The Chicago Bears are once again positioned to be one of the most active teams this offseason. From having two picks in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft to the fourth most cap space, according to Spotrac, the Bears have the resources to make a splash in the coming months.

Given Chicago’s current situation, it’s not a matter of whether the Bears will make any moves, rather, it’s what those specific moves might entail. The excess draft capital and cap space give the team a great deal of flexibility. This makes for a wide range of opportunities in regard to possible trade targets and free agency candidates.

Chicago Bears' Top Trade Targets Player Current team Projected Value (AAV) Brandon Aiyuk San Francisco 49ers Roughly $24 million Amari Cooper Cleveland Browns Roughly $23 million Brian Burns Carolina Panthers Roughly $22 million

Chicago Bears Top 3 Trade Targets

The Bears have the draft capital to trade for a difference-maker

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Bears were a much improved team from two years ago. After finishing with a league worst 3-14 record in 2022, Chicago wrapped up 2023 with a modest record of 7-10.

While the team's growth is encouraging, the roster is far from a finished product. They'll look to address needs at center, wide receiver, and defense in some capacity this offseason. Right now, there are a few players in these positions that may be available as a trade target.

Brandon Aiyuk

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last offseason's acquisition of D.J. Moore paid dividends for the Bears in 2023. It provided Justin Fields with a viable WR1 for the first time in his NFL career. Moore alleviated the Bears wide receiver needs, but he didn’t completely eradicate them. In today’s NFL, having one quality pass catcher doesn’t suffice. Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, and San Francisco 49ers underscore the value of having depth at pass-catcher.

Brandon Aiyuk 2023 Stats Stat Aiyuk Games Played 16 Receptions 75 Receiving Yards 1,342 Yards Per Reception 17.9 Receiving Touchdowns 7

Regardless of what the Bears do at quarterback, continuing to upgrade the receiving core is a must. Many Chicago fans are hopeful one of the premier receivers in the draft will fall to to the nine spot. That, however, leaves a lot up to chance. There is a genuine possibility the top three receivers in the draft are off the board, which would leave the Bears in no man’s land.

Making a move for a player like Brandon Aiyuk would give the Bears an immediate upgrade and allow them to look elsewhere with the ninth pick. Aiyuk has quietly developed into one of the most complete receivers in the game. He’s a fluid route runner who has sharp breaks on his routes. He thrives on intermediate routes and is among the best at creating separation.

The challenging part of trading for Aiyuk will be finding a deal that makes sense for both sides. San Francisco is still in win-now mode, meaning they won’t part with Aiyuk for anything that doesn’t help them immediately. Chicago is without a second-round pick due to the Montez Sweat trade, and a top-ten pick for Aiyuk feels like an overpay.

This means the Bears would have to pool together assets to present an enticing offer. Chicago could trade back from the ninth spot and use some of the obtained picks to get Aiyuk; they could even throw in a player on an expiring deal like Teven Jenkins, who would help their offensive line.

One might feel that assembling a trade package for Aiyuk would be more trouble than it’s worth. That may be true, but Aiyuk is too talented for the Bears to not at least inquire about. For the right price, he would be a difference maker and an easy plug-and-play in Shane Waldron’s offense.

Amari Cooper

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Those who feel that trading for Aiyuk would be too ambitious may find making a move for a veteran like Amari Cooper more suitable. It may feel as though Cooper is ancient, but in reality, he’s 29 years old and coming off the most productive two-year stretch of his pro career.

The Cleveland Browns are in a precarious financial situation, with much of it stemming from the monstrous contract gifted to Deshaun Watson, and Amari Cooper’s deal doesn’t help. His cap hit is $23.7 million in 2024, and he can hit free agency in 2025.

Amari Cooper 2023 Stats Stat Cooper Games Played 15 Receptions 72 Receiving Yards 1,250 Yards Per Reception 17.4 Receiving Touchdowns 5

The Browns could free up some space by moving Cooper. He’s still a quality pass catcher and can fit in almost any offense. On the Bears side of things, they have the cap space to take on Cooper’s contract, and could likely get Cleveland to take on at least a portion of his 2024 salary. Additionally, Cooper will be a one-year rental. The Bears won’t have to expend an early draft selection and will still allow the organization to draft a receiver at the nine spot if the opportunity presents itself.

