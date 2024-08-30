Key Takeaways Brandon Aiyuk re-signed with the 49ers after the Broncos thwarted a possible trade with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh can still find WR talent to upgrade their corps on the free agent market with veterans like Michael Thomas and Hunter Renfrow.

A trade with the Houston Texans would still be a smart move for both sides.

Close, but no cigar.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were so close to getting their mitts on All-Pro wideout Brandon Aiyuk in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers .

But apparently, the Denver Broncos thwarted what could have been essentially a three-team trade that sent a third-round pick to Denver, a Steelers pick and Broncos WR1 Courtland Sutton to San Francisco, and Aiyuk to Pittsburgh.

Alas, the 49ers caved and handed Aiyuk a $30 million a year deal to stay in the Bay.

So, what do the Steelers do now?

If Steelers general manager Omar Khan wants to maintain his aggressive style, there are still several options on the table for him to find an upgrade at the wide receiver position. Below, we break down a few of the major options, whether they be veterans forgotten on the free agent market or a trade with a receiver-heavy team such as the Houston Texans .

Steelers Still Have Options to Upgrade At WR2

Whether via free agency or trade, Pittsburgh should be able to swing a move

Behind burgeoning superstar George Pickens at WR1, their WR2 pool still consists of uninspiring options, the most notable of which are veteran Van Jefferson , gadget guy Calvin Austin III , and rookie Roman Wilson .

Steelers WR Depth Chart and Their 2023 Production Player 2023 Production George Pickens 63 rec, 1,140 yards, 5 TD Van Jefferson 20 rec, 209 yards Calvin Austin III 17 rec, 180 yards, 1 TD Roman Wilson Rookie Scotty Miller 11 rec, 161 yards, 2 TDs

Jefferson had an impressive 802-yard season with the Los Angeles Rams back in 2021, but since then he's put up just 578 yards in 28 games, and the fact that he saw so little run last year after being traded to the Atlanta Falcons , who had a dearth of WR talent, is concerning.

Austin, meanwhile, has only played 370 snaps in his NFL career, seeing just 30 targets in the process. Austin is crazy fast and dynamic, but at 5'8" and 170 pounds, he doesn't quite have the size to be a bonafide WR2.

The rookie third-rounder, Wilson, could become the secondary option the Steelers are looking for in the passing game, but he's dealt with a litany of injuries this offseason and likely won't be ready to contribute at a high level right out of the gate.

Trade With the Houston Texans for Robert Woods or John Metchie III

One team's trash can often be another team's treasure. With the elite WR trio of Stefon Diggs , Tank Dell , and Nico Collins , Houston is set at the position, but they've still got some quality pieces waiting in the wings.

We wrote recently about why the Steelers should trade with the Texans. After Houston released Noah Brown (the player we thought was the best WR of the rest for the Texans) the Steelers curiously did not make a play on him, and he promptly signed with the Washington Commanders , where he will likely slot in as their WR2.

That's a whiff by Khan, but Houston still has assets for him to consider.

Chief among them is veteran Robert Woods , who has a proven track record as a 1,000-yard receiver. Woods was a monster for the Rams from 2018-2021, but after departing L.A., he struggled mightily with the Tennessee Titans in 2022 and then signed with the Texans, with whom he saw limited playing time because of all the other young talent they had at the position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Robert Woods' experience would be a welcome addition to the Steelers WR room. His 8,906 career offensive snaps in the NFL are over 3,000 more than Pittsburgh's entire current receiving corps' 5,711 snaps. Woods' 663 receptions are also more than twice as many as the 330 combined that Pittsburgh's five rostered WRs have recorded.

Woods hasn't had a 100-yard game in a couple of years, but at 32 years old, he's probably got at least one quality season left in him. On top of Woods' reliable hands and production on the field, he would also be an excellent mentor for the youngsters in the receiver room, such as Pickens, Wilson, and Austin.

