Highlights More than a quarter of NFL teams have new head coaches and coordinators for the 2024 season.

As such, there will likely be a lot of roster turnover as coaches seek to rebuild teams with players who fit their systems.

Star players like Davante Adams, Justin Fields, and Brian Burns could find themselves on the trade market this offseason as a result.

This offseason, there's been an abundance of turnover in NFL front offices, which has trickled down to the sidelines as well. A quarter of the league's teams needed new head coaches, and with the Cincinnati Bengals' loss of OC Brian Callahan to the Tennessee Titans, every team in the league has had to replace their offensive coordinator at least once since the start of the 2022 season.

That means a lot of new eyes will be on established talent around the league, and as new coaches implement new schemes, plenty of players will find themselves outside their team's new timeline.

That amount of "newness" will likely lead to many trades this offseason as coaches try to ditch their high-priced veterans or fledgling young starters for pennies on the dollar while they rebuild their organization in their image.

Below are GIVEMESPORT's rankings for the 10 best players who will likely find themselves on the trading block.

10 Mac Jones, QB

With Bill Belichick out of town, the Patriots will look to move on from the first-round pick

Once upon a time, Mac Jones was a Pro Bowl rookie for the New England Patriots, and it looked like head coach Bill Belichick had done it again by finding his next franchise quarterback while letting the draft fall to him.

That was in 2021, but it feels like a lifetime ago. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to be head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Jones regressed heavily from there, culminating in a disastrous 2023 season where he was benched multiple times for second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Mac Jones 2023 Stats Comp.% Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Passer Rating 64.9% 2,120 10 12 77.0

At this point, Jones is a reclamation project with one year left on his rookie deal (assuming New England or a trade partner doesn't pick up his fifth-year option), and he isn't going to fetch much in trade.

A prospective trade partner will likely already have an incumbent in place, with the idea of bringing Jones in to present competition to their current starter (think the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kenny Pickett or the Tennessee Titans and Will Levis).

Jones needs a team with offensive weapons and a sound scheme after being coached by Matt Patricia and Bill O'Brien for the last few years. He still has the feathery touch and ability to climb the pocket that made him an intriguing prospect; if a team out there believes they can fix him, perhaps he still has a future in the league.

9 Jerry Jeudy, WR

The Alabama product hasn't lived up to expectations in Denver

Jerry Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award for best college receiver in the country as a sophomore at Alabama, becoming arguably the most decorated receiver prospect since Amari Cooper was selected by the Raiders in 2015.

Despite the universally high praise for Jeudy coming out of college, he has yet to live up to expectations in the NFL. He has yet to post a 1,000-yard season, and 2023 was his third year when he failed to catch more than three touchdowns.

Jerry Jeudy 2023 Stats Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating w/ Targeted ADOT 54 758 2 12.7 83.4

Jeudy is far from the "bust" status that Mac Jones is encroaching on, but he hasn't developed into the true X-receiver his college tape promised he could become. Playing with the ghost of Russell Wilson and a combination of Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater hasn't done him any favors, nor has the Denver Broncos' insistence on using him as an intermediate zone-beater.

A team that needs an unquestioned alpha at receiver may be hesitant to go for Jeudy, but he won't cost much in a trade as he's playing on a one-year deal (his fifth-year option). A team like the Carolina Panthers that desperately needs to provide their young quarterback with more weapons could start the offseason off with a bang by bringing in Jeudy.

8 Justin Simmons, S

The Broncos "entertained" offers for the All-Pro safety ahead of this past season's trade deadline

Unlike Jeudy and Jones, Simmons is a well-established star talent in the NFL at this point in his career. A four-time second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, Simmons has long been recognized as one of the game's best free safeties.

2023 was no different for the Broncos' star defender. His interceptions were down after he led the league with six in 2022, but otherwise, it was business as usual for Simmons on the back end of Denver's secondary.

Justin Simmons 2023 Stats Tackles TFL+Sacks Interceptions Rating w/ Targeted Pass Deflections 70 3 3 89.1 8

A tremendous athlete with even better instincts, Simmons doesn't make this list because he needs a change of scenery. Rather, he's entering the final season of his deal (with an $18.15 million cap hit next season) and will command a new deal that could make him the first safety to exceed $20 million annually.

About to enter his age-31 season, Simmons' prime won't last much longer. Any team that trades for him will need to have an open contention window and a need for a "center fielder" on defense. Luckily for any acquiring party, Simmons has proven to be scheme-proof, as he's made All-Pro teams under three separate defensive coordinators.