In some ways, Cooper might be considered a boring player. He's been in the league for nearly a decade and lacks the excitement and flash many fans are looking for. But, this is exactly what makes this deal plausible. For someone like Aiyuk or Tee Higgins, the Bears would have to pay up. Cooper is older and doesn't have the same long-term upside, making him much more affordable.

Cooper's simplicity is far more of a feature than a bug. His route running and knack work well in any scheme and with any quarterback. Cooper would provide the Bears with a safety net at receiver. They won’t be committing enough resources to him that it stops them from attacking the receiver position in the draft, but he makes it so the team is not entirely dependent on grabbing a receiver in the first round.

All Cooper has done since he was drafted is produce, and that’s unlikely to change. He would be a great addition for any young quarterback, especially a rookie.

Brian Burns

Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

The last trade the Bears made with the Carolina Panthers may go down as an all-time robbery. Carolina’s new regime will be wary of making another blockbuster deal with the Bears, or anyone for that matter. With that said, the framework of a deal involving Brian Burns would be drastically different from the one last spring.

Brian Burns 2023 Stats Stat Burns Games Played 16 Total Tackles 50 Tackles For Loss 16 Sacks 8.0 QB Hits 18 Forced Fumbles 1

Burns has been one of the staples of the Panthers' defense, recording at least 7.5 sacks in each of his first four seasons. Now, he seeks a long-term extension, which won’t be cheap. This puts the Panthers in a bit of a dilemma.

Burns is a classic, very good, but not quite a great defender. Giving him upwards of $25 million annually would be a risky maneuver. However, the one thing Carolina can’t afford to do is let Burns walk. The Panthers reportedly turned down trade requests that involved multiple first-round picks. Letting him go for nothing would be malpractice.

Franchise tagging Burns is the obvious solution, but it’s only a quick fix. Burns could potentially hold out, and even if he doesn’t, the Panthers will find themselves in the exact same spot next offseason.

Montez Sweat moved the needle for the Bears' defense last season; however, the unit is far from a finished product. Burns and Sweat would make a fearsome duo and instantly transform the Bears' defensive line into one of the best in the league.

This is the Bears' chance to solidify themselves as a team looking to win now. After going 7-10 a season ago, Chicago appears to only be a piece or two away from being a playoff contender. In 2018, the Bears traded for Khalil Mack to bolster the defense and alleviate the pressure on then quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Though Burns isn't the talent Mack was, he could give the defense a jolt and help put the unit over the top.

Carolina is without a first-round pick in this upcoming draft, and Burns may be its only player who could yield a first-round return. Already holding the top pick, the Bears could capitulate the ninth selection for a known commodity, and a good one at that.

What makes this deal questionable is the additional price tag on top of the draft capital tied to Burns.

The Bears would, in essence, be giving a first-round pick and $25 million annually for Burns. The team has cap space, but between the possible extension of Jaylon Johnson and additional free-agency signings, that figure quickly diminishes.

The Bears would immediately benefit from Burns’ services, but getting him in navy and orange wouldn’t be cheap. If the Bears are set on improving the pass rush, though, there won’t be a better player available.

The Bears will have to make a decision on a few of their own players

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Ryan Poles has made it clear he has no attachment to the players from the last regime. Upon his arrival, he traded Mack for a second-round pick and dealt Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith at the 2022 trade deadline.

Now, players from his predecessor's final drafts are approaching the end of their rookie deals. If Poles doesn't see them fitting into the franchise's future, he would be wise to pursue a trade.

Justin Fields

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

This wasn’t how anyone in Chicago envisioned Fields’ tenure with the team coming to an end. A once exhilarating prospect whose selection rejuvenated the fanbase has likely played his final down with the team.

In Fields’ defense, much of the Bears’ decision to move on is due to the opportunity to draft a quarterback first overall. It’s not that Fields played himself out of Chicago; the cards just happened to fall in a way that made a change at quarterback appealing.

Justin Fields 2023 Stats Stat Fields Games Played 13 Passing Yards 2,562 Passing Touchdowns 16 Interceptions 9 Completion Percentage 61.3 Passer Rating 86.3

Fields remains one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league. He can break games open with his rushing ability and has the requisite arm talent to win with his passing on occasion. What’s ailed him is the inconsistency. Fields’ inability to get rid of the football in a timely fashion led to a very volatile offense.

With Fields’ rookie contract expiring after the 2024 season or after 2025, if his new team picks up his fifth-year option, he will likely be brought in as a bridge guy rather than a long-term solution. While Fields will have the opportunity to play himself into a franchise quarterback role, that won’t be the expectation upon his arrival.

