The Baltimore Ravens were the NFL's best team in 2023. Their new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, helped make Lamar Jackson even more difficult for opposing defenses to plan for through increased passing volume, leading to a career-high passing yardage mark and his second league MVP award. Their defense became the first in NFL history to top the league in points per game, sacks, and takeaways.

It was an exciting time to be a lover of crab cakes and football. Unfortunately, what the Ravens also did was shoot themselves in the foot during the postseason, continuing a troubling trend after appearing to overcome their demons in the second half of the divisional round.

Much of Baltimore's brain trust and pending free agent talent has been picked clean by other organizations this offseason, with one team in particular doing most of the work. The Ravens did retain All-Pro defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and lure Derrick Henry to town, but to this point, their losses, like Patrick Queen and Jadeveon Clowney, vastly outweigh their additions.

No matter how dire things may feel - currently, things aren't bleak by any means - Baltimore seemingly always finds a way to play postseason football because they find value everywhere. For fans of other AFC North franchises, it's almost annoying how often analysts praise the decision-making of general manager Eric DeCosta or his predecessor, Ozzie Newsome.

The Ravens regularly add low-risk, high-upside players on short-term deals in free agency - Clowney, Kyle Van Noy and Arthur Maulet last season - scoop up prospects whose NFL Combine numbers don't match their high-quality tape - Terrell Suggs, Orlando Brown Jr. and Kyle Hamilton - and acquire talented veterans in trades - Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell and Roquan Smith - for pennies on the dollar.

Baltimore Ravens 2024 NFL Draft Picks (as of 4/20/2024) Round Overall Pick No. 1 No. 30 2 No. 62 3 No. 93 4 No. 113 4 No. 130 5 No. 165 6 No. 218 7 No. 228 7 No. 250

Baltimore also thrives in the compensatory pick market. Since the league began handing out compensatory selections in 1994, the Ravens have been awarded the most of any franchise in the NFL (56), including one fourth-rounder for the 2024 NFL Draft. Now that those picks can be traded, Baltimore could be even more dangerous in their offseason pursuits.

Don't expect high-cost superstars to be in the cards

The Ravens love their draft picks. In his first draft as GM in 2019, DeCosta couldn't find enough ways to distract himself from watching nearly 60 players go off the board between his selection of wide receiver Marquise Brown in the first round (No. 25 overall) and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson in round three (No. 85 overall).

Their second-round selection that year was part of Newsome's trade back into the first-round to land Jackson in the previous draft. Their second-round pick in 2023 was used to bring Roquan Smith over from the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2022 trade deadline.

Those two moves embody how Baltimore operates. They hoard draft picks - they've made the fourth-most selections of any franchise in the past 10 drafts (91 - ESPN) - and only trade them away if there is value in doing so, which typically presents itself best in-season or on draft night. According to Spotrac, The Ravens have given up a draft pick without receiving one in return outside those two windows just six times in the past 11 years. The best selection they yielded in any of those transactions was a fifth-rounder.

Ravens Pick-For-Player Trades, Offseason & Non-Draft Night Transaction Date Player Acquired Pick Traded Mar. 17, 2021 Josh Oliver (TE) 2022 7th-Round (No. 235) Mar. 15, 2020 Calais Campbell (DE) 2020 5th-Round (No. 170) Sep. 2, 2017 Luke Bowanko (C) 2019 7th-Round (No. 236) Sep. 1, 2017 Tony Bergstrom (C) 2018 7th-Round (No. 238) Mar. 23, 2014 Jeremy Zuttah (C) 2015 5th-Round (No. 162) May 9, 2013 A.Q. Shipley (C) 2014 7th-Round (No. 232)

Baltimore's overall lack of players - they have just 59 on their roster right now, second-fewest in the NFL - and established offseason trade history points to a potential trade back in the first round rather than a package of picks for a superstar.

They have some wiggle room - $9.1 million in cap space - with which to fit a medium-sized contract if they go off script, but it'd have to be a move similar to the one they made for Campbell in 2020.

Baltimore Ravens' Top Trade Targets Player Position Team 2024 Cap Hit Quinn Meinerz G Broncos $3,576,155 Darious Slayton WR Giants $8,150,000 Malik Willis QB Titans $1,407,330

While it's unlikely the Ravens toss their hat in the ring for any of the above players, there is a case to be made for deviating outside the norm to supplement their roster and Super Bowl chances for 2024.

G Quinn Meinerz - Denver Broncos

Since drafting Jackson in 2018, Baltimore's offense has been oriented around its rushing attack. The Ravens have led the league in rushing attempts per game in four of the six seasons they've had Jackson, finished third and sixth the other two years, and just added Henry - who has led the NFL in carries in four of the last five seasons - in free agency.

