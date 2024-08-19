Highlights Davante Adams has spoken publicly about his desire to achieve more team success.

The Raiders are not yet contenders and could benefit from an Adams trade prior to the deadline.

Several teams would be willing to offer handsome packages for Adams, including the New York Jets, where Adams' old QB, Aaron Rodgers, is playing.

What is true now may not be true in October.

That's the situation with the marriage between Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders . While it's in a good place right now, it could deteriorate very quickly if the Raiders don't prove they can compete early in 2024.

Adams wants to win now, and the Raiders don't have the overall experience or QB to achieve the team success the wideout seeks. On the other hand, Las Vegas actually has good reason to be amenable to an Adams trade prior to the 2024 trade deadline, as NFL insider Ari Meirov posited recently:

The last two years [of Adams' contract], there are two inflated non-guaranteed non-base salaries in there. 2025 is $35.6 million, 2026 is $36.6 million, the chances of him seeing that money in 2025 and 2026 is very unlikely... As long as this contract stays the way it is, and they don't adjust it before the season starts, this could very well be his last year in Vegas anyway. So, if this team does start off poorly... I think Davante Adams is going to become a trade candidate.

The Raiders could very well be headed for a rebuild, and either way, it seems Adams' days in Sin City are numbered. Unless Minshew Mania somehow takes hold again (Gardner Minshew recently won the job as the starting QB in Week 1), they are likely to start slow, at which point they should seriously entertain trading Adams before they drop him for nothing in 2025.

Davante Adams & Raiders Don't Have Same Short-Term Ambitions

It would be in both sides' best interests to get a trade done before the deadline

Adams and these new-look Raiders are like two ships passing in the night.

Perhaps, if Adams was a few years younger, or the Raiders were a few players closer to true Super Bowl contention, they could have combined for something special, but as it stands, player and team are at two very different periods in their NFL journeys.

Despite having a down year in 2023, putting up his lowest yardage and TD totals since 2019, when he missed four contests, Adams is still at the top of his game. Ask any player to make a top five WR list, and you can guarantee Adams is going to be on there despite the fact that he's turning 32 in December. Since his first Pro Bowl year in 2017, he's been untouchable at the top.

Adams WR Ranks Since 2017 (Min. 150 rec.) Category Adams Rank Targets 1,086 1st Receptions 709 1st Receiving Yards 8,855 2nd Receiving TDs 79 1st 1st Downs 445 1st 100-Yard Games 37 1st

It was clear that Adams was growing frustrated with the Raiders during the 2023 season, whether it be his postgame comments or the way he spoke about the team during his appearance on Netflix's Receiver series. Antonio Pierce's installation as head coach was something Adams supported, and the wideout has spoke glowingly of Pierce this offseason, but all that talk won't mean much if the Raiders don't perform.

Las Vegas made some nice moves this offseason, picking up Christian Wilkins to add to an already strong defensive front seven. However, they lack talent and experience in many other areas, including running back, wide receiver, and in the defensive secondary, though their offensive line is pretty solid in comparison.

However, none of those compare to the situation at QB, where they could not get more mediocre if they tried. Minshew has proven that he's an NFL-caliber QB, but not a starter for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. Second-year man Aidan O'Connell has never been an exciting player either, though he seems like he would be a serviceable backup.

All of this is to say, the Raiders aren't in a place to compete for the big prizes with their 2024 roster. Not to mention the gauntlet they must go through to start the season.

Raiders Early Season Schedule Week Opponent Opponent 2023 Record 1 @ LAC 5-12 2 @ BAL 13-4 3 vs. CAR 2-15 4 vs. CLE 11-6 5 @ DEN 8-9 6 vs. PIT 10-7 7 @ LAR 10-7 8 vs. KC 11-6 9 @ CIN 9-8

They could very well arrive at the trade deadline after Week 9 at just 2-7 or 3-6, and if that's the case, they will need to very seriously consider taking calls about a trade for Adams.

At that point, it would be clear that the Raiders are in the midst of a rebuild, and Adams is a player in his prime who has won everything (six-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time TD reception leader) except a Super Bowl. Those paths just don't sync up.

Not to mention the fact that any draft compensation (likely one or two Day 2 picks) the Raiders could get in an Adams trade would not only be fodder for their rebuild, but would also help them avoid a situation where he leaves for nothing after the 2024 campaign, as the team has an out in 2025 before his final two inflated salary years kick in with cap hits of over $41 million.

Many Teams Would Love To Trade For Davante Adams

The Raiders would have no problems finding contenders to vie for Adams' services

If the Raiders do start out with three or fewer wins in their first nine games, they will become sellers, and Adams is their best asset. Not only could they get a second-rounder or a couple of third-rounders for him, but his absence would also make it easier for the Raiders to tank for Shedeur Sanders.

The most obvious trade partner would be the Jets, who could be coming into some additional draft capital if they acquiesce to Haason Reddick's trade request. Even if they don't trade Reddick, they've got tons of cap room to spare for next season, a full complement of draft picks over the next two years, and a gaping hole at receiver.

Oh, and their quarterback is one of Adams' best friends. The wideout decided to go to Vegas for a chance to play with his old college QB, Derek Carr, so his relationship with his signal caller is clearly important to him. And no one has a better relationship with Adams than Rodgers.

Adams spoke about how a four-hour dinner with Rodgers during a tough time in Las Vegas' 2023 season completely rejuvenated him, and Rodgers cheekily remarked that he can't wait to play with Adams "again" earlier this offseason.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since he was drafted in 2022, Garrett Wilson has accounted for 52.2 percent of the receptions, 50.5 percent of the receiving yards, and 53.8 percent of the receiving TDs by Jets WRs.

The Jets are in win-now mode, and despite picking up veteran Mike Williams and rookie Malachi Corley to add behind Garrett Wilson, it's still a rather uninspiring group that could use an infusion of talent and leadership, both of which Adams would bring in spades.

Jets WR Depth Position Starter Backup 3rd String WR1 Garrett Wilson Allen Lazard Jason Brownlee WR2 Mike Williams Malachi Corley Lance McCutcheon WR3 Xavier Gipson Irvin Charles Isaiah Winstead

The Jets won't be the only team with Super Bowl aspirations phoning up Tom Telesco about Adams' availability if the Raiders start slow:

Adams is at a point in his career where he's about winning, whereas the Raiders are about to embark on what could be a lengthy rebuild. If the Raiders do start slow and embrace the rebuild, an Adams trade would only seem logical. It would just be a question of who would win the sweepstakes at the trade deadline.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.