The Jacksonville Jaguars are one year removed from a breakout season, in which they managed to win a playoff game over the Los Angeles Chargers in stunning fashion. It was expected that they’d repeat as AFC South champions this past season, and through most of the year they were on track to do so.

This was until a late collapse saw them miss out on the playoffs entirely after losing six of their last nine games.

They’ve been active over the course of the off-season, bringing in Arik Armstead, Gabe Davis, Darnell Savage, Mitch Morse, and many more notable players. They also traded with the New England Patriots to bring in Mac Jones as Trevor Lawrence’s backup. Most importantly though, they re-signed star edge rusher Josh Allen to a new five-year deal, worth $141.25 million.

While they did their best to add to the roster, they also had a number of key departures, headlined by wideout Calvin Ridley leaving for the division-rival Titans. They also lost Darious Williams, Rayshawn Jenkins, Foley Fatukasi, Dawuane Smoot, and more. This made improving the roster in the draft critical.

In the first round, the Jaguars added LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr, making him the fourth receiver selected. Thomas Jr. was one of nine players they grabbed, helping to fill out the roster. Still, the Jaguars have $34 million in cap space, the third most of any team. This gives them plenty of pathways to continue to improve the roster.

Top Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Targets

Looking to keep up in the AFC South

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars are well down the road on their rebuild, but winning the division will be no easy task. The emergence of the Houston Texans has already proven challenging, as they toppled the Jags for the division title last season and are starting to look like the second-best team in the AFC.

The Indianapolis Colts should also be competitive with Anthony Richardson returning from injury. Jacksonville has young stars on either side of the ball, but you can never have too much talent.

Jacksonville Jaguars' Top Trade Targets Player Position Team 2024 Cap Hit Marshon Lattimore CB Saints $14,616,317 Treylon Burks WR Titans $3,918,979 Tee Higgins WR Bengals $21,816,000 Trey Hendrickson DE Bengals $20,166,666

With every team preparing to finalize their roster, there are still plenty of moving pieces worth taking a look at. In a rising young division, the Jaguars can’t shy away from making big moves in order to succeed.

Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Marshon Lattimore’s name has consistently come up in trade rumors over the last several months. The New Orleans Saints have verbally indicated that they don't intend to trade him, though they always include the "unless we get an offer we can't turn down" caveat.

Their selection of cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry in the second round could also indicate otherwise. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone if New Orleans intends for the Alabama standout to be Lattimore’s replacement.

It’s a puzzling rumor until you investigate the Saints’ cap situation. New Orleans is expected to be a league-high $73 million over the cap limit next season, which is over double what any other team faces. It makes for a gloomy outlook that certainly doesn’t pair well with Lattimore’s contract, which spikes to a $31 million cap hit next season. It seems almost inevitable that the two will have to part ways.

It would certainly hurt the Saints to lose their primary cornerback, but this might be the best time to make the move—and Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor looked solid on the outside for New Orleans last season. Next year they’ll have no choice but to make cuts, giving other teams leverage. If they send Lattimore away right now, they could likely acquire a second or third round pick in exchange, potentially from the Jaguars.

Jacksonville signed cornerback Ronald Darby this off-season with the intent of making him their starter opposite Tyson Campbell. With that being said, Lattimore is a definite upgrade from Darby. If the Jaguars are serious about winning the division, a move like this might be in order.

Every one of the Jaguars’ AFC South rivals improved their receiving corps this off-season. This makes having two elite corners even more important. Lattimore's price tag is certainly steeper now than it could be down the line, but he might just be their key to competing this season.

Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans selected Treylon Burks with the 18th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, hoping to make him their immediate A.J. Brown replacement. Two years down the line, there are minimal signs that the Arkansas product will be anything close to that. Now pushed down the depth chart, it might be time for another team to take a shot on Burks.

The Titans prioritized wide receivers this off-season, signing both Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. Alongside DeAndre Hopkins, who joined the team last year, it seems the Titans have their three main wideouts for the upcoming season. This leaves Burks on the outside looking in, despite being such a highly touted prospect just two years ago.

While Tennessee might look to stash him in hopes of eventual success, a rival team could just as easily take him off their hands. It likely wouldn’t cost more than a day three pick, and his rookie contract makes the financial details simple. This is perfect for teams looking to build receiver depth, such as the Jaguars.

Jaguars 2024 Wide Receivers Career Stats Player Years Starts Catches Yards TDs Gabriel Davis 4 64 163 2,730 27 Christian Kirk 6 85 377 4,797 28 Brian Thomas Jr. 0 N/A N/A N/A N/A Parker Washington 1 0 16 132 2

As you can see, there's clearly a lot of room behind Christian Kirk and Davis. Kirk will be the main similarity in the receiver room for the Jags in the upcoming season. They recently cut Zay Jones, and as mentioned earlier, lost Ridley to the Titans.

Free agency wasn’t a complete loss in this regard though, as they did sign Davis from Buffalo. They followed this up by adding young talent in the form of the speedy Thomas Jr.

While these three, along with tight end Evan Engram, give Trevor Lawrence viable options, having strong receiver depth is never a bad idea in this modern NFL. Burks is a strong fourth option, which could turn into something more if developed correctly. It could be a smart move for Jacksonville, should their division rivals be willing to strike a deal.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

If the Jaguars wish to swing for the fences at receiver, they could dial up the Cincinnati Bengals in hopes of acquiring Tee Higgins. Higgins has been a star ever since being drafted out of Clemson, but requested a trade earlier this off-season. There’s speculation that this could simply be to motivate the Bengals, but he doubled down recently, and there are several teams that would be interested in his services.