As currently constructed, the offensive line responsible for paving the roads of this prolific ground game is lacking pieces. Three of Baltimore's starting lineman from 2023, including guards John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler, are no longer in town. Ben Cleveland, a 2021 third-round pick who played 171 offensive snaps last year, is the only guard of four on their roster to have taken a regular season rep as a pro.

The Ravens are optimistic one of their second-year guards - sixth-rounder Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu or seventh-rounder Andrew Voorhees - will fill Simpson's void. Voorhees, who tore his ACL two days prior to last year's Scouting Combine but still participated and posted the most bench-reps of any prospect, is particularly intriguing as a potential day-two pick before suffering his injury.

Baltimore will add an interior lineman at some point in the draft, but neither they nor Laulu or Voorhees are guaranteed to step in and produce at a solid clip in the run-blocking or pass-blocking department. A lack of interior fortitude would undermine the foundation of their offense, and simply cannot be accepted. That's where Meinerz comes in.

The Ravens selected Cleveland four spots ahead of where Meinerz ended up being picked by the Denver Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then, the 25-year-old from Wisconsin-Whitewater has acclimated and thrived in the Mile High City. Last year, he was Pro Football Focus' third highest-rated guard, and earned the best run-blocking grade of anyone at the position.

Quinn Meinerz 2023 - PFF Metrics Category Grade/Count Positional Rank Snaps Played 1,038 30th/79 Overall Grade 83.7 3rd/79 Run-Block Grade 88.7 1st/79 Pass-Block Grade 67.8 18th/77

Denver is in no shape to compete anytime soon, and should be focused on building for the future rather than harming their 2025 draft stock. Meinerz is one of their blue-chip players, which could make them reluctant to trade him, but he could easily leave after the year or the 2026 campaign if he's franchise tagged next offseason. In that scenario, he'd bring them only a third-round pick near the slot they picked him (No. 98 overall) in 2026 or 2027.

Quality offensive linemen, especially younger ones, are hard to find. It's why the Philadelphia Eagles have kept all their pieces on massive deals in recent weeks. Getting a good haul for Meinerz while he's still on a rookie contract and passing the pending buck to his next team would rate as a solid, safe move for the Broncos' rebuilding efforts.

As we previously mentioned, Baltimore doesn't typically indulge in the offseason trade circus beyond draft night shenanigans. However, for someone as good, young and relatively safe as Meinerz, they could make an exception. A package consisting of the No. 93 and No. 165 selections for him and the Broncos' two sixth-round picks may be an overpay based on recent guard trades, but would give them some much-needed stability up front.

Another potential play arises if Denver sees a QB prospect it loves falling late into round one. In that situation, Baltimore could trade the No. 30 pick to the Broncos, who would net their possible franchise quarterback in exchange for Meinerz and later or future selections. The Ravens would then have more ammo on days two and three this year, or likely-to-be early picks in a round or two of the 2025 NFL Draft.

WR Darius Slayton - New York Giants

Wide receiver has been a need for Baltimore practically since the formation of the franchise in 1996. They actually had some depth at the spot in 2023, but have not re-signed Odell Beckham Jr., creating an opening in their position room.

The Ravens say they're going to make 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman a larger part of the gameplan next season, which would mitigate Slayton's potential impact. However, there's no indication Bateman and Jackson will suddenly develop real chemistry in their fourth season together. At the very least, Slayton could slide into OBJ's vacated role and play his way into a larger target share.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Darius Slayton has led the Giants in receiving yards in four of his five seasons, and posted the NFL's 16th-most yards per reception (15.4) in 2023. He's also fourth in yards per reception among wideouts with 200+ receptions since entering the league, behind only Mike Evans, A.J. Brown and Mike Williams.

Despite routinely stepping up and providing solid production for the New York Giants throughout his tenure, the organizations doesn't seem eager to reward him for his efforts with another contract extension. Slayton has been New York's de-facto No. 1 receiver, and is understandably frustrated at the lack of appreciation.

Darius Slayton - 2023 Stats Category Total Games Played 17 Targets 79 Receptions 50 Yards 770 Touchdowns 4 Yards Per Reception 15.4 PFF Grade 67.5 PFF Positional Rank 64th/128

Whether the Giants start over at quarterback or select a blue-chip receiving prospect at No. 6 overall, Slayton doesn't appear to be in their long-term plans. They would be wise to move him and get something in return instead of keeping him toiling on the bench in hopes of receiving a late compensatory selection two drafts from now and avoiding a $4.4 million dead cap charge.

The cost to acquire Slayton, a fringe WR2 in a good offense, shouldn't be ghastly for Baltimore. Giving up their sixth-round pick (No. 218 overall) for someone who can provide OBJ's 2023 production, at minimum, for approximately 25% of the cost ($3.8 million cap hit) and offers more upside than Nelson Agholor in the event of injuries elsewhere in the receiving corps would be more than worthwhile.

