Highlights The Packers can take the next step with another well-executed offseason.

The Packers, despite their young roster, could benefit from acquiring established players like Davante Adams or Tee Higgins.

Trading off veterans like Preston Smith could make sense to clear cap space and get younger.

In what many thought would be a rebuilding year in 2023, the Green Bay Packers managed to surpass all expectations. After a slow start, Green Bay rallied to end the year and won a playoff game before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

By all accounts, the Packers are a team on the rise. They had the youngest team in the league a season ago and a first-year starter at quarterback. Off player development alone, Green Bay could see substantial improvement in 2024. Still, the Packers could benefit from taking initiative and making some moves.

Related Green Bay Packers Made the Right Move by Signing Josh Jacobs The Packers wasted no time in securing one of the biggest names in free agency. Jacobs provides an upgrade over former RB1 Aaron Jones.

Green Bay Packers Top 3 Trade Targets

Packers can add some game-changers in the passing game on both sides of the ball

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

After signing Xavier McKinney in free agency, the Packers' list of needs is a relatively short one. Going after young talent in the NFL Draft is certainly on the table, but there are advantages to seeking out established players to fill voids. For the right price, the Packers should be interested in these players.

Green Bay Packers Top Trade Targets Player Current team Projected Value (AAV) Davante Adams Denver Broncos Roughly $22.6 million Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals Roughly $18.6 million L'Jarius Sneed Kansas City Chiefs Roughly $19.8 million

These additions could take the Packers from a team that came up just short against the 49ers in the postseason to one of the most dangerous teams in the NFC.

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

While an Adams-Packers reunion is unlikely, it remains an intriguing possibility. The last two seasons have made it apparent that the two sides need each other. Adams left Green Bay for multiple reasons, one being his desire to play with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. After a disappointing 2022, Carr was sent packing, leaving his top receiver behind.

Davante Adams 2023 Stats Category Adams Games 17 Receptions 103 Receiving Yards 1,144 Receiving Touchdowns 8 Yards Per Reception 11.1

Adams was still productive in 2023, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth time in the last six years, but his connection with starting quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O’Connell was lacking.

On the other side, the Packers have added several young receivers. However, the team lacks an alpha pass-catcher. As the youngest team in football in 2023, the Packers had an abundance of youth, maybe too much. Adams is a seasoned veteran who flourished in his first stint in Matt LaFleur’s offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Packers were able to have success in 2023 despite their roster's average of 25.0 years old, the youngest in the league. No other team in the top five won a playoff game last year.

It seems that Adams returning to Green Bay would be in both sides' best interests. The question is whether a deal between the Packers and Las Vegas is feasible. Adams is one of the few established players remaining on the Raiders roster and acquiring him from Green Bay in the first place was far from inexpensive.

Adams will turn 32 during the 2024 season. He’s quietly approaching the part of his career where substantial regression is the norm. The right situation is paramount for cushioning his physical decline, and the Raiders don’t appear to be that. As long as the Packers don’t have to give up a first-round pick, they should closely monitor Adams’ availability.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

As stimulating as the prospect of Adams’ return to the Packers is, it is far from the most pragmatic. If the Packers want to bolster the receiver room, going after a younger receiver may be more profitable in the long run.

The two premier wide receivers rumored to be on this offseason’s trade block are Brandon Aiyuk and Tee Higgins. The 49ers’ bitter rivalry with Green Bay makes such a high-stakes deal between the two improbable. The Cincinnati Bengals, however, could be an intriguing partner considering Higgins requested a trade after negotiations broke down on a long-term contract following the team's placing of the franchise tag on the WR.

Tee Higgins 2023 Stats Category Higgins Games 12 Receptions 42 Receiving Yards 656 Receiving Touchdowns 5 Yards Per Reception 14.3

The wide receiver class in this year’s NFL Draft features high-end talent, but there is a noticeable drop-off in prestige after the top three. If the Packers aren’t captivated by the likes of Adonai Mitchell and Brian Thomas Jr., trading the No. 25 overall pick in favor of a known commodity should be on the table.

