Highlights The Falcons addressed their pass rush issue with the Matthew Judon trade.

Atlanta still needs to add another edge rusher, as their top two sackers from 2023 left in free agency.

Adding Pro Bowl caliber players like Yannick Ngakoue or Haason Reddick could further fortify the Falcons' defensive front

The Atlanta Falcons need to keep their foot on the gas pedal.

Their acquisition of edge rusher Matthew Judon for a third round pick in a trade with the New England Patriots was a smart move for their win-now, all-in strategy... but they shouldn't stop there.

Atlanta's defense was not good, but not bad either in 2023, though they did have a couple of major blind spots. They managed just 16 takeaways, fourth-fewest in football, so they signed ball-hawking All-Pro safety Justin Simmons to slot into an already strong secondary.

Their other defensive issue was the pass rush. They struggled to get consistent pressure on the QB, and they didn't have a bonafide killer on the edge to strike fear in opposing tackles, quarterbacks, and offensive play-callers. The Judon move was a late, but smart step in the right direction... but the Falcons shouldn't stop there.

They still need pass-rushing depth and/or quality, and there are both available on the market—whether trade or free agent—if Atlanta has the will and determination to make themselves a real threat in the NFC.

Falcons Pass Rush Remains Dire Even After Judon Trade

A major injury to their rookie edge rusher made the situation untenable

The Falcons weren't awful up front last year, as they were 10th in pressure percentage, at 23.0, but they rarely finished the job. They were tied for 21st in sacks, with just 42, and they didn't have a player with more than 6.5 sacks.

Then, the two guys who did record 6.5 sacks to lead the team, Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell , both departed in free agency, leaving the Falcons in dire straits on the edges of their front seven.

Falcons 2023 Pass Rush Category Falcons Rank Sacks 42 T-21st Pressures 143 T-15th QB Hurries 49 13th Pressure % 23.0 10th Hurry % 7.9 13th Blitzes 149 T-20th Blitz % 23.9 17th Players w/ 7+ Sacks 0 T-Last

Even with that pair, the Falcons were one of just four teams in the NFL last year without a single player who recorded 7.0+ sacks, sharing that dubious honor with the Arizona Cardinals , Chicago Bears , and Washington Commanders , none of whom have the same aspirations as these 2024 Falcons.

Clearly, there was work to do. The Falcons weren't able to nab any of the top edge players on the free agent market in March, but they made a nice move in the draft by swiping pass rusher Bralen Trice in the third round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last four straight Super Bowl champions have finished top five in sacks, and the last six straight NFC champions have been top seven in sacks. If the Falcons want to reach the heights they're gunning for, the pass rush is crucial.

Trice's high-motor and wide range of pass-rushing moves convinced many to grade him as a first-round talent, with some mocks seeing him go as high as 17th overall. The Falcons took advantage of Trice's shocking slip down the board, grabbing him 74th overall, making him one of the best steals of the draft.

Trice had been impressing in camp, taking a substantial amount of reps with the first-team, though he was slotted in as Arnold Ebiketie 's backup on the team's first depth chart. Unfortunately, that depth was stolen out from under the Falcons during their first preseason game, when Trice went down with a season-ending ACL tear.

Head coach Raheem Morris lamented the fact that such a crucial part of their plan was thwarted during an exhibition game:

These preseason games are tough. This is the reason why you try to play as least amount of people as you can. ... Those things come back to bite you at times. It almost makes you not want to, but you know the cost of doing business. You've got to make those decisions, and those are heavy on you, all the time, those type of injuries.

After Trice went down, and before the Falcons were able to swing the Judon trade, their outside linebacker depth chart was an eyesore if we've ever seen one.

Falcons OLB Depth Post-Trice Injury & Pre-Judon Trade Position Starter Backup 3rd String Weak-side OLB James Smith-Williams Bradlee Anae DeAngelo Malone Strong-side OLB Arnold Ebiketie Lorenzo Carter Demone Harris

Now, with the addition of Judon and the subtraction of Trice, the Falcons are only in a slightly better spot than they were before. Ebiketie has shown flashes in his first two years in the league, and Lorenzo Carter is a decent rotational piece, but the other four names on the above depth chart have combined for a grand total of 8.0 NFL sacks.

Atlanta still needs help.

There Are Pro Bowlers Available For the Falcons

Yannick Ngakoue waits on the free agent market, and Haason Reddick wants out of N.Y.

Thankfully for general manager Terry Fontenot and his ilk, the Falcons do have some options. Not many options, but there are quality players they could add to their pass rusher pile if they really want to make a run at a Super Bowl.

Falcons Pass Rush Options Player Current Team 2023 Stats Haason Reddick New York Jets 29 solo tackles, 11.0 sacks, 13 TFLs Yannick Ngakoue Free Agent 13 solo tackles, 4.0 sacks, 6 TFLs Tyus Bowser Free Agent 8 solo tackles, 2.0 sacks, 3 TFLs Shaq Lawson Free Agent 7 solo tackles, 1.0 sacks, 2 TFLs

The path of least resistance here would be to contact Yannick Ngakoue's team and sign the ninth-year pro to a one-year prove-it deal, which would likely cost them nothing more than the veteran minimum. Ngakoue had a down year in 2023, with just 4.0 sacks, but he had recorded 8+ sacks in each of his previous seven NFL campaigns.

His penchant for forcing fumbles (he led the league with six in 2017, when he made his only Pro Bowl) is always welcome. He's also still relatively young, at just 29 years old, and reliable, having missed just 10 games in his entire career. If they wanted to patch up their pass rush, this would be the easiest and cheapest way to do so.

If they wanted to push the envelope and hit the trade market, there's one guy requesting a trade who would fit their needs perfectly: Haason Reddick . He has already been traded once this offseason, but the New York Jets ' reticence to give him a contract extension quickly soured their relationship. The Jets are adamant that they won't trade Reddick, but this wouldn't be the first time a team was strong-armed by a player.

Reddick posted back-to-back double-digit sack campaigns in 2022 and 2023, earning Pro Bowl honors after both. There are only a handful of players with a better recent resume from the edge than Reddick. If the Jets relent and open up to a Reddick trade, the Falcons should offer up at least what they paid for Judon (third round pick) if not slightly more (second round pick).

Reddick Ranks 2022-2023 Category Reddick Rank Sacks 27.0 T-4th TFLs 24 18th QB Hits 49 T-8th QB Pressures 76 7th QB Hurries 24 T-7th QB Knockdowns 22 T-18th

If Ngakoue doesn't work out and the Jets stand pat in their stance on Reddick, the Falcons are somewhat out of luck, though there are a couple of veterans they could still add to bolster their unit.

Shaw Lawson: He's still just 30 years old, and though he didn't do much last year, he has posted 10+ QB pressures in each of his six NFL seasons. He can be had for the veteran minimum, and he would be a solid perfomer to use as a spell for Judon and Ebiketie.

Tyus Bowser: Though he had 7.0 sacks and eight TFLs in 2022, a combination of competition and injury held Bowser back in 2023. He's proven that he can produce as a 17-game starter on the edge, and at 29 years old, he's still got enough left in his legs. Perhaps he even challenges Ebiketie for the starting role.

Whatever they do, whoever they go in for, it doesn't matter, as long as the Falcons do something. Recent history extols the virtues of an elite pass rush when chasing a championship, and Atlanta remains one piece away.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.