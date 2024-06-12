Highlights The Seahawks have been painfully average for a couple of years now, narrowly missing the playoffs in 2023.

Seattle should consider trading for Teven Jenkins, Kyle Van Noy, and Kyle Pitts.

The Seahawks should consider trading Geno Smith and Tyler Lockett.

In 2022, the Seattle Seahawks finished the year 9-8, just good enough to sneak into the playoffs as the seventh seed. The following year, in 2023, they went 9-8 again, but that time it wasn't enough, as Seattle missed the postseason via a tiebreaker with the Green Bay Packers. Seattle has been bang average over the past couple of seasons, and they'll need to make a couple of moves to take that next step.

Some changes have already taken place this offseason. Long-time head coach Pete Carroll transitioned to a new role in the organization, and Seattle also let go of Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. Replacing Carroll will be Mike Macdonald, who previously worked as the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.

Unfortunately, they find themselves in a somewhat-precarious situation regarding their salary cap. Seattle currently has just $2,580,860 in available cap space as of this writing, which ranks 30th in the league.

They've still got to figure out how they're going to pay their upcoming draft picks, so some manipulation of the salary cap will be required by the Seahawks. Whether that be in the form of trades, or just a release of a few players, something will have to happen here.

Seahawks' 2024 Draft Picks Round Pick # 1 16 3 81 4 102 4 118 6 179 6 192 7 235

As for the 2024 NFL Draft, the Seahawks are in relatively decent shape. Seattle has their first-round pick, which sits in the 16th spot. They don't have a second round pick, but they have a third and two fourth-rounders. In total, Seattle has seven picks across the seven rounds of the upcoming Draft.

Related Geno Smith Has 'Everything To Prove' To New Seahawks Regime Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith will face competition from a new backup in Sam Howell and possibly a new QB picked in the draft.

Top Seattle Seahawks Trade Targets

Seahawks' three biggest needs are at guard, linebacker, and tight end

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

With a new regime in town, and a lack of cap space or high-value draft picks, Seattle is in an interesting situation. They're good enough to contend for the playoffs, and they've found themselves on the bubble of the playoffs each of the last couple of seasons. However, they're not good enough to truly contend for a Super Bowl, yet aren't bad enough to have a top 10 draft pick.

Seattle Seahawks' Top Trade Targets Player Position Current Team Current Cap Hit Teven Jenkins G Chicago Bears $2,668,860 Kyle Pitts TE Atlanta Falcons $10,471,522 Kyle Van Noy OLB Baltimore Ravens $3,265,000

Because of that, as well as having just $2.5 million to spare at the moment, Seattle is slightly restricted about some of the moves they can make. With that in mind, the three positions they need to upgrade the most are guard, tight end, and linebacker. Here are three players that can be an upgrade for Seattle, while coming with an affordable price tag as well.

Teven Jenkins, G, Chicago Bears

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Teven Jenkins is a young offensive lineman who has been very solid when healthy, but has struggled to remain on the field.

Jenkins is a good run-blocker, and that's his main strength. He can play both guard positions, which would give the Seahawks depth and flexibility in a position where they badly need it. Seattle's offensive line is full of players that haven't established themselves yet in the NFL.

In a way, Jenkins is the same. He's shown promise, but hasn't been on the field enough. He's a safer player than some of the Seahawks' current options, though.

Jenkins, a 2021 second-round pick, has played in 31 of a possible 50 games during his time with the Chicago Bears. Because of his unavailability, his trade value isn't very high. Jenkins currently has the rest of the 2024 season on his contract, but after that, he'll become a free agent.

Overall, Teven Jenkins is a solid, relatively low-risk option that Seattle can afford. They can preserve some draft capital, as well as their ever-important cap space, and still add depth and talent to the interior-offensive line as well.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Pitts has had one of the most interesting and unique NFL careers in recent memory. The Atlanta Falcons drafted the young tight end with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

His usage since then has been confusing, to say the least. Pitts has flashed moments of brilliance in a Falcons uniform, but Atlanta has failed to truly utilize him correctly. He was one of the more dynamic athletes in his entire draft class, especially at the tight end position.

Atlanta does have a new regime in town now, and Raheem Morris and co. might seek to ship out some players chosen by Atlanta's old regime. Pitts could be one of them.

Kyle Pitts Production By Year Year 2021 2022 2023 Receptions 68 28 53 Yards 1,026 356 667 TDs 1 2 3

His value isn't too low, since he still has a load of potential at just 23 years old. It's not the same as it was when he first entered the league, though. At most, Pitts would cost one or two day-two picks. Pitts is in the last year of his rookie deal, and is due just shy of $10.5 million this year, with a fifth-year team option for 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since the turn of the century, the Seahawks have only had seven instances where a tight end went for 500+ yards in a season, three of which came courtesy of Jimmy Graham. Graham's 2016 campaign, during which he had 923 yards and six scores, was the only one of the bunch to top 700, though.