Higgins would add size to a Packers receiver corps that already has 6'4" Christian Watson. As the clear-cut top wideout, Higgins could reach new heights, while providing the Packers' offense with clarity as to who their X receiver is. A receiver room comprising Higgins, Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Romeo Doubs would have the potential to be a scary unit in 2024.

L’Jarius Sneed, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the expectations last season, the Packers were far from a flawless team. While the offense found its stride in the latter half of the season, the defense continued to sputter. The departed Joe Barry deserves some of the blame, but the players can’t be completely absolved.

With the uncertainty surrounding CB1 Jaire Alexander’s future with the team, Green Bay would be wise to invest in the cornerback position. Kansas City Chiefs corner L’Jarius Sneed remains on the trade market after the first wave of free agency signings. The Chiefs' decision to extend Chris Jones makes the logistics of a long-term deal for Sneed tricky.

L'Jarius Sneed 2023 Stats Category Sneed Games 16 Tackles 78 Passes Defended 14 Interceptions 2 Passer Rating Allowed 55.9 PFF Defense Grade 71.7

At 27, Sneed is in his prime and coming off what many consider the best season of his career. Spotrac projects a four-year, $65.3 million deal for Sneed, which the Packers could certainly afford. The Packers may target a corner in the first round of this year’s draft, but adding Sneed would give the team more stability at a position that is vital to postseason success.

Green Bay could look to move off some veterans to continue getting younger

Although the Packers’ roster mostly consists of young players brimming with potential, there are a handful looking to recapture their glory from years prior. It’s fair to reevaluate certain veterans to determine whether they still fit into what Green Bay is building.

Green Bay Packers Top Trade Candidates Player Projected Value (AAV) Jaire Alexander Roughly $20.1 million Preston Smith Roughly $11.5 million

Moving on from established players who have been at the center of the team's past success is a necessary evil of revamping the roster. It's crucial that the front office does not allow the emotional attachment the Packers may have to more experienced players to cloud their judgment.

Jaire Alexander, CB

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s unclear how interested the Packers are in moving Alexander. That said, questioning his future in Green Bay is warranted, given his recent play and antics. Alexander only played in seven games last season and was suspended for Week 17 after anointing himself captain and nearly botching the coin toss in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers.

Jaire Alexander 2023 Stats Category Alexander Games 7 Tackles 27 Passes Defended 5 Interceptions 0 Passer Rating Allowed 124.1 PFF Grade 70.2

When he’s healthy, Alexander is a quality corner. However, his wavering health has made him a less-than-dependable player, missing 24 games in the last three seasons. Additionally, Alexander has played his fair share of games banged up, leading to fewer games of high-level play.

The Packers paid Alexander an $8 million roster bonus earlier this month, which led many to believe that he would return to Green Bay for his seventh season, though he did post a message on social media that seemed like a goodbye to the Cheesehead faithful. This may be true, but between his questionable availability and massive contract, Alexander isn’t the indispensable player he once was.

For the right amount of draft capital, moving Alexander wouldn’t be inconceivable. Sending Alexander to an AFC squad, such as the Jacksonville Jaguars or Houston Texans, would be preferable, but the Philadelphia Eagles would be another team to watch.

Preston Smith, Edge

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trading Preston Smith would have more to do with clearing cap space than acquiring draft capital. At 31, Smith is ancient in comparison to his fellow Packers. He’s still producing at a fairly high level, though, having recorded eight sacks in 2023.

Preston Smith 2023 Stats Category Smith Games 17 Tackles 48 Sacks 8.0 Pressures 45 QB Hits 21 PFF Grade 73.9

This could be an argument for retaining Smith, but it also works for trading him. Smith is still a productive player who can contribute during the playoffs. Teams will be interested in his services if he becomes available.

The Packers have big plans for second-year edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, who had 4.0 sacks and 12 QB pressures in his rookie year last season, and giving him a more prominent role may involve cutting down on Smith’s snaps.

In short, Green Bay’s defense for the years to come is beginning to take shape, and allowing Smith’s contract, which goes through the 2026 season, run its course may interfere with the transition process. Teams like the Baltimore Ravens or Buffalo Bills, who are always looking for an extra pass rusher, would be interested.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.