QB Malik Willis - Tennessee Titans

Tyler Huntley functioned as the Ravens' No. 2 QB for the majority of his four years in Baltimore, and even started a playoff game in place of Jackson two seasons ago. He completed the cycle of Ravens joining division rivals this offseason when he signed with the Cleveland Browns, leaving undrafted second-year pro Malik Cunningham and 37-year-old Josh Johnson as Baltimore's backups.

The Ravens were competitive when forced to turn to Huntley. Including the aforementioned postseason start, his record as a QB1 was just 3-7, but four of those losses came by three points or fewer. Johnson and Cunningham may be able to contribute in a similar fashion, but neither are the most talented potential backup for Jackson.

The Tennessee Titans have plowed a path toward contention through free agency under new head coach Brian Callahan. General manager Ran Carthon brought in Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard to supplement Callahan's offense and reshaped the team's secondary with multiple additions, giving 2023 second-round pick Will Levis every chance to establish himself as their franchise quarterback in 2024.

These moves and the signing of Mason Rudolph leave Malik Willis, a third-round pick of the prior regime, on the outside looking in when it comes to making the Titans' 53-man roster. Willis entered the league with a remarkably similar draft profile to Jackson, but has not received anywhere near the level of investment in him that the reigning, two-time MVP has in Baltimore.

Malik Willis - Career Stats Category Total Games Played 11 Completion Percentage 35/66 (53.0%) Pass Yards 350 Pass TD 0 INT 3 Yards Per Attempt 5.3 Rush Yards 144 Rush TD 1

A change of scenery is probably going to happen for Willis one way or another before the season starts. The Ravens could sacrifice their seventh-round picks (No. 228 and No. 250 overall) or a future sixth-rounder to ensure he spends the final two years of his rookie deal with them, and develop him into something much better than what he is currently over that time frame.

The risk associated with Willis is minimal, but the possible reward is juicy. It's the exact type of opportunity Baltimore identifies and capitalizes on year after year, and is the most likely of the three potential scenarios to be realized.

Two high draft picks who haven't panned out thus far could be available

It's hard to imagine the Ravens trading anyone unless an offer blows them away due to the lack of players in their building and the upside almost all of them still possess. They enjoy giving up on early round draftees even less than they do trading picks. Following the shipping of tackle Morgan Moses to the New York Jets, two of their recent selections represent the most likely candidates to be moved.

OLB David Ojabo

The Ravens' path to drafting David Ojabo resembles the one they took when selecting Voorhees last year. At his collegiate pro day, Ojabo tore his ACL during a drill and sent his potential top-15 draft stock sliding with it.

Baltimore took him in the second round (No. 45 overall) in 2021 despite the injury, but has yet to see much return on investment. He has played just six games (including playoffs), totaling seven tackles, four QB hits and two sacks in his limited action.

Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy, and 2023 fourth-round selection Tavius Robinson are the only other edge rushers on the Ravens' roster, meaning there will be plenty of snaps for Ojabo to soak up when healthy. Baltimore would much rather see what he can do at full strength than trade him elsewhere. However, for the right pick, they may be open to moving him and drafting his replacement.

WR Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman flashed when on the field his first two seasons, giving the Ravens hope they had connected on another early-round receiver pick after hitting on Marquise Brown in 2019. Injuries were his undoing then; last year, it was Baltimore's signing of OBJ that got in the way of his larger presence in the offense.

Rashod Bateman - 2023 Stats Category Total Games Played 16 Targets 56 Receptions 32 Yards 367 Touchdowns 1 Yards Per Reception 11.5 PFF Grade 61.0 PFF Positional Rank 85th/128

2023 first-rounder Zay Flowers and three-time Pro-Bowler Mark Andrews are the apple of Jackson's eye, but the Ravens won't be able to reach the Super Bowl unless a reliable third option emerges. Bateman is fully capable of filling that role; however, there didn't appear to be much chemistry between him and Jackson last year.

Assuming Baltimore doesn't pick up the $14.4 million fifth-year option on his contract, Bateman could find himself on a new team after this season's conclusion. The Ravens aren't likely to receive a compensatory pick if that transpires, meaning he'd depart without bringing the franchise anything in return.

Bateman played all 17 games in 2023, and started showing off the traits that made him a first-round pick more consistently over the last month of the campaign. There doesn't seem to be any tangible benefit to Baltimore netting a low-level draft asset instead of seeing if he can reach his potential while on their roster, so a move is unlikely.

If another team doesn't procure a wide receiver in the draft, though, and is willing to part with a higher future pick, the Ravens could pull the trigger on a Bateman trade. In that event, the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots are all possible destinations for the fourth-year wideout.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.