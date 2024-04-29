Highlights The Miami Dolphins are facing challenges with filling roster gaps due to a tight cap sheet and major offseason losses like Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt.

The Dolphins need to bring in depth via trade given how star-reliant their roster is.

Miami could also look to shed some salary from a couple of superfluous offensive backups.

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a tumultuous year, one in which they led the AFC East for the majority of the season before collapsing down the stretch and going one-and-done in the playoffs.

They've done what they could this offseason with limited resources, signing players like Jordan Poyer, Shaquil Barrett, Jonnu Smith, Aaron Brewer, and Jordyn Brooks to fill out their roster. They've also picked up the fifth-year options for Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips, which should keep their core in place for at least another season.

Still, this is a team that has suffered huge losses this offseason, including defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and offensive guard Robert Hunt. The team only has roughly $4 million in salary cap space with which to operate, and they still have to sign all the players they selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins are a talented team with an explosive offense, but there remains a lot of work to do in order for their roster to be ready to overcome the AFC gauntlet in the playoffs. Their options and financial flexibility may be limited, but the offseason is far from over for Miami.

Top Miami Dolphins Trade Targets

Fins must even out a top-heavy roster

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins have a top-heavy roster. They have stars at important positions, but need depth around them, especially in the trenches where they lost two impact starters in Wilkins and Hunt. They also need depth behind older starters in the secondary and at wide receiver, where Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are surrounded by a lot of question marks.

Miami Dolphins' Top Trade Targets Player Position Team 2024 Cap Hit Courtland Sutton WR Broncos $13,000,000 Khalil Mack OLB Chargers $15,267,500 Evan Neal OT/OG Giants $985,000

There's no surefire answer for a team that's operating on such razor-thin margins over the next few seasons, but the Dolphins could choose to either double-down on their stars-and-scrubs approach or instead aim to build out depth where possible.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins probably have the best one-two punch at wide receiver in the league. Hill is arguably the best wide receiver in football, while Waddle has posted at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his three NFL seasons.

However, they have very little proven talent outside those two. They lost Cedrick Wilson Jr. to the New Orleans Saints in the offseason, and regularly starting special teams aces Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft should be a last resort.

Courtland Sutton, meanwhile, is an abundantly talented 6'4" wideout who's been slightly miscast as an x-receiver for the Denver Broncos. He'd be better suited as a high-volume possession target in an offense that has other receivers capable of drawing safeties' attention down the field, thus being able to consistently win one-on-one matchups with his size and ball skills.

Square peg, meet square hole.

Courtland Sutton 2023 Stats Category Sutton Receptions 59 Yards 772 TDs 10 Rating w/ Targeted 120.2 ADOT 11.8

Sutton has played with a whopping 10 quarterbacks in seven seasons. That kind of instability at the game's most important position makes it nearly impossible for any receiver to be consistently successful (unless you're DeAndre Hopkins). Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may not be among the truly elite options at the position, but he'd easily be the best quarterback Sutton has had the pleasure of working with.

The Broncos already traded Sutton's partner in crime (Jerry Jeudy) in March, and following their release of quarterback Russell Wilson, which triggered the largest dead cap hit in NFL history, they're about to enter a lengthy rebuild. Collecting valuable draft assets for Sutton as they hunt for a franchise quarterback would be a wise move.

Sutton has cap hits of about $17 million over the next two seasons, though an acquiring team would only take on roughly two-thirds of that. That'd still be a problem for the perennially cash-strapped Dolphins, but they could free up enough cap space by restructuring Hill's contract and kicking the can down the line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Courtland Sutton's 40-yard dash time of 4.54 seconds would be the slowest among the starting wide receivers and running backs in the Dolphins' offense. Each of Tyreek Hill (4.29), Jaylen Waddle (4.37), Raheem Mostert (4.32) and De'Von Achane (4.32) posted 40-yard dash times faster than 4.40 seconds.

With only $2 million guaranteed left on the four-year, $60.8 million deal that he signed in 2021, Sutton is due for a raise. The receiver market has exploded in recent years, and DeVonta Smith's recent three-year extension may serve as the baseline in negotiations with Sutton.

