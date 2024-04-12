Highlights The Dallas Cowboys added another year to their NFC Championship game drought by flaming out in the playoffs again in 2023.

Dallas doesn't have the draft capital or cap space to make massive trades, meaning they'll search for high-upside additions instead.

The Cowboys don't have many trade candidates themselves, but could add low-level draft choices in exchange for a pair of veterans.

The Dallas Cowboys have finished the regular season 12-5 in each of the past three years, capturing the NFC East crown twice in that time frame. However, they only have one playoff victory to show for it following their most recent bedwetting as the conference's No. 2 seed in 2023.

Since then, Dallas has retained head coach Mike McCarthy, for better or worse, and... well, not really much else. Unless you count discussing a reunion with one former star and not expressing interest in another, things have been all quiet on the Cowboys' front.

With three major roster holes remaining as the team gears up for another shot at redemption, the Jones family has some work to do over the next few months. Unfortunately, they are up against the wall in terms of making it happen.

At this moment, Dallas boasts just under $6.3 million in cap space and holds only three picks in the top-100 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dallas Cowboys Draft Capital (as of 4/12) Round Overall Pick No. 1 No. 24 2 No. 56 3 No. 87 5 No. 174 6 No. 216 7 No. 233 7 No. 244

The Cowboys likely won't make any trade decisions until or after the draft begins, but that doesn't mean we can't scout a few non-free agent options for them in the meantime. Three names, all of whom fantasy football players will recognize, stand out as potential fits.

Dallas currently lacks a starting-caliber player at multiple offensive positions

The Cowboys' major free agent losses left them in need of starters along their offensive line and in the backfield. Increased production from receivers outside of CeeDee Lamb is also considered a necessity, putting Dallas in the running for another wideout as well.

Dallas Cowboys' Top Trade Targets Player Position Team 2024 Cap Hit Khalil Herbert RB Bears $1,087,677 Courtland Sutton WR Broncos $17,395,576 Rashod Bateman WR Ravens $4,008,904

Acquiring a quality lineman via trade requires a team to part with a solid draft pick or possess a good chunk of cap space to use on his larger contract; sometimes both. With Dallas scarce in those respects, any trade they pursue will likely involve the forfeiture of mid-to-low-level draft picks for underrated skill positional talent.

RB Khalil Herbert - Chicago Bears

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears have enjoyed a fruitful offseason. They're expected to anoint Caleb Williams as their franchise quarterback with the NFL Draft's top selection, already picked up superstar wide receiver Keenan Allen in a steal of a trade, and will add another blue-chip prospect to their budding roster via the No. 9 overall pick.

That said, things can't be sunshine and roses for everyone. The brutal part of the Bears' renaissance for Khalil Herbert is that his snap share has likely fallen victim to their newfound trajectory.

Just minutes into the legal tampering period, Herbert lost his presumed starting running back gig to D'Andre Swift, who was the recipient of a three-year, $24 million contract. The former sixth-round pick, owner of a 4.9 yards per rushing attempt average across his career, went from expecting to cede some work to second-year pro Roschon Johnson—a pick of general manager Ryan Poles—to possibly the third option of a three-man committee in the blink of an eye.

Khalil Herbert - 2023 Stats Category Total Games Played 12 Carries 132 Yards 611 Total TD 3 Yards Per Carry 4.6 Receiving Yards 134 PFF Charting Grade (Rank) Rushing Grade 79.4 (14th) Passing Grade 67.5 (18th) Overall Grade 77.9 (14th)

Chicago's potential oversight could serve as Dallas' gain. The Cowboys need a running back in the worst way, and Herbert's game is very similar to Tony Pollard's. In fact, the two slotted right next to one another in Pro Football Focus' 2023 tailback grades, with Herbert just nudging out Pollard (77.5) for the 14th overall spot. Herbert has also averaged more than five yards per rush in 11 of the 16 career games in which he has received double-digit carries.

As mentioned, the Bears own two of the draft's first nine picks. However, they hold just four total selections in the entire draft. Recouping a sixth-round choice (No. 216 overall) three years after the former regime utilized the 217th overall pick on Herbert in 2021 will feel like a steal to Chicago general manager Ryan Poles, and could represent a massive coup for Dallas.

