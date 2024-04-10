Highlights The Minnesota Vikings find themselves in the middle of a retooling phase after a poor end to the 2023 season.

The Vikings should consider trading for Budda Baker, Kyler Murray, and Jaire Alexander.

Minnesota should consider trading Harrison Smith and Byron Murphy.

The Minnesota Vikings have been on the cusp of contention for many years, but their 2023 season ended up getting derailed. Injuries hurt their roster throughout the year, and Minnesota finished with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs by a couple of games.

They've already seen some changes during this offseason, most notably at quarterback. Kirk Cousins, who led the Vikings' offense for the past six seasons, departed for Atlanta in free agency. They also lost one of their premier pass rushers in Danielle Hunter.

It's not as if the Vikings haven't been active on the free agent market, though. Minnesota brought in former divisional foe Aaron Jones to replace Alexander Mattison, who left for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. The Vikings also added QB Sam Darnold, edge Jonathan Greenard, linebackers Andrew Van Ginkle and Blake Cashman, as well as several other more minor free agency signings.

Despite that spending spree, there are still a few holes in their roster, and if they don't want to fill them in the draft—say, by standing pat at No. 11 and taking Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.—there are still some options for them in the trade market.

Top Minnesota Vikings Trade Targets

Upgrades at safety, quarterback, and cornerback might be required

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

In terms of cap space, the Vikings are in decent shape. They've currently got the 16th-most cap room in the NFL, at $17,568,153. However, Justin Jefferson will be in need of a monster extension after the 2024 season, so they might have a bit of work to do with the salary cap.

Vikings' 2024 Draft Picks Round Pick # 1 11 1 23 4 108 4 129 5 157 5 167 6 177 7 230 7 232

When it comes to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Vikings are in a solid spot. They've got nine total selections, including two in the first round. They've got a load of picks in rounds 4-7, but they don't have any in the second or third.

That's a result of their recent trade with the Houston Texans, in which Minnesota picked up the 23rd overall selection and a seventh-rounder in exchange for their second round pick, one of their sixth round picks in 2024, and a second-round selection in 2025.

After that trade with Houston, the Vikes have a lot of trade ammunition. Minnesota has their first round pick in 2025 and 2026 as well, so in the next three seasons they have four first-rounders available to create an enticing package.

While Minnesota doesn't have a ton of cap space, they have enough to be pretty flexible on the trade market. Minnesota isn't in any sort of cap trouble. They'll have to be smart to keep it that way, but at the moment, the salary cap shouldn't be too much of a factor in any trade negotiations.

Minnesota Vikings' Top Trade Targets Player Position Current Team Current Cap Hit Budda Baker Safety Arizona Cardinals $19,025,000 Kyler Murray Quarterback Arizona Cardinals $49,118,117 Jaire Alexander Cornerback Green Bay Packers $23,981,645

Ultimately, the Vikings' three biggest needs on the roster are at quarterback, cornerback, and safety. Each of these three players above has their reasons for landing in trade rumors, and each of the three could fit excellently in the Vikings' roster in 2024.

Budda Baker, S (Arizona Cardinals)

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have some decent depth at safety, but there isn't much high-end quality at the position on the roster currently, with Harrison Smith having recently turned 35 and on the downturn of his career. By adding Budda Baker, who is 28, they could fix that.

Budda Baker has been an excellent defensive back in the NFL for quite some time now. The safety has made the Pro Bowl in six of his seven years in the league, and he earned All-Pro honors in 2017, 2020 and 2021 as well.

He's established himself as a defensive star, and would immediately make the Vikings' defense much better as a do-it-all safety that can make plays behind the line of scrimmage as well as he can contribute in the deep third in coverage.

Baker finds himself in trade rumors due to his past trade request and the fact that he has just one year left on his deal, with a cap hit just shy of $20 million. It would be smart for the Arizona Cardinals to try and get something in exchange for Baker rather than letting him walk for nothing in free agency in 2025.

From Minnesota's perspective, Baker would not be overly expensive as a player at a non-premium position nearing 30 and the end of his current deal. He would be well worth it for one or two mid-round draft picks, say a third- and a fourth-rounder, and has the potential to transform Minnesota's defense and take the torch from Smith.

Kyler Murray, QB (Arizona Cardinals)

As a former No. 1 overall draft pick, Kyler Murray had a lot of hype coming into his NFL career. Murray started his career well, and things were looking up for the Cardinals, who held the 1st overall seed in the NFC halfway through the 2021 season.

Ever since, things haven't gone in Arizona's favor. Murray has struggled with injuries over the past two years, and the Cardinals have suffered as a result. Murray has shown glimpses of returning to his former self when healthy though, and he is much more talented than any quarterback on the Vikings' roster right now in Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens, and Jaren Hall.

Murray vs. Current Vikings QBs (Career Stats) Category Darnold Mullens Hall Murray Completion % 59.7 65.8 65.0 66.6 Passing Yards/Game 182.8 220.4 56.0 240.7 TD % 3.5 4.2 0.0 4.2 INT % 3.1 3.9 5.0 2.1 Rushing Yards/Game 11.5 0.8 4.7 37.7 Yards/Pass Attempt 6.7 8.0 8.4 7.0 Passer Rating 78.3 88.1 70.4 92.2

Murray has a large contract, one that will hover around the $50 million range, and runs through 2028. The Cardinals aren't in contention, so shipping Murray off for some assets would make sense with their timeline, even though they do seem intent on trying to make the former Sooner their franchise guy.

