injury that has lingered longer than most expected, and if the Rams aren't in contention for anything, Kupp could recede into the background as the younger Nacua comes to the forefront as the season goes on.

After three games, Nacua is fourth in receiving yards, and his odds to win the receiving yards crown have dropped from +4,200 to +2,800. The rookie is definitely the best value on the board after three weeks, especially if he remains a key part of the offense after Kupp's return.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