Once acquired, the Cowboys would be able to attack day two of the draft without having to press for need, counting on Herbert and a short-yardage back—such as A.J. Dillon or Ezekiel Elliott—to shoulder the load in 2024. After that, they could find their next franchise back in 2025's highly-regarded RB class and, if all goes well, ink Herbert to a short-term extension as insurance while the rookie finds his footing.

WR Courtland Sutton - Denver Broncos

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Sutton, the center of many a trade rumor in recent years, is the last of the Denver Broncos' old guard following the departures of Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy this offseason. Denver's decision to fully guarantee Sutton's 2024 salary makes it seem as if he'll be there for their impending season of doom, but his social media moves indicate he may be less than thrilled about a potential rebuild.

The Broncos' signing of Josh Reynolds in free agency and decision to keep Tim Patrick coming off multiple season-ending injuries could pave the way for them to finally deal the 28-year-old Sutton away. Reynolds, Patrick, and Lil' Jordan Humphrey, whose role grew significantly from Week 13 onward last season, are all of similar physical stature to the 6'4", 216-pound receiver.

Courtland Sutton - 2023 Stats Category Total Games Played 16 Targets 90 Receptions 59 Yards 772 Touchdowns 10 Yards Per Reception 13.1 PFF Grade 75.6 PFF Positional Rank 31st/128

Sutton's potential cap hit, while accurate, is misleading for Dallas' purposes. If Denver were to trade him, they'd incur a dead cap hit of $9.7 million. The Cowboys would then take on the remaining $7.7 million, a much more tenable figure. Sutton's aforementioned frame and jump-ball ability downfield are just what CeeDee Lamb needs to see more open space in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field.

Per FantasyPros, Courtland Sutton had the most red-zone touchdown receptions (8) in the NFL last year, and second-most red-zone receiving yards (114), behind only CeeDee Lamb (135).

In exchange, the Broncos could acquire a package similar to the one they received for Jeudy—a 2024 fifth-round and sixth-round selection—or a future fourth-rounder as part of a late-round swap involving Dallas' fifth-round pick (No. 174) and Denver's earliest sixth-round slot (No. 203). Either way, Denver has more future draft capital to aid their rebuild and helps their immediate "tanking" efforts with one swing.

If things don't work out for Sutton in Jerry World, the Cowboys' worst-case scenario is designating Sutton a post-June 1 cut and saving $14 million against the 2025 cap while absorbing a modest $1.9 million dead money charge. What happens in 2025 won't matter to anyone, though, if his addition has the desired effect on Dallas' trophy case.

WR Rashod Bateman - Baltimore Ravens

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Underrated may not be the appropriate phrase to describe Rashod Bateman three years into his career. He dealt with multiple injuries in his first two seasons, which led the Baltimore Ravens to draft Zay Flowers and sign Odell Beckham Jr. to appease Lamar Jackson and get the QB inked to a long-term deal.

Bateman still started 12 games and saw the second-most offensive snaps of any Ravens receiver/tight end in 2023, but ranked fourth in targets, fifth in receptions, and sixth in yards on the team. The ailments he and Jackson have been saddled with throughout their time together have impacted their chemistry, leading to many missed opportunities downfield.

Among players with 50+ targets last year, Bateman ranked seventh in the league in average depth of target (14.5 yards), per FTNFantasy, ahead of big-time per-game producers Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins, and Mike Evans, among others.

Bateman's proficiency at getting open down the field would seem to pair well with Dak Prescott, who ranked seventh in deep pass accuracy and fourth in deep pass EPA, according to PFF.

Better yet, the proof may already be in the pudding. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein's comp for Bateman ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft was former Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup. Prior to suffering a calf strain and torn ACL during the 2021 campaign, Gallup posted 1,107 yards as Dak's No. 2 receiver in 2019 and 843 yards as his and Andy Dalton's No. 3 wideout in 2020.

As a 2021 first-round pick, Bateman's ceiling remains sky-high. Baltimore knows this, and insists they intend to capitalize on it next season, but their recent draft history could lead them in another direction. The depth in this receiving class could lead them to add another wideout this go-round, making Bateman expendable.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the last five years, the Ravens have spent the most draft capital of any team on wide receivers, including three of their six first-round picks in that span.