The Dolphins would have to clear cap space to make room for Sutton, but he'd be an excellent fit as a red-zone target opposite Hill and Waddle. The team already added Jonnu Smith to serve as the starting tight end, which should make head coach Mike McDaniel's unit that much more lethal in goal-to-go situations.

Though he wouldn't exactly fit the team's M.O. of elite speed, Sutton would add a nice change-up to the Dolphins' fastball-heavy repertoire. Plus, he shouldn't cost much more than a few mid-round picks after the team gave up Jeudy for a fifth and sixth-rounder.

Khalil Mack, OLB, Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers have had a tumultuous offseason, bringing aboard head coach Jim Harbaugh to much fanfare only to turn around and deplete Justin Herbert of all of his best weapons on offense.

It appears as though the Chargers are angling themselves to begin a quick "retooling" period as Harbaugh shapes the roster in his image. If that's the case, they could cash in on a resurgent 2023 season for veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack, who posted career-highs in sacks, QB knockdowns (10), and batted passes (10).

Khalil Mack 2023 Stats Category Mack Tackles 74 TFL 21 Sacks 17.0 QB Pressures 36 Batted Passes 10

To replace the departing Christian Wilkins and others, the Dolphins signed Benito Jones, Neville Gallimore, Isaiah Mack, and Daviyon Nixon in free agency. Though experienced NFL players, none of them will be able to replace Wilkins’ production or talent.

Gallimore is a decent run-stopper, but has only four sacks in four seasons, while Jones had one sack and three tackles for loss last season for the Lions. Mack and Nixon will likely serve as depth.

Khalil Mack, on the other hand, can provide elite production from the outside, especially while Jaelan Phillips is on the mend following his Achilles tear.

The fifth overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, Mack has accrued double-digit sacks in five seasons and has 101.5 for his career. His 17.0 sacks in 2023 ranked fourth in the NFL, proving the eight-time Pro Bowler still has the ability to play at an elite level.

Mack's evolution as a true outside linebacker has been incredible to watch, as he's gone from a glorified defensive end to an asset in pass coverage. He still defends the run with aplomb, and he lives in the opponent's backfield when matched up one-on-one with an offensive tackle. He'd be a perfect fit in new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's 3-4 defensive front.

The Chargers have been shedding contracts all offseason, and securing a mid-round pick for their 33-year-old edge rusher would be fitting in an offseason in which they got a fourth-rounder for aging star receiver Keenan Allen.

If the Dolphins can find a way to afford his roughly $15 million cap hit (post-trade), the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year would make for an incredible late offseason addition to their defensive line rotation.

Evan Neal, OT/OG, New York Giants

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Neal has had a tumultuous career since being selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Neal played 13 games at right tackle as a rookie before losing his starting gig midway through last season. He incited the anger of the New York Giants' fanbase after calling them out on social media, and his performance has been ghastly when he's actually made it on the field.

Evan Neal 2023 Stats Category Neal PFF Grade 39.8 Snaps 460 Penalties 5 Sacks Allowed 2

So, then, why would the Dolphins make a move for Neal?

First off, he's cheap. He wouldn't cost more than a conditional late-round pick in a trade and his cap hit would barely register with an acquiring team.

The 23-year-old blocker is guaranteed approximately $2.937 million in 2024, and approximately $4.053 million in 2025. He also receives a $1.952 million roster bonus if he’s still with the organization on the third day of training camp in 2024, as well as a prorated bonus of almost $3.759 million each season.

The Giants would have to take on a minor dead cap charge of $3.759 million (the prorated bonus amount) each of the next two years if they were to trade Neal after June 1st. They’d actually save cap figures of $2.937 million in 2024 and $4.053 million in 2025 in that scenario.

Also, Neal fills a position of need for the Dolphins. Robert Hunt was a big loss, and the Dolphins would likely want to upgrade on Isaiah Wynn at left guard, who had a below average PFF grade of 47.8. Terron Armstead is an elite left tackle, but he's got a dodgy injury history—Neal could provide nice swing tackle insurance if he can't win a starting gig in Miami.

