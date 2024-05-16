Highlights The Saints must find quality players at bargain prices due to limited resources.

Potential targets like Hunter Renfrow & Kenny Clark could enhance the Saints' roster.

The Saints face decisions on Alvin Kamara & Taysom Hill due to cap constraints.

The New Orleans Saints have put themselves in a rather tough position heading into the 2024 NFL season. Key pieces of the roster are beginning to show their age, the front office seemingly refuses to tank, and they are still looking for help up front on both sides of the ball.

They may have addressed some prominent needs during the 2024 NFL Draft, but the team has still failed to make any significant improvements since losing the division for a third consecutive season.

With limited cap space and dwindling assets, the Saints are still hoping to make a push in 2024. If they hope to be successful, they'll have to make the most of a bad situation by signing quality role players at bargain prices; something that is not necessarily easy to do now that we're two months into free agency.

Related Ranking the Top 5 New Orleans Saints Quarterbacks of All Time It's Drew Brees, then everyone else, when it comes to the top New Orleans Saints quarterbacks of all time.

Potential Saints Trade Targets

Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys

There is currently a Michael Thomas-sized hole in the Saints' receiving room that is in need of filling, as Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are the only notable receivers on the roster currently. In need of a third option, a potential reunion with Brandin Cooks could be a viable path for New Orleans.

Despite having six 1,000 receiving yard seasons to his name, Cooks is tied with Eric Dickerson for the record of being the most traded player since 1980. With the veteran receiver entering the final year of his contract, which includes a $10 million cap hit, a return to his original home in New Orleans would make for a record-setting plane ticket.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandin Cooks has put up 1,000-yard seasons for the Saints, Patriots, Rams, and Texans, tying him with Brandon Marshall as the only two receivers in NFL history to hit 1k with four different teams.

Considering that the Saints are essentially in a win-now position, and are in need of as many offensive improvements as possible, the potential for Dallas to save some cap space comes at a perfect time. This would be a great signing for both the roster and the fans, something that would buy the front office some much-needed patience from the public.

Kenny Clark, DT, Green Bay Packers

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Another name that's seemingly become available at the perfect time is Kenny Clark. The Green Bay Packers have yet to make a decision on resigning the eight-year veteran, opening the door for a needy Saints team.

The 29-year-old finished the 2023 regular season with 22 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. He's quietly become one of the better interior pass rushers in the league, and this may be the last time that he is available to sign for the next few years.

The Saints managed a measly 34 sacks in 2023, tied for the fourth-worst mark in the league. Their secondary will be just fine, especially after the addition of second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry, but the lack of pass rush could handicap that as the season progresses.

Clark is the exact kind of veteran player that New Orleans should be aiming to sign, as he can switch between NT and DT. He's set to have a cap hit north of $27 million should he stay in Green Bay, and the Packers will have to find a way to pay for Jordan Love's contract extension, making Clark a very intriguing name to follow this summer.

Alvin Kamara, RB

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It's a painful thing to admit, but it appears that the end of Alvin Kamara's time in New Orleans may be drawing near. The star RB has been a beloved member of the roster since being selected with the 67th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and has broken numerous records throughout his seven-year career.

While Kamara stands to benefit the most from the Saints' hiring of Klint Kubiak, he also carries with him an $18.7 million cap hit. With Kamara set to turn 29 this summer, it's about time that the Saints make a decision.

A traditional contract restructure may save New Orleans $8 million this year, but it would also balloon Kamara's cap hit to an unreasonable $31 million for the following season. The Saints ultimately have two options; seek a trade and cash out on the value that still remains in your star RB before he hits the dreaded 30-years-old plateau, or look to sign an extension to lessen his cap hit.

It's not likely that they will ship Kamara, but it shouldn't come as a surprise if it happens, given the context of the situation. Hopefully, both parties can come to an agreement on an extension and avoid breaking the hearts of the NOLA faithful, though if they really knew what was good for them, they'd be pushing for the trade too.

Taysom Hill, QB (and everything else)

Another beloved member of the Saints roster that carries a hefty cap space hit with him is none other than the Swiss army knife himself, Taysom Hill. With a price tag of $15.7 million, Hill is one of the more expensive weapons on the roster despite playing just 37 percent of offensive snaps and 35.5 percent of special teams snaps in 2023.

The Mormon missile may have been a favorite of the team's former HC, Sean Payton, but not much is left of that influence in New Orleans. His role in a Kubiak system has yet to be decided and when his current HC, Dennis Allen, was questioned about the possibility of trading him to the Denver Broncos, he seemed relatively open to the idea.

No, that conversation has not been broached... I feel like Sean has tried to get everyone to go to Denver with him, so we’ll see.

Considering the cap hit, Payton's recruitment approach towards Saints players, and the general ambiguity surrounding Hill's role under Kubiak, returning him to his former mentor could benefit the Saints in multiple ways.

He'd be sorely missed, but reaping any form of compensation for a third string QB, while simultaneously clearing $15 million in cap space, would go a long way in helping the Saints get their yearly budget back on track.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.