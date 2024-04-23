Highlights The New York Jets' 2023 season was undermined by Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury, resulting in a mediocre 7-10 record.

The Jets should consider trading for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marte Mapu, and Kelvin Beachum.

New York should also look to trade away John Franklin-Myers and Allen Lazard.

The New York Jets' 2023 season was very exciting, at least through the first three offensive plays of the year. Once the fourth play was over, the tone for the season was set, as their new star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, went down with an Achilles injury. From then on, there was little New York could do to prevent its fate.

The Jets ended up clawing their way to a 7-10 record. They missed the playoffs yet managed to win enough games with Zach Wilson at the helm to avoid a high draft pick. They now head into an important offseason with 40-year-old Rodgers at the helm.

In terms of cap space, the Jets are far from being in the best of shape. They currently have just $1,924,837 in cap space, the second-lowest amount in the NFL. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have less. The Jets have six players on their payroll making eight figures, and five of those six are making at least $15 million per year.

Jets' 2024 Draft Picks Round Pick # 1 10 3 72 4 111 4 134 6 185 6 203 7 257

When it comes to draft picks, New York isn't necessarily in bad shape, but it's not ideal. The Jets do have seven picks in the draft, but they have more in the late rounds than they do in the early ones. New York owns one pick in the first and third rounds, as well as two in the fourth and two in the sixth.

Top New York Jets Trade Targets

The Jets could stand to upgrade at wide receiver, safety, and the offensive line.

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are in an unfortunate situation on the trade market. With a lack of top-end draft capital and the second-least cap space in the entire league, they just don't have much ammunition on the trade market. Keeping that in mind, while we know the Jets will make moves to increase their cap space, we have to operate under the assumption that they can't trade for any large contracts unless they give up some money themselves.

New York Jets' Top Trade Targets Player Position Current Team Current Cap Hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Seattle Seahawks $3,276,661 Marte Mapu S New England Patriots $1,264,479 Kelvin Beachum LT Arizona Cardinals $2,577,500

New York's roster has three major areas of weakness: wide receiver, safety, and pretty much anywhere on the offensive line. With that in mind, Jaxon Smith Njigba, Marte Mapu, and Kelvin Beachum are all players they should consider.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Smith-Njigba was selected with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was one of the most sought-after receivers in the class and was the first to come off the board, ahead of Quenton Johnston, Zay Flowers, and Jordan Addison.

While he didn't have the greatest rookie campaign, Smith-Njigba did make plays when he got the chance to. He started in just three games but made appearances in all 17. He also had at least five catches in 12 of those 17 games, so he proved that he can at least consistently make an impact in the passing game. He ended the season with a solid rookie year consisting of 63 receptions, 628 yards, four touchdowns, and just under 10 yards per catch.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Rookie Season Stat Category Production Receptions 63 Receiving Yards 628 Yards Per Reception 9.97 Receiving TDs 4

He didn't get the most playing time in his rookie year, which makes sense, given he had to compete for time with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Still, Smith-Njigba put together a solid rookie campaign and showed a lot of the promise that made scouts so excited about him during the draft cycle.

Given that he was taken in the first round last year, he would likely cost a high pick. Still, by getting him, the Jets could ensure they're adding consistent production to the receiver room on a pretty cheap contract.

Marte Mapu, S, New England Patriots

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots grabbed Marte Mapu in the third round of the 2023 draft, hoping he could bring some potential into their secondary. Unfortunately for Mapu, playing time was rare and hard to come by during his rookie campaign.

It makes sense because New England already had Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Duggar at the safety position in 2023. Those two got a ton of reps, staying on the field for 100% of the defense's snaps for several games over the year. Mapu struggled to find playing time, though, and as a result, he found far more snaps on special teams. Still, when on the field, he was able to make a difference.