Rashod Bateman - 2023 Stats Category Total Games Played 16 Targets 56 Receptions 32 Yards 367 Touchdowns 1 Yards Per Reception 11.5 PFF Grade 61.0 PFF Positional Rank 85th/128

Dallas could very well use another early pick of their own on a receiver, rendering the need for Bateman or the aforementioned Sutton moot. However, the holes at running back, center, and left tackle—or left guard, depending on how they deploy 2023 Second-Team All-Pro Tyler Smith moving forward—should take precedence for their win-now aspirations to be realized.

With three projected compensation picks coming in 2025, the Cowboys can afford to ship a future selection to Baltimore and get Bateman into town. A trade resembling the Cleveland Browns' package for Elijah Moore last March—a second-round pick (No. 42) in exchange for the player and a third-round choice (No. 74)—could do the trick. Dallas may have to settle for a lesser pick, though, perhaps two rounds lower than the one they swap, because the 2025 draft is still a year away.

Financially, the Cowboys would absorb a cap hit of roughly $2.4 million in 2024, easily worth the potential bang of Bateman succeeding in the role Gallup himself failed to hold onto following his major injuries. They could also pick up Bateman's fifth-year option, worth $14.4 million, if they desired. The more logical decision would be to decline the option and sign him to an extension or pick up a 2026 compensation pick if he put together a quality season.

A relatively low-risk, high-reward move like this one would be perfect for Dallas' short-term goals. If the Ravens are game for a trade involving Bateman, the Cowboys would be foolish not to throw their hat in the ring.

Not many logical options that aid immediate contention

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

At age 81, Jerry Jones is acutely aware he won't be around forever. His desire to win another Super Bowl must be acquiesced in the here and now; otherwise, he may not be around to see his franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy. This reality limits the number of current Cowboys who may be available in trades.

The biggest potential candidates are Prescott, Lamb, and Micah Parsons, all of whom would irreparably damage Dallas' short-term outlook if shipped elsewhere. That brings us to a pair of players whose production could easily be accounted for by others currently on the roster, or lower-cost alternatives.

WR Brandin Cooks

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It's absolutely wild that Cooks, after a decade in the league, is still just 31 years old. He has been around the block, eclipsing 1,000 yards in six different seasons for four different teams along the way. His production has slipped in the last two years, though, making his $10 million tag feel pretty hefty.

In 2023, 26.3% of Cooks' receiving yards (173/657) came in one game. He only topped 50 yards on three of 17 possible occasions, including the playoffs.

Brandin Cooks - 2023 Stats Category Total Games Played 16 Targets 81 Receptions 54 Yards 657 Touchdowns 8 Yards Per Reception 12.2 PFF Grade 68.8 PFF Positional Rank 55th/128

The Cowboys need someone to consistently garner targets from outside positioning other than Lamb, who lined up in the slot more than half the time a year ago. Cooks handled eight targets in each of his last three games, but managed only 146 yards on his 17 catches (8.6 yards per reception) in that span. He could function as their No. 3 receiver, but his cost would feel even more exorbitant in that role.

Cooks would be a solid fit in his old Foxborough stomping grounds, where the New England Patriots could use a player with more juice left in the tank than Juju Smith-Schuster to assist their anticipated first-round rookie quarterback. The Buffalo Bills may also be interested, as their current top two receivers shape up more as slot weapons.

The return from either team would be modest; something along the lines of a sixth-round pick for Cooks and a seventh-round choice, or even just a worse sixth-rounder. The Cowboys would clear $4 million in cap space by moving him, giving them some breathing room to go out and sign a short-term placeholder at left tackle (David Bakhtiari, perhaps?) or running back.

QB Cooper Rush

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

To say Rush is well-liked by Jerry Jones may be an understatement. The undrafted seventh-year pro from Central Michigan has been with Dallas his entire career, and performed admirably in Prescott's stead during a five-game stretch in which he went 4-1 during the 2022 season. He played seven games of mop-up duty last season, throwing for 144 yards and tossing one interception on 24 pass attempts.

Rush's modest cap hit ($2.9 million) and prior experience make him an ideal No. 3 quarterback and helpful mentor for former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, who's waiting in the wings to become Prescott's primary backup. Barring injury to another QB during the regular season, he's unlikely to be traded.

If a team were in a desperate enough pinch, though, Rush could potentially be packaged with a seventh-round selection to bring the Cowboys a sixth-rounder in return, akin to what Josh Dobbs did for the Arizona Cardinals at the trade deadline last year.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.