Higgins would be looking for a lucrative deal wherever he ends up, which is something the Jaguars can afford to do. It might seem unwise to allocate more cap space to the receiver room, but a player of Higgins’ caliber could make it worthwhile.

Since entering the league in 2020, Higgins has totaled 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns on 257 catches. Not to mention, a trade to Jacksonville would reunite him with his college quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trevor Lawrence and Tee Higgins played together at Clemson from 2018-2019. In those two seasons, they connected for a touchdown on 25 occasions, accounting for all but two of Higgins’ college receiving touchdowns. They played in two national championships together, including Clemson’s 2018 title, where they defeated Alabama 44-16. In that game, Lawrence hit Higgins for a five-yard score at the end of the third quarter.

Acquiring Higgins wouldn’t be easy, but it would be a sign of good faith in Lawrence. The division is only getting tougher, and it might take a certified star at receiver in order to compete. The cost would likely be a first round pick, possibly with the inclusion of another player or mid-round pick.

It’s certainly possible that Thomas Jr. could end up being the star pass-catcher that the Jags need. In this scenario, Jacksonville doesn’t wait around to find out, taking things into their own hands. If all goes well, you have an elite receiving quartet locked down for the next few years.

Trey Hendrickson, Defensive End, Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Moving from one Bengal to another, Trey Hendrickson could also make for a great trade target. Similar to his teammate Higgins, he recently requested out of Cincinnati due to an inability to reach a long-term agreement with the team. If he truly is up for grabs, it’s a great option for any team looking to bolster their defense.

Hendrickson spent his first four years in the NFL with the Saints, but his career skyrocketed upon joining the Bengals in 2021. He’s been a Pro Bowler in all three years since then, playing a massive role in their success. His 53.0 sacks since 2020 are also more than anyone not named T.J. Watt or Myles Garrett.

At 29 years old, it might be the perfect time for a team to grab him without having to give up too much.

Hendrickson NFL Ranks 2020-2023 Category Hendrickson Rank Sacks 53.0 3rd TFLs 46 T-10th QB Hits 101 6th Forced Fumbles 10 T-6th QB Pressures 148 6th

Whichever team rosters Hendrickson this upcoming season will incur a $20 million cap hit, something the Jaguars can afford to do. This gives them an edge if Hendrickson were to be dealt by Cincinnati. It wouldn’t be a cheap transaction, but the price likely wouldn’t be more than a day-two pick given that he's pushing 30.

This may come across as an unnecessary move for the Jaguars, especially considering their duo of Allen and Travon Walker. While they aren’t the most needy team when it comes to the edge, it never hurts to have more elite talent on defense. Trevis Gibson is currently set to be third in line at this position, and while solid, he’s no Hendrickson.

Finding a way to utilize all three defensive talents would be the least of Jacksonville’s concerns. No matter how they line them up, it would make for one of the best defensive fronts in the entire NFL. It’s a bold move, but one that could elevate the entire defense.

Jaguars have a few options to sweeten trade deals

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The roster in Jacksonville certainly isn’t loaded with players fit to be traded. Most of the team is made up of crucial pieces, rookies or free agent signings. None of these roles are typically that of a player you see being casually dealt in a trade.

However, here are a few options for players who could be used as trade fodder in the right circumstances. Seeing as the Jaguars are in a great position cap-wise, none of these moves would be made solely out of necessity. Instead, they would likely be to further entice a team to make a deal that benefits Jacksonville.

Walker Little, OT

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Walker Little was a second round pick out of Stanford for the Jaguars in 2021. He was expected to develop into a starter in the NFL, and did just that. 11 of his 17 career starts came last season, and he started in both of the Jags’ 2022 playoff games.

Despite getting the opportunity to start games, most would agree that Little hasn’t been much beyond serviceable. This has been evidenced by his constant movement around the line, both on the inside and outside, during his time in Jacksonville. Further proof is that he’s expected to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the starting five for this upcoming season.

Depth on the offensive line is never a bad thing. If any of the five starters go down, Little is likely first in line to replace them. Seasons without line injuries are practically unheard of, making this role one of great importance. With that being said, the Jaguars may be willing to let another team have the luxury of depth if it means completing a major trade.

The value of offensive linemen often goes understated, especially for teams who struggle at the position. For a team with a weak line, like the Bengals, Little could help move the needle on a trade. With a cap hit of under $3 million, it would definitely be a feasible move in a trade for Higgins or Hendrickson. It’s not ideal to lose depth, but the Jags might be willing to look elsewhere if it means securing a big-name player.

C.J. Beathard, QB

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars' trade for Mac Jones likely means they see him as their backup quarterback for the foreseeable future. This knocks C.J. Beathard, who has been the backup for the last few years, down a rung. Beathard, 31, has started 13 games in his career between stints with the Jags and 49ers.

Beathard started one game this past season, leading Jacksonville to a 26-0 victory over the Panthers. Over the course of his six-year career, he’s totaled 3,886 passing yards, along with 19 touchdowns. His 3-10 record as a starter isn’t ideal, but he’s proven he can be a competent backup wherever he goes.

The market for Beathard obviously isn’t bustling, but the right situation could prompt a move. A team with a major injury at the position, or one that just isn't happy with their backup option, could look to acquire the veteran. Moving Beathard would also clear up almost $2 million in cap space in the unlikely event that the Jaguars end up near the cap limit.

It’d be ill-advised to hold your breath for a Beathard trade, but there are avenues in which it could happen. Seeing how easily the Jaguars could pick up another third string quarterback, they probably wouldn’t hesitate if the phone were to ring. He’s an experienced emergency option for any team, and one Jacksonville can afford to lose.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.