By trading for Pitts, Seattle would finally grab themselves a dynamic tight end for their offense. Pitts would be relatively inexpensive given his talent, and Seattle would have two years of control over him before he reaches the free agent market.

Kyle Van Noy, OLB, Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Van Noy is far older than the previous two players on this list, but he would bring a ton of experience to the Seahawks' linebacking corps, and they desperately need it after veteran Bobby Wagner's departure.

At the age of 33, Van Noy still isn't showing signs of slowing down. The linebacker put together one of his best statistical seasons in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens, notching a career-high in sacks, with 9.0.

Van Noy has spent a decade in the league now, and has played both outside linebacker spots, middle linebacker, left-inside linebacker, and right-inside linebacker. He also has experience in both a 4-3 and a 3-4. Van Noy is a player that you can plug and play in essentially any of the linebacker positions, and he'll likely perform very well.

Kyle Van Noy's 2023 Production Stat Category Production Combined Tackles 30 Tackles for Loss 9 QB Hits 9 Sacks 9 Forced Fumbles 2 Passes Defended 4

Van Noy currently has two years left on a new extension he signed this offseason, and his cap hit is slightly over $3.6 million. He'll be a free agent after the 2025 campaign, and by that time he'll be 35 years old. Even though he had an impressive 2023 season, his age causes his value to be slightly lower than his stats would suggest.

Van Noy wouldn't cost much, especially compared to some of the other linebackers and pass-rushers on the market this spring. He's got a ton of experience that can help the young players on the Seahawks' defense, and can still play at a high level when required.

Would the Seahawks be better off without two of their offensive cornerstones?

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

As has been mentioned before, the Seahawks' current cap space situation is not enviable. They sit 30th out of 32 teams in available cap space, and it's not getting better anytime soon. The five players with the highest current cap hits for Seattle will be on their roster through the next two seasons, so Seattle certainly has some work to do. With that in mind, these two players might find themselves on the trade block soon.

Geno Smith, Quarterback

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The story of Geno Smith's NFL career is a wild one. Fortunately for him, and football fans in general, his latest chapter in Seattle has been fun and wholesome to watch. Unfortunately, that time might come to an end relatively soon.

Smith will be 34 years old by the time the 2024 season starts. At $26,000,400, he has the largest cap hit on the team for next year. Smith was excellent in 2022, but he took a small step back in 2023. Although Smith made the Pro Bowl in both seasons, his completion percentage, passing yards, passing TDs, yards per attempt, and passer rating were all lower in 2023.

Geno Smith in 2022 and 2023 Stat Category 2022 2023 Completion % 69.8 64.7 Passing Yards 4,282 3,264 Yards Per Attempt 7.5 7.3 Passing TD's 30 20 Interceptions 11 9 Passer Rating 100.9 92.1

Smith's contract runs through the 2025 season, at which point he'll have a cap hit of over $38 million. While Smith has undoubtedly been solid with the Seahawks, it's fair to question whether that price tag is worth it for an aging quarterback who already took a step back in 2023. It's not like Smith was bad by any means, but the Seahawks need more cap space badly, and Smith's contract is over 10% of their entire cap.

Unlike Pete Carroll, the new regime has no ties to Smith, and would likely be more willing to entertain offers for the signal caller. If Seattle did trade Smith, they could look to find his replacement through the deep quarterback class in this year's draft.

The Seahawks picked up Sam Howell this offseason as well, so he could be an in-house option to serve as a bridge quarterback while they search for Smith's true successor.

Tyler Lockett, Wide Receiver

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Lockett has spent his entire nine-year career with the Seahawks, and he's beloved by the fan-base. The 12th man likely wouldn't want to see Lockett leave, but it could be for the best.

Lockett will be 32 by the time the 2024 season begins. Like Geno Smith, Lockett wasn't bad by any stretch in 2023, but he did struggle to match his production from the previous season. Lockett saw decreases in his receptions, catch percentage, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and first downs despite playing in one more game.

Tyler Lockett 2022 vs. 2023 Production Category 2022 2023 Receptions 84 79 Yards 1,033 894 TDs 9 5 Yards/Reception 12.3 11.3 Catch % 71.8 64.8 Success Rate 60.7 58.2

Lockett will be owed $18,895,000 for the 2024 season, but that number will jump all the way up to $30 million if he's still on the roster heading into the 2025 season.

While Lockett has been an important member of the franchise for a while now, if Seattle wants to make some bigger moves, they're going to have to free up cap space, and it's not like they'll be leaving their weapons cache empty, as D.K. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are still in the receiver room.

This year's receiver draft class is extremely deep, as well. There are many wideouts in the class with a similar skill set to Lockett, and one of them could be a much cheaper (and younger, obviously) replacement. By trading him, Seattle would likely receive some Day 2 draft compensation in return, but they would also get his massive contract off the books.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.