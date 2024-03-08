Highlights After falling short in the Super Bowl, the 49ers are looking to upgrade talent via trade for an edge.

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a difficult position this offseason. They are coming off a heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, and have limited cap flexibility to work with.

Although the 49ers have most of their key players returning, they are in no position to sit back and relax. Complacency is poison in the NFL, and teams who aren’t actively looking to get better risk getting left behind. San Francisco has a target on its back, and the rest of the NFC is looking to catch up.

San Francisco 49ers Top 3 Trade Targets

A trade for the right player could get the 49ers over the top

Teams who come up just short in their quest for eternal glory often look to make a splash in the offseason, signing premier free agents or acquiring a star player via trade. What makes San Francisco’s situation tricky is they’re close to maxing out in the talent department. After falling to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54, they drafted WR Brandon Aiyuk and traded for Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey.

San Francisco 49ers' Top Trade Targets Player Current team Projected Value (AAV) Brian Burns Carolina Panthers Roughly $24 million Patrick Surtain II Denver Broncos Roughly $5 million Treylon Burks Tennessee Titans Roughly $4 million

2023 was supposed to be the team’s final form and Kyle Shanahan’s Magnum Opus. Losing in the Super Bowl leaves the team with more questions than answers and more paths for regression for improvement. Still, San Francisco must explore all avenues for upgrading talent and could pull the trigger on another trade.

It's worth noting the 49ers are currently over the cap by $3.4 million, according to Spotrac. Trades involving pricier assets will require the front office to get creative.

Brian Burns

The logistics of this potential deal are gnarly but not impossible. The Carolina Panthers have hit rock bottom. They finished the 2023 season with a 2-15 record and are without their first-round pick. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and no one outside of Bryce Young is untouchable.

Having failed to reach a long-term extension with Brian Burns, the team should at least be hearing offers.

The 49ers have two things the Panthers are in dire need of: pass catchers and a first-round pick. Swapping Burns with a player like Aiyuk could serve multiple functions for San Francisco. It bolsters the defensive line while also getting rid of an expiring contract, allowing the 49ers to extend Burns.

Brian Burns' 2023 Stats Stat Burns Games Played 16 Total Tackles 50 Tackles For Loss 16 Sacks 8.0 QB Hits 18 Forced Fumbles 1

The other possibility is San Francisco trading its first-round pick for Burns. This alone is unlikely to be an enticing enough package, as the 49ers are only slated to pick two spots before Carolina. Still, San Francisco has enough talent to find a suitable throw-in.

Admittedly, the likelihood of such a trade occurring is slim, but the two teams are on diverging paths, looking for different things. Things that the other could provide.

San Francisco would need to get nifty to extend Burns and keep the team under the cap. It’s this type of aggressiveness and ambition, though, that helps teams get over the top. The probability of Burns staying in Carolina has only decreased since the beginning of the offseason, and with each passing day, the Panthers should be more willing to explore the market.

Patrick Surtain II

The 49ers have prioritized the defensive trenches over the secondary in recent years. This is especially noticeable at cornerback. Since Richard Sherman’s departure, the 49ers have tried their hand with several players, and while some have been productive, there hasn’t been a star-type presence for years.

Generally speaking, an elite pass rush does more for the secondary than an elite secondary does for the pass rush. But the 49ers have almost maxed out the defensive line. The next logical step is to bolster the cornerback position. Elite cornerbacks are a dime a dozen.

Given the talent of wide receivers today and the various safety measures that directly hurt the defense, it’s arguably the hardest position in the sport today. Patrick Surtain II is one of the top young corners in the game and is coming off consecutive Pro Bowl appearances.

Patrick Surtain II 2023 Stats Stat Surtain Games Played 17 Total Tackles 50 Passes Defended 12 Interceptions 1 Passer Rating Allowed 93.9 PFF Coverage Grade 64.7 *Stats courtesy of PFF

The Denver Broncos have made great use of Surtain, but the team looks to be in the quarterback market this offseason and could use additional resources to either trade up for their guy or strengthen the rest of the offense. Although the Russell Wilson era in Denver has come to an end, the ramifications of the trade will loom large in the coming years. The Broncos aren’t in an ideal financial situation and could look to get cheaper to combat this.

Denver won’t be willing to part ways with one of its cornerstones for cheap, so it’s up to the 49ers to dish out an offer they can’t refuse. A trade package centered around multiple picks and an offensive player could be just that.

Treylon Burks

While many 49ers fans are holding out hope for a big acquisition, it’s far more likely San Francisco will make a move for a lower-profile player. Many view Shanahan’s scheme as the gold standard for an NFL offense. The deception and creativity allow players to flourish in a way they wouldn’t elsewhere.

Between Deebo Samuel’s health and Aiyuk’s contract situation, the 49ers could use some new blood, and former first-round pick Treylon Burks could be a worthwhile reclamation project. The Tennessee Titans bit off more than they could chew when they traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pick they used on Burks.

The plan was to replicate what the Minnesota Vikings did when they traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills in 2020 and draft another star receiver and save the team money. This process ended up working out better in theory than in reality. Burks has failed to come close to filling the void left by Brown’s absence and has been a non-factor on offense.

