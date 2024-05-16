Highlights The Colts narrowly missed the playoffs in 2023, and will look to return to the dance in 2024.

Three players the Colts should consider trading for are Julian Love, Emmanuel Forbes and Brian Robinson.

Two players the Colts should consider trading are Quenton Nelson and Tyquan Lewis.

The Indianapolis Colts have been an interesting team over the past couple of years. They've had seasons like 2022, in which they were especially bad, and ended up landing a high draft pick. Then they can turn it around the next season, and have a year like 2023, in which they narrowly missed the playoffs by just one game.

The Colts went 9-8 in 2023, and tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for second-place in the AFC South. Both of those teams fell just short of the playoffs, due to the Houston Texans winning the division with a 10-7 record. The Colts lost to Houston in an essential play-in game during the final week of the regular season, so they went into the offseason with a bad taste in their mouths.

Indianapolis hasn't been too noisy during the offseason, but they've made a couple moves to try and upgrade the roster for a potential return to the playoffs. They're in pretty good shape financially, as the Colts currently have about $25.5 million in available cap-space, which is good enough for the seventh-most in the entire league.

Colts' 2024 Draft Picks Round / Pick # Player 1 / 15 Laiatu Latu, EDGE 2 / 52 Adonai Mitchell, WR 3 / 79 Matt Goncalves, OT 4 / 117 Tanner Botilini, G 5 / 142 Anthony Gould, WR 5 / 151 Jaylon Carlies, LB 5 / 164 Jaylin Simpson, CB 6 / 201 Micah Abraham, CB 7 / 234 Jonah Laulu, DT

During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Colts made a couple of upgrades to their roster. They used their first round selection on one of the best pass-rushers in the class, grabbing UCLA's Laiatu Latu, and they grabbed a receiver with their second round selection, taking Adonai Mitchell, who surprised teams with his draft-day fall after coming in with a first round grade.

Indianapolis Colts' Trade Targets

Julian Love, Emmanuel Forbes and Brian Robinson could all help the franchise in 2024

On the trade front, there are a couple of positions in which the Colts could stand to upgrade. They made some nice moves in the draft, but ultimately, this is a team that went just above .500 last year. With that in mind, there will still be some moves that need to be made to completely push this team to the next level.

Indianapolis Colts Trade Targets Player Position Current Team 2024 Cap Hit Julian Love FS Seattle Seahawks $8,090,000 Brian Robinson RB Washington Commanders $1,375,883 Emmanuel Forbes CB Washington Commanders $3,501,720

The first player the Colts should look towards is Julian Love. Love has developed steadily throughout his career, and was one of the best safeties in the league in 2023 with the Seattle Seahawks.

After Love, the next two players the Colts should look into trading for are Brian Robinson and Emmanuel Forbes. Both of these players are currently employed by the Washington Commanders, and each has struggled to find their own role in the league up to this point. In Indianapolis, they could each do just that.

Julian Love, FS (Seattle Seahawks)

Julian Love was selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. Since then, he's blossomed into a much better player than most scouts expected him to be. He spent the first four years of his career with the Giants, before signing with the Seahawks before the 2023 season.

Last year in Seattle, Love really blossomed. He made his first career Pro Bowl, and tallied a whopping four interceptions to go along with 10 pass breakups. Love was a sure tackler as well, making 85 tackles last season while also serving as a true last line of defense at the safety position.

Julian Love in 2023 Stat Category Production Tackles 123 Tackles for Loss 1 Interceptions 4 Passes Defended 10 Forced Fumbles 2

At this point in his career, Love is pretty widely considered to be one of the best safeties in the sport. He is currently in the midst of a two-year deal he signed before the 2023 season, meaning 2024 will be his last year under contract. The star safety will make $8,090,000 during the 2024 season and could be on the block soon if Seattle can't hammer out an extension.

Brian Robinson, RB (Washington Commanders)

The second player the Colts should consider trading for is Brian Robinson. Robinson was selected by the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft, and has put together two consecutive solid seasons to begin his career with the team.

Still, Washington went ahead and added Austin Ekeler to the roster this offseason. Although they could play different roles on the offense, it looks like Ekeler has a good chance to start. Adding to that, the Commanders signed two undrafted free agents at the position as well, in Michael Wiley and Austin Jones.