7 DeAndre Hopkins, WR

The Titans could move on from their top receiver to kickstart their rebuild

The man known as "Nuk" has long been one of the NFL's elite receivers. He's been quarterback-proof for much of his career, posting 1,000-yard seasons with everyone from Brock Osweiler to Ryan Tannehill and Will Levis.

About to turn 32, D-Hop isn't the same athletic marvel he once was, but he proved in 2023 that he can still be a No. 1 option in the passing game.

DeAndre Hopkins 2023 Stats Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating w/ Targeted ADOT 75 1,057 7 78.6 14.1

Hopkins can still high-point the ball as well as anyone in football, and he's as savvy of a man-coverage beater as there is in the league. Ideally, he'll finally get to play for a team with a stable quarterback and offensive scheme, though the list of contenders looking for a 30+ receiver on a one-year deal isn't long.

Nevertheless, the Titans should be able to find a taker for 1,500 career receptions and more than 12,000 career receiving yards. Once traded for pennies on the dollar by the Houston Texans, Hopkins likely won't command a huge trade package these days; a late day-two pick or a few dart throws on day three should be enough to pry him out of Tennessee.

6 Tee Higgins, WR

Technically set to become a free agent this year, the odds that the Cincinnati Bengals will let Tee Higgins test the market in free agency lie approximately between zero and none.

Though he suffered through an injury-marred season in 2023, one where both he and quarterback Joe Burrow were in and out of the lineup, his talent and past production can't be denied. Team executive Duke Tobin told reporters at the Bengals' end-of-year press conference:

"Everyone on our team would like Tee Higgins back. There’s a pie, and there are things we can do and can’t do because of it. We’ll see."

Tee Higgins 2023 Stats Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating w/ Targeted ADOT 42 656 5 100.5 12.8

Higgins has two 1,000-yard seasons on his résumé, and he's never posted a target rating below the triple digits. He's a quarterback's best friend, and after years of playing second fiddle to A.J. Green and Ja'Marr Chase, he deserves a chance to be a team's unquestioned lead receiver.

A trade for Higgins would require the Bengals to move their soon-to-be franchised tagged player, though the tag-and-trade maneuver has become more popular in recent years. Given that Cincinnati already gave Burrow a market-setting extension last year and is about to make Chase the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, it's possible the cap sheet simply won't allow for a Higgins extension.

5 Haason Reddick, LB

The Eagles gave their star pass-rusher permission to seek a trade

Over the last four seasons, Reddick has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals. In each of those campaigns, Reddick paced his team in sacks, totaling 50.5 since 2020.

Since then, Reddick ranks among the top 10 in the NFL in sacks (fourth), tackles for loss (51, tied for seventh), forced fumbles (13, first), and quarterback pressures (143, seventh). 2023 was another banner year for the edge rusher, as he earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod for the Eagles.

Haason Reddick 2023 Stats Tackles TFL Sacks QB Pressures Rating w/ Targeted 38 13 11 35 90.3

Despite that elite production, Reddick has received permission to seek a trade if he so chooses, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Able to play as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme or a pure edge-rusher in a 4-3 system, Reddick has improved greatly in coverage since coming to Philly (passer rating allowed below 100.0 in each of the past three seasons), and his versatility as a linebacker should make him appeal to nearly every team in need of an edge.

It'd be a curious move for a defense that ranked near the bottom of the league in nearly every category to move its best defender, but the bright side of a potential departure is that Reddick has the biggest cap hit on the team for 2024 ($21.3 million), which the Eagles could reinvest into the defensive line. An acquiring team would take on a $16 million cap hit, barring a contract restructure or extension with Reddick.

After Montez Sweat and Chase Young brought the Washington Commanders day-two picks at the Trade Deadline this year, the Eagles will likely be able to command a first-rounder (or multiple day-two picks) in exchange for Reddick's pass-rushing services.

4 Justin Fields, QB

Armed with the first pick in the draft, the Bears could move their incumbent QB for more assets

The Chicago Bears must be feeling a sense of déjà vu. One year after deciding between Justin Fields and selecting a quarterback with the first overall pick in the draft, the Bears must once again evaluate their options at the game's most important position.

For his part, Fields showed some growth in 2023, setting career highs in most passing categories while maintaining his prolific rushing ability.

Justin Fields 2023 Stats Comp.% Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Passer Rating 61.4% 2,562 16 9 86.3

Fields was less active on the ground last season than in his electric 2022 campaign (657 rushing yards in 2023 compared to 1,143 in 2022). However, that also came with improved pocket awareness and a greater willingness to stand up against pressure. They are still skills Fields needs to work on (a lot), but his comfortability at the NFL level is growing.