Treylon Burks' 2023 Stats Stat Burks Games Played 11 Receptions 16 Receiving Yards 221 Yards Per Reception 13.6 Receiving Touchdowns 0

The Mike Vrabel and Jon Robinson regime, which saw Burks’ selection, is no longer there, and the new front office in Nashville has little attachment to the Arkansas product. It’s unlikely that a change of scenery will cause Burks to transform into a game-changer, but there is reason to believe he can be better than he was in Tennessee.

His market value is at an all-time low, and if nothing else, would add a bigger body to the 49ers receiver room. San Francisco’s roster has been built on diamonds in the rough. The league thought little of guys like George Kittle, Fred Warner, and Brock Purdy when they were coming out of college, yet they’ve become integral parts of the team. The 49ers could look to find another one via trade.

The 49ers could free up cap space by trading some of their established players

John Lynch has done a masterful job of assembling an uber-talented roster to the point that it’s starting to cause issues for the 49ers. San Francisco’s star problem is unique to the rest of the league. The 49ers have a preponderance of star players yet a finite amount of cap space. Keeping everyone isn’t an option. They’ll have to choose which players to move on from and which ones to retain.

San Francisco 49ers' Top Trade Candidates Player Projected Value (AAV) Brandon Aiyuk Roughly $24 million Deebo Samuel Roughly $19 million

What separates great teams from good ones is their ability to replace key players. As San Francisco’s core starts to age, pressure is mounting on the front office to set up the team’s future without significantly diminishing the team’s present-day outlook.

Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk is still under contract with the team for next season, but his future in San Francisco beyond 2024 is a gray area. The 49ers have already given out their fair share of massive contracts, and even if they could free up the cap space to ink Aiyuk to a deal, the money could be spent elsewhere.

Brandon Aiyuk 2023 Stats Stat Aiyuk Games Played 16 Receptions 75 Receiving Yards 1,342 Yards Per Reception 17.9 Receiving Touchdowns 7

Following the 2019 season, San Francisco traded Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round pick. This move was a necessary evil, as the 49ers couldn’t afford to keep their core intact. Trading Buckner allowed them to get both younger and cheaper.

This model could be easily replicated with Aiyuk. Wide receiver play is extremely valuable, and Aiyuk is coming off a career year while splitting touches with McCaffrey, Kittle, and Samuel. With fewer players around him to dig into his target share, Aiyuk has All-Pro potential. It’s reasonable to think San Francisco could get a first-round pick in return for Aiyuk, and grabbing a receiver on a rookie deal in the draft could extend the team’s championship window.

The case for trading Aiyuk over San Francisco’s other top skill position players comes down to replaceability. The 49ers have multiple players with highly unique skill sets. They can’t just find another Samuel or McCaffrey; those guys are few and far between. Aiyuk, though talented, is a close match to the prototype for receiver. This means the 49ers have a much better chance of finding a formidable replacement for Aiyuk than anyone else.

The Tennessee Titans gave up their top wide out in 2022 only for his replacement to fail to fill his shoes. Two years later, Tennessee could be on the receiving end of a similar deal. That said, the Titans may be drafting too high in the first round to give up the pick. Instead, the 49ers would probably be looking at a package of Day 2 selections.

Calvin Ridley’s time in Jacksonville left much to be desired. Aiyuk appears to be a similar model to Ridley, just younger and better. The Jaguars could get Trevor Lawrence his WR1 and have the team in position to compete in 2024.

Deebo Samuel

Rumors and misinformation peak in the NFL offseason. With so many baseless stories surfacing each day, it’s nearly impossible to sift through it all. There is a chance that all the speculation surrounding a Samuel trade is nothing more than a byproduct of bored fans stirring the pot, but there is a distinct possibility that the 49ers are weighing their options.

In 2021, Samuel was the 49ers’ lightning rod. Had it not been for Cooper Kupp’s historic season, Samuel would’ve had a compelling case for Offensive Player of the Year. He finished the year with 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns.

Shanahan’s creativity, coupled with Samuel’s versatility, created an offensive weapon unlike anything else the league had to offer. After such an impressive season, Samuel had a lot of leverage in contract talks and used it to his full advantage. He signed a three-year deal worth $71.5 million.

Since then, Samuel’s production and role in the offense have declined. The addition of McCaffrey and Samuel’s wavering health made the 49ers less dependent on the wideout. When San Francisco extended Samuel, he was an integral part of the offense. Now, he’s more of an auxiliary piece than the centerpiece. Even though his role in the offense has changed, his contract hasn’t.

Deebo Samuel's 2023 Stats Stat Samuel Games Played 15 Receptions 60 Receiving Yards 892 Yards Per Reception 14.6 Receiving Touchdowns 7

The 49ers are staring down the barrel of a $28 million dollar cap hit for the 2024 season for a player who hasn’t even been their best wide receiver of late. While Samuel is still a vital part of the 49ers, it’s hard to argue his role is worth $28 million. Perhaps a team with fewer offensive weapons could make greater use.

A trade involving Samuel would provide cap relief and draft capital, both of which could help the 49ers reload for 2024.

The Carolina Panthers will be active in the receiver market this offseason, and a player like Samuel could help elevate QB Bryce Young. In return, the 49ers could gain draft capital and cap flexibility.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.