Robinson has been impressive, but because of the addition of Ekeler, he has become more expandable. If the Colts gave Washington an offer they liked, they could be open to trading Robinson.

Brian Robinson in 2023 Stat Category Production Games 15 Rushing Yards per Carry 4.1 Rushing Yards 733 Receiving Yards 368 TD's 12

As for the Colts, they do have Jonathan Taylor on the roster, so it's not exactly a huge position of need. However, the roster really lacks depth behind Taylor, who missed a good chunk of last season to injury and a contract holdout.

There isn't any proven talent at the position aside from Taylor, and the addition of Robinson would bring a lethal rushing duo that could help relieve the pressure that's currently on their young quarterback, Anthony Richardson.

Robinson is still on his rookie contract, which will expire after the 2025 season, making him a very reasonable addition to the team's cap sheet. Robinson will make $1.3 million in 2024, and $1.6 million in 2025.

Emmanuel Forbes, CB (Washington Commanders)

Finally, the third player the Colts should look into trading for is Emmanuel Forbes. Forbes was selected by the Commanders with the 16th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He initially seemed to be one of the most instinctive, play-making cornerbacks in the entire class. Still, up until now, things haven't quite panned out for the young cornerback.

Forbes really struggled in his rookie season. A bad year is sometimes just a bad year, but it was a rough start for Forbes' career, one that had relatively high expectations after he was drafted No. 16 overall.

Forbes' trade value has plummeted as a result, meaning the Colts could swipe him for less than usual, considering he was a first round pick last season.

The Colts themselves are relatively thin at the position, with a lack of depth behind Kenny Moore, who mostly plays the slot anyway, and Jaylon Jones. It might make sense to grab Forbes, and see if the Colts can't put him in a better situation than the Commanders have, so far.

The Colts might be better off if they deal Quenton Nelson or Tyquan Lewis

Now, when it comes to the trading block, it gets kind of interesting for the Colts. They've got a lot of cap space, so the franchise isn't in a position where they need to move a big contract to free up some money. Most of their highest-paid players have performed well, also.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Colts currently have $25,668,265 in available cap space, the seventh-most in the NFL. If they were to deal Nelson and Lewis, they would gain over $26 million more in cap space, which would leave them with the most cap space in the league. These two players currently occupy about 11.75% of the Colts' payroll.

However, there are two players whom the Colts could stand to move on from: Quenton Nelson and Tyquan Lewis. Each has been with the Colts since 2018, but at this point, a trade could be a good idea for each of them.

Indianapolis Colts' Trade Candidates Player Position 2024 Cap Hit Quenton Nelson OG $25,200,000 Tyquan Lewis EDGE $4,810,000

Quenton Nelson, OG

Yes, it is shocking to see Nelson on this list. He's still one of the best linemen in the game, and he is a team captain. He made either the First or Second All-Pro team during each of his first four years in the league, and has been adored by the fan base. Still, there are some reasons why it would make sense to trade Nelson.

While Nelson had to hold the line down by himself when he first got to Indianapolis, that's just not the case anymore. Braden Smith, Bernhard Raimann, and Ryan Kelly each finished in the top-10 in their respective positions in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus.

Nelson is still wonderful, but he doesn't seem to be at the All-Pro level he was a couple of years ago, as he hasn't made an All-Pro team for a couple of years. Finally, his contract will eat at least 8% of the Colts' total cap over the next three seasons. If they want some value in return, this could be a good time to trade the 28-year-old Nelson.

Tyquan Lewis, EDGE

Tyquan Lewis, like Nelson, was taken in the 2018 Draft by the Colts. He's been with the team ever since, but has ultimately failed to completely live up to his second-round potential since entering the NFL. Lewis actually did have one of his better seasons of his career in 2023, though, tying his career-high in sacks at four, and setting a career-high in QB hits with 13.

Tyquan Lewis in 2023 Stat Category Production Games 17 Tackles 25 Tackles for Loss 9 Sacks 4 QB Hits 13 Passes Defended 3

With that in mind, it might be worth checking out what kind of value Lewis has on the trade market. He's coming off arguably his best season as a pro, and yet he didn't start in a single game for the Colts, who added several other pass-rushers, including Latu, during the offseason.

He doesn't have a clear path towards more playing time on the roster, so it might make sense for both Lewis and the Colts to seek a trade here.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.