Fields will be a highly sought-after trade candidate - the Steelers, Patriots, and Atlanta Falcons are consistent names in rumors surrounding him - and any team that trades for the Bears' signal caller will surely pick up his fifth-year option.

Should the Ohio State product be treated with a capable offensive line, competent play-calling, and a cache of weapons befitting a star quarterback, he may just surprise some folks in 2024 and make his new team very happy in the process.

3 Brian Burns, LB

The Panthers' best defender has been a hot commodity at recent trade deadlines

Like Higgins, Burns is a tag-and-trade candidate this offseason. Unlike Higgins, though, Burns' incumbent team seems to have limited interest in bringing him back.

The Panthers will almost certainly tag Burns after he posted his fifth consecutive season of 7.5+ sacks and 20+ quarterback pressures in 2023. A two-time Pro Bowler who's also proven adept in coverage, the outside linebacker has been one of the hottest names on the trade block for a reason.

Brian Burns 2023 Stats Tackles TFL Sacks QB Pressures Rating w/ Targeted 50 16 8 21 86.1

The Panthers have turned down offers of multiple first-round picks for Burns already, so it's hard to imagine just how much they'll ask for if they do entertain further offers this offseason. However, their stance on trading Burns may soften after he reportedly asked for a $30 million AAV in extension talks, which the team apparently balked at.

As a prolific edge-rusher who can drop into coverage, Burns is a rare trade candidate based on his past production and age (2024 will be his age-26 season). Any acquiring team would have to fork over quite a haul of assets to trade for (and eventually, re-sign) Burns, but there's a good chance he's the best defender who will change teams this offseason.

2 Stefon Diggs, WR

The Bills' top receiver could be on his way out of Buffalo

Stefon Diggs was always a good receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, but it was after his trade to the Buffalo Bills that he really took off as a top-flight wideout.

Combined with quarterback Josh Allen, Diggs has turned Buffalo's aerial attack into one of the league's best since his arrival in 2020. In every season with the Bills, Diggs has posted 100+ catches, 1,000+ yards, and eight-plus touchdowns, including 2023.

Stefon Diggs 2023 Stats Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating w/ Targeted ADOT 107 1,183 8 94.9 10.3

Of course, those who followed the Bills' season last year know the story of how Diggs was slowly phased out of the offense once Joe Brady took over as offensive coordinator: after posting 100+ receiving yards in five of the team's first six games, Diggs never did it the rest of the season.

Likewise, after seeing double-digit targets in six of the team's first eight games, he only saw that many twice in the final nine games (and he didn't eclipse 10 targets in either postseason game).

As such, Diggs has popped up in trade rumors since the Bills' season ended. As a true No. 1 receiver who just turned 30, Diggs should still be able to haul in quite a return for Buffalo (especially considering none of the final three years of his current deal have a cap hit greater than $25 million for an acquiring team).

A first-round pick would be the bare minimum expectation, and the Bills could probably drum up even more interest for a receiver every team in the league should be interested in.

1 Davante Adams, WR

The Raiders' star would be a number one option on a Super Bowl contender

A six-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro, Davante Adams has been in the conversation for "NFL's best receiver" for quite some time.

It speaks to the standard Adams has set for himself that a 100-catch, 1,000-yard season is a disappointment. Despite playing with Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell all last season, Adams still crossed those benchmarks for the fifth time in his career in 2023.

Davante Adams 2023 Stats Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating w/ Targeted ADOT 103 1,144 8 79.3 10.9

After proving in 2022 that he wasn't simply an Aaron Rodgers merchant (which was always a silly argument to make for the game's preeminent man-coverage and cover-2 beater), Adams produced again despite a difficult campaign for Las Vegas that featured mid-season changes at quarterback and head coach.

His target rating was abnormally low due to poor quarterback play (he posted an absurd 136.0 target rating during Rodgers' 2020 MVP campaign with the Green Bay Packers), but otherwise, it was business as usual for the 31-year-old.

Many pundits and reporters will point to the New York Jets as a likely destination for Adams this offseason, and admittedly, a reunion with Rodgers does seem like a tantalizing proposition. Truth be told, though, Adams would seamlessly fit onto any contending team's roster as the top option in the passing game.

The big hang-up on a potential Adams trade is his $40+ million dead cap hit for the Raiders over each of the next three seasons, but a team could sweeten the pot with enough draft picks to make it worth the sunk cost. If someone can get Mark Davis' team to part with Adams, he'll be the biggest acquisition of the offseason, bar none.