Woods was the old man of Houston's receiving corps in 2023, and they saw two youngsters (Collins and Dell) break out; he could do the same for Pittsburgh. Considering a second-year guy with a huge ceiling like Jahan Dotson (plus a fifth-rounder) just went for third- and seventh-round picks, Pittsburgh can probably get Woods for nothing but a late-round flier, or maybe even just a late-round pick swap. It's not like Houston exactly needs his services at this point anyway.

Another option could be John Metchie III , a highly-regarded 2022 second-round pick who has seen his career hit the skids after a battle with cancer robbed him of his rookie year.

He has been unable to spread his wings in Houston with all the other talented players there, but in Pittsburgh, he would have every chance to compete to start next to Pickens, especially considering he can line up outside or in the slot. He would likely come even cheaper than Woods as well.

Michael Thomas remains available—if he accepts a reasonable price

If they don't want to go the trade route, Pittsburgh can always sign a veteran from the free agent pool; there are still a few worthwhile candidates available. The most notable of these is former All-Pro Michael Thomas , who, just five years after setting the NFL record for receptions in a season (149 in 2019) can't find a team to take him.

This is likely due to an array of factors, including:

his recent injury history: he has missed 47 games over the last four seasons due to various ailments.

his age: he is now 31 and has not had a productive campaign since his record-breaking 2019 performance.

his expectations: it could be that Thomas is unwilling to take a lesser role or the money that would come with that diminished job.

his suspension: it was recently reported that the NFL was suspending Thomas for Week 1 of the 2024 season, but why remains a mystery.

Those last two points are likely the most important. His age and injury history are worth considering too, but he was never a guy that won with his raw athleticism. Thomas' value always stemmed from his skill, finesse, and size, all of which remain evident. If Thomas won't take a veteran minimum deal, it would be hard to rationalize his signing, and the mysterious nature of that suspension is also worrisome.

However, Thomas can still salvage his career. If he were willing to take a one-year prove-it deal and acknowledge his position behind Pickens in the pecking order, he would be a boon for Pittsburgh and a chance for him to prove he can still play. He would be a great chain-mover and a dominant jump-ball and red zone threat, while Pickens could continue to be a big-play god.

Hunter Renfrow could be the perfect foil for Pickens

Last but not least is a guy that has been forgotten almost as quickly as he came onto the scene in 2021. Hunter Renfrow was one of the feel-good stories of that 2021 NFL season, coming out of nowhere to put up 103 receptions and 1,038 yards on a whopping 128 targets to earn Pro Bowl honors.

He was 10th in receptions that year, and his 80.5 catch rate was second in the league, and far higher than any other player with 60+ receptions that year. It's also the sixth-best single-season catch rate among WRs since 2000. The man with two of the top five? The guy we just mentioned, Michael Thomas.

Highest WR Catch Rates Since 2000 (Min. 60 Targets) Player Year Receptions Catch % Michael Thomas 2018 125 85.0 Rondale Moore 2021 54 84.4 Austin Collie 2010 58 81.7 Tyler Lockett 2018 57 81.4 Michael Thomas 2019 149 80.5 Hunter Renfrow 2021 103 80.5

So, this guy was one of the best possession slot receivers in football in 2021, a guy who was quick, ran crisp routes, and wasn't afraid to get his hands dirty working the middle of the field. Then, Josh McDaniels came to town, and Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers followed, two guys with ideal size and athleticism for the position.

Before he knew it, he was an afterthought, managing just 67 catches on 81 targets over the last two years. He was released earlier this offseason, and there have been no reports or movement on him since then, but why?

He's only 28 years old, and he has clearly mastered the whole Wes Welker/Julian Edelman small and speedy slot receiver style. Not to mention he's got very little tread on his tires from the last few years. No doubt he can be had for the veteran minimum, and he would certainly welcome the chance to snag a WR2 role somewhere in the NFL.

He also projects as the perfect foil for Pickens. While Pittsburgh's WR1 gives deep safeties fits on long bombs, Renfrow can operate in the short and intermediate range in the middle of the field, giving tight end Pat Freiermuth a partner in crime there.

Renfrow also offers a very different makeup to Jefferson, who is another tall, speedy outside threat like Pickens. If Pittsburgh doesn't at least kick the tires on this guy, it should be viewed as gross negligence.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.