Because of his third-round status and his utter lack of snaps in his rookie season, Mapu would come pretty cheap on the trade market. He'd be cost-effective on the payroll as well, which is needed for New York. If the Jets could steal Mapu from their divisional rival, they'd add some valuable depth to their secondary.

Kelvin Beachum, LT, Arizona Cardinals

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the first two players on this list were young and full of potential, we're going a different route here. Beachum is a veteran of the game and an example of what happens when a player's potential is reached. He's been a valuable lineman since entering the league in 2012 and spent time with the Jets from 2017 to 2019.

Even at the age of 34, Beachum is valuable. He's been in the league this long for a reason and has shown he can still be valuable at pass-blocking and in the run game. He can play both right and left tackle, which would be a big help for the Jets, who lack depth and talent across their front unit.

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Paris Johnson Jr. in the first round in 2023, and he wound up taking some playing time away from Beachum last year.

Beachum would find his way back onto the field because of injuries, and he still managed to perform well. With his age and the fact that there's just one year left on his deal, he wouldn't be expensive at all on the trade market. Given the fact that New York had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL in 2023, they should be picking up the phone for him.

The Jets could free up some cap space by moving on from two players

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Now, the Jets just simply need to create more for themselves in terms of draft capital and cap space. They don't have enough of either, and the Jets will need a bit more money than they have now to even sign their draft picks. Unfortunately, the only real way to create more cap space at this point is to move on from some high-earning players.

If New York plays this right, they could free up space and gain draft picks in the same trade. Both of these players are among the six highest contracts on the roster, and could net some solid draft capital in return. With that in mind, those two players are John Franklin-Myers and Allen Lazard.

John Franklin-Myers, EDGE

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Before the 2022 season, the Jets decided to extend their young, talented pass rusher, John Franklin-Myers, to the tune of four years and $55 million. It would be unfair to say Franklin-Myers has been bad, but it is fair to wonder whether he has lived up to that contract.

He has been solid, to say the least, for the Jets. Their defense has been the strongest point of the team for quite a while now, and it starts up front with the help of Franklin-Myers. He has picked up 19.5 sacks through his five seasons and has mustered up 135 tackles as well.

John Franklin-Myers 2023 Stats Stat Production Sacks 3.5 Tackles 33 Tackles for Loss 6 QB Hits 14

Again, he was not bad. Still, those stats don't immediately seem deserving of the third-highest cap hit on the roster that he'll earn in 2024, at $16,364,000. The Jets already have Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson, and Will McDonald IV on the defensive front, so they would still have talent if Franklin-Myers were to get traded. He's a quality player, but the real factor for this trade is that New York could get out of his contract and use that money on positions that need a bit more help.

Allen Lazard, WR

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Last offseason, New York signed Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million contract, pairing him with Aaron Rodgers once again. Rodgers being injured definitely hurt Lazard's production last year, but even when the ball came his way, he wasn't able to do much.

Lazard only got 49 targets throughout the year. Still, his catch percentage was the lowest of his career by far, at just 46.9%, so it's not like the lack of targets was the sole reason for his lack of production. Lazard's numbers also dipped in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Allen Lazard 2023 Stats Stat Production Receptions 23 Receiving Yards 311 Yards per Reception 13.5 Receiving TDs 1

Now, part of the reason Lazard came over to New York is because of Rodgers, so the Jets would need to be weary of upsetting their star quarterback by trading his friend. Still, the league is a business, and trading Lazard might be in New York's best interest.

Yes, part of the reason for his struggles were due to the revolving door at quarterback throughout the year, but Lazard just wasn't a difference-maker on the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: By trading Myers and Lazard, the Jets could go from 31st in the NFL in available cap space ($1,924,837) to the sixth-highest in the league ($30,472,837) if they don't retain any salary.

In a draft that is extremely deep at the receiver position, it could make sense to move on from Lazard and his $12,184,000 cap hit. The Jets could likely find his production with their third-round pick in this year's draft and could use the extra financial flexibility as well.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.