Minnesota's first round pick is too far away from any of the top quarterbacks in the draft, and trading up would require a lot of draft capital. Murray's value has never been as low as it is now, so he wouldn't cost much in terms of draft capital relative to other signal callers with franchise QB potential.

By acquiring Murray for a first-rounder and maybe a couple of Day 2 picks, which is likely what it would take to move up in the draft to grab Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy, they'd get a proven Pro Bowl veteran rather than a rookie with potential that may not come to fruition.

Jaire Alexander, CB (Green Bay Packers)

While it's unclear if the Green Bay Packers are currently shopping Alexander, he's a player Minnesota should be keeping tabs on, and he did post what seemed like a goodbye to Wisconsin early on in this offseason.

The Vikings have already poached one of his former Packers teammates, Aaron Jones, this offseason, and could very well do it again. Given Alexander's on-the-field antics and performance during the 2023 season, it's a situation that must be monitored.

The 27-year-old Alexander is a talented cornerback when he's healthy, and he has shown he's capable of locking down any receiver in the league, as evidenced by Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro recognition in 2020 and 2022.

However, he's struggled to remain healthy, as he missed significant time during the 2021 and 2023 seasons. A combination of all of those factors could lead to Alexander being moved for the right price. But again, when Alexander is healthy, he can lock down his half of the field with ease, and his stats from his most recent full season in 2022 back that up.

Alexander 2022 Stats (Min. 300 Cov. Snaps) Stat Category Alexander CB Rank PFF Coverage Grade 82.1 3rd Forced Incompletion % 16 T-13th Pass Breakups 8 T-21st INTs 5 T-2nd Passer Rating Allowed 66.2 5th

He's shown his talent, and the Vikings know what they'll be getting if they decide to make an offer for him. Alexander has three years left on his current contract, and it will ramp up almost all the way to $30 million in its final year in 2026.

The length still left on his deal could make him more expensive, but the ballooning AAV of the contract would likely push the Packers to sell. Alexander might be expensive, perhaps a couple of Day 2 picks, but he's a premier cornerback when he's on the field.

It might make sense for the Vikings to part with these two players

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have found some consistency on their roster recently, and there are a few players who fans have become accustomed to watching every Sunday. However, times have begun to change in Minnesota, as the Vikings have undergone a bit of a retooling period.

Minnesota has already seen some familiar faces depart since the end of the 2023 season. If they want to finish their rebuilding period and begin to compete in 2024 and beyond, they may need to let go of some more old friends. If Minnesota can trade these two players, they might be better off next year.

Harrison Smith, S

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Smith has become a household name, especially for households in the state of Minnesota. Smith has had a long, storied career with the Vikings. He's played for the team since he entered the NFL in 2012, and has made the Pro Bowl six times.

Now, Smith is 35. He spent a lot of years on some very good Vikings teams, but Minnesota doesn't figure to be in playoff contention right now. Smith is also owed over $7 million in 2024, and just under $7 million again in 2025. While Smith is still decent, he isn't at the same level as we've seen him at in the past, with his last Pro Bowl coming in 2021 and his most recent All-Pro distinction coming in 2018.

Harrison Smith's 2023 Stats Stat Category Production Tackles 93 Passes Defended 3 Interceptions 0 Tackles for Loss 2 Forced Fumbles 3

If the Vikings do choose to make any moves on the trade market, they might need to clear some cap space. While Smith has been a valued member of the team for over a decade now, it might finally be time for the two sides to part ways.

Trading Smith would clear playing time for younger players, and over seven million dollars in cap space. Not to mention that the goodwill Smith has built up with the team means that they could allow him to choose his next stop and decide to join a contender in search of his first Super Bowl ring. That's what veterans do nowadays, right? Ring chase?

Byron Murphy, CB

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Next is another member of the Vikings secondary. Whether Minnesota decides to part with Smith or not, the situation with Byron Murphy is one they'll have to be smart about.

Before the 2023 season, Murphy signed a two-year deal with Minnesota. He was excellent in his first season with the Vikings, leading the team in interceptions, finishing with three. Murphy was also pretty effective in the running game, making him a valuable member of the defense.

Byron Murphy's 2023 Stats Stat Category Production Tackles 57 Passes Defended 13 Interceptions 3 Tackles for Loss 4 Forced Fumbles 1

However, Murphy's contract expires after the 2024 season. At just 26 years old, Murphy still has a ton of time to improve on the solid play he's put forth in his first five years in the league, so he could command a large salary in 2025.

Minnesota will already be tasked with Justin Jefferson's extension at that point, so they might not be able to commit enough money to Murphy on an extension, especially considering the growing CB market.

With that in mind, his value is relatively high at the moment after a solid 2023 season. It might be worth it for Minnesota to trade Murphy and get something in return now, instead of risking him walking in free agency for nothing.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.