Chicago has little leverage in trade talks centered around Fields, as the team is clearly looking to move him. This could lower his market value and lead to an underwhelming return. Still, trading Fields feels like a necessity for both sides.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons have been linked to Fields. All three teams are in dire need of an upgrade at quarterback and are slated to pick too late in the first round to have a serious shot at the top three quarterbacks.

Their interest in Fields will come down to how willing they are to pursue this free agency class. Although Fields is younger, his acquisition will require draft capital, which could push some teams away.

Teven Jenkins

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

When Jenkins is on the field and fully healthy, he’s the Bears' best offensive lineman. Unfortunately, Chicago is starting to realize that health will never be a given for the Oklahoma State product.

Jenkins is a violent player with a high motor, but his aggressiveness and brutality have done a number on his body. He’s dealt with a wide array of injuries since being drafted and has had neck and back issues.

Teven Jenkins 2023 Stats Stat Jenkins Games Played 12 Snaps 731 PFF Grade 73.4 Sacks Allowed 3 Penalties 4 *Stats Courtesy of PFF

Jenkins hasn’t started more than 11 games in any of his three seasons, and even when he’s in the lineup, he’s not always 100%. While he’s a talented player, it would be irresponsible for Chicago to make him a key part of the team’s future.

At 26, Jenkins' body has accumulated as much damage as some players three or four years his senior. It’s improbable that a player with Jenkins’ medicals becomes more durable as his career progresses.

The league is fully aware of Jenkins’ dwindling health. In fact, that was a big reason he fell to the second round in the 2021 Draft. Nevertheless, there will be a market for his services. An older team looking for depth inside could make great use of Jenkins. With a more limited snap count, he would be a valuable contributor for a playoff contender. Unless the Bears are determined to keep Jenkins around past his rookie deal, trading him should be in play.

Jenkins’ current contract won’t deter any teams. The 49ers were mentioned earlier as a team Chicago could contact for Brandon Aiyuk. San Francisco needs a lot of help on the interior offensive line. With their postseason aspirations, they could rotate Jenkins in and out of the lineup during the regular season to ensure he would be good to go for the playoffs.

The Baltimore Ravens would be another intriguing fit, as the offensive line is lacking outside of Tyler Linderbaum. Jenkins could be a temporary solution and shore up the guard position. A player on expiring deal with an extensive injury history is unlikely to draw a massive return.

Jaylon Johnson

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Let it be known that this isn’t a personal suggestion. The Bears should do everything in their power to retain Johnson, and losing him would leave a massive void in the secondary. That said, it’s hard to completely rule out the possibility of trading him. Johnson requested a trade during last season’s deadline, and nothing is certain regarding his future with the team.

Jaylon Johnson 2023 Stats Stat Johnson Games Played 14 Total Tackles 36 Passes Defended 10 Interceptions 4 Passer Rating Allowed 33.3 PFF Coverage Grade 91.0 *Stats Courtesy of PFF

The issue the Bears face is Johnson’s market has improved dramatically since he became eligible for an extension last offseason. Johnson has legitimate leverage and is in no position to settle for a hometown discount. If worse comes to worst, and contract talks between the two reach a point where things can’t be salvaged, the Bears may be forced to franchise tag Johnson and trade him.

For what it’s worth, there are several teams rooting for this outcome. Cornerback play is at a premium, and Johnson’s combination of age and recent performance make him one of the most valuable cornerbacks in all of football.

The Buffalo Bills and Steelers would be two teams to watch. While both would prefer to land Johnson in free agency, the Bears would be foolish to let this happen. They would look to at least get back an early pick in exchange. Given Johnson’s recent play, a first-round pick would be in play.

The logistical issues with this trade go beyond the loss of Johnson alone. His departure would thrust Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson into more demanding situations. Gordon would have to move back to the outside, where he was picked apart as a rookie, and Stevenson would enter his second season as the team’s undisputed top corner. There’s simply no way the Bears can trade Johnson without the rest of the defense taking a hit.

If Johnson is moved, the Bears will have to make corresponding signings to at least partially fill the void. Drafting a cornerback early, as well as signing one in free agency, would be necessary to keep the secondary afloat for 2024. For this reason, trading Johnson is ill-advised, yet a legitimate possibility.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.