The Giants signed free agent Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency, and he's projected to be the starting right tackle next season. Neal could move inside to left guard if he remains with the team, but the odds remain high that he doesn't see much playing time in New York next season. It shouldn't take much for the Dolphins to pry the former first-round pick out of the Big Apple.

Dolphins could shed some salary without blowing up their roster

Palm Beach Post

The Dolphins already have nine players accounting for more than $10 million in 2025 cap space, which doesn't even include cornerback Xavien Howard's massive dead cap hit. Most importantly, that total also doesn't include quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who will be playing on his own fifth-year option in 2024.

The team needs to find a way to create short-term salary cap space so that they can bring players in on one-year deals. The last thing this team needs is to clog up their future cap sheet so badly that they become the New Orleans Saints of the AFC.

Mike White, QB

Getty Images

Mike White spent all of last season as Tagovailoa’s backup and produced a 118.1 passer rating from his 53 offensive snaps, all of which came in garbage time during blowouts.

The quarterback is slated to earn $3.5 million in 2024, and all of that salary becomes cap space if he’s released. It's not a monumental figure, but given that Tagovailoa made it through a full 17-game slate for the first time in his career last year, it isn't entirely reasonable to have a backup account for more than $5 million against the cap.

The only other quarterback on the roster is Skylar Thompson, a former seventh-round draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft. Thompson did actually have to start the Dolphins' lone playoff game in 2022 against the Buffalo Bills due to injuries to the signal callers above him on the depth chart. He performed admirably given the circumstances, completing 18 of 45 passes for 220 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, though he didn't do enough to secure the victory in a 34-31 loss.

Though Tagovailoa did prove capable of handling a full schedule, his injury history isn't promising, as he's suffered numerous concussions throughout his career. Cutting a player of White's caliber may seem logical now, but it could come back to bite Miami next season.

Alternatively, the Dolphins could extend White for another season, which would keep their QB room in place as they work to hammer out what is sure to be a lucrative extension for Tagovailoa.

That being said, the Dolphins could probably get some value for White in a trade. He started seven games for the New York Jets over the course of his first two seasons in the league, and his 75.5 passer rating in those games points to a quarterback capable of leading an offense in a pinch.

Teams are always in need of proven signal callers, and there's likely a franchise or two who would value White's youth and experience. Perhaps a team that drafted a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft could trade for White as a means of letting the rookie sit while allowing White to make a few starts early in the season.

Getting rid of White may not be the best decision, but if the Dolphins do plan to make another offseason splash, they'll need the cap space he's currently taking up.

Jeff Wilson, RB

BILL INGRAM/THE PALM BEACH POST

Mike McDaniel was an offensive coach for the San Francisco 49ers during the first four years of Jeff Wilson's career, which is likely why the Dolphins traded for the running back at the 2022 Trade Deadline.

Wilson, who spent most of last season as Miami’s third or fourth tailback, creates $2.9 million in cap savings if he’s released or traded this offseason. The 2024 season will be the second year of the two-year, $5.8 million deal he signed as a free agent last offseason.

He's a talented runner, but Wilson has had a doozy of a time staying on the field in his career. He's played in more than 12 games in a season just once (2022), and he's never accrued more than 200 carries in a campaign.

That being said, plenty of teams could make room on their roster for a ball carrier who averages 4.5 yards per rushing attempt and has a nose for the end zone (18 career rushing touchdowns).

Wilson is listed at 6'0", 210 pounds, which makes him a bigger, in-between the tackles type of rusher. As a complement to a wide-zone running back (think Christian McCaffrey), Wilson could add a new dynamic to an offense's ground game.

The Dolphins already have Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, and Salvon Ahmed slotted ahead of Wilson on the depth chart. Getting a late-round pick in return for a deep reserve running back would be nice, but freeing up nearly $3 million in cap room is the true prize.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.