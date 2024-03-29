Highlights Buccaneers are rebuilding their defense after losing key defenders, though they did retain core offensive stars.

Tampa's limited cap space requires strategic trades for Haason Reddick, Khalil Mack, or Terrace Marshall.

Potential trades candidates include veterans Mike Evans and Lavonte David to set up a rebuild around Baker Mayfield.

After a solid 2023 campaign, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have started their offseason off with some key losses, trading cornerback Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions, and losing linebackers Devin White and Shaquil Barrett from their strong defensive core.

Despite the losses defensively, the Bucs managed to retain key players in Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Lavonte David, and Antoine Winfield. Winfield will play under the franchise tag, while Evans, Mayfield, and David all signed deals to remain in Tampa.

As the offseason rolls on, the Buccaneers will have some work to do to retool their roster for a fourth straight NFC South title in 2024 after some big losses so far this offseason.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Trade Targets

The Bucs will need to keep making additions to ensure NFC South supremacy in 2024

Tampa Bay's cap space is limited after resigning their key players, with a little over $2.5 million remaining, third-fewest in the league at the time of writing. Along with their cap situation, the Bucs currently hold seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, their first being the 26th overall selection.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Trade Targets Player Position Current Team 2024 Salary Hassan Reddick Edge PHI $14,250,000 Khalil Mack Edge LAC $1,255,000 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR CAR $1,441,294

With the remainder of the offseason, Tampa will likely monitor the trade market to bolster their roster going into next season. Here are a few trade targets and candidates that the Buccaneers should consider before they get on the clock to make their first pick at the NFL Draft.

Haason Reddick, Edge, Philadelphia Eagles

The loss of veteran pass-rusher Shaq Barrett created a void within Tampa Bay's defense. The Buccaneers will have to gauge how to fill the hole left by one of their defensive cornerstones over the last several seasons.

Though the team's cap space is limited, a move for Haason Reddick could work for Tampa Bay as they look to fill a need at outside linebacker. Reddick could slide seamlessly into Barrett's role as Tampa Bay's premier pass-rusher and defensive anchor.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Haason Reddick has been a pass-rushing stud over the last four seasons, with his 50.5 sacks ranking fourth over that time. His consistency is also unmatched: apart from reigning DPOY Myles Garrett, Reddick is the only player to record 10+ sacks in each of those four campaigns.

Reddick's 2023 season saw him post 39 total tackles with 11 sacks, a slight dip from his 16 in 2022. Reddick has been the leader of a solid Philadelphia Eagles pass-rushing unit since his arrival, but with reports of Reddick landing on the trade block, Tampa Bay could mortgage a few of their 2024 draft picks into one of the NFL's top pass-rushers to bolster their defense going into next season.

Along with filling a big need at outside linebacker, the Buccaneers could also be in a position to extend Reddick on a long-term deal. The 29-year-old could be the perfect candidate to lead Tampa's pass-rush in 2024 and beyond.

Khalil Mack, Edge, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered several key losses to their offense to start the offseason, losing Austin Ekeler in free agency, trading Keenan Allen, and releasing Mike Williams.

Despite these losses, which left Justin Herbert without much to work with in terms of offensive weapons, the Chargers managed to lock down their defense, retaining Pro Bowl pass-rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Prior to their resigning, both players had been garnering trade interest from teams around the NFL, and the Chargers are still reportedly receiving calls on each of the two edge rushers.

Tampa Bay could evaluate both, but the more likely option lies in Mack. In 2024, Mack will play on a far cheaper salary of just over $1 million due to a contract restructuring that kept him in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Mack likely wouldn't come in for an extension from the Bucs like the 29-year-old Reddick would following a trade, but he could certainly serve as a short-term solution to Tampa's void at outside linebacker.

Mack bounced back in a big way in 2023, recording 74 tackles and 17 sacks, but would likely be relatively cheap if the Buccaneers could make a deal.

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers wasted no time picking up weapons for quarterback Bryce Young during the early goings of this year's free agent frenzy, landing Pittsburgh Steelers route-running guru Diontae Johnson in a trade. This move gives Carolina a slightly crowded receiver room, so the Panthers could look to come off of receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

Prior to the Johnson trade, Marshall had been granted permission to seek a trade by the Panthers, but a deal never gained traction. Marshall is a 23-year-old receiver who has seen limited action in his young career due to a combination of a crowded receiver room as well as injuries.

In three seasons, Marshall has racked up just 64 catches for 767 yards, but the youngster is still brimming with potential and could make a valuable addition to Tampa Bay's receiver core. Marshall could serve as a young third option behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and could be a cheap, long-term weapon for Baker Mayfield once those two start aging out of the starting lineup.

Making a move for Marshall would likely only cost Tampa a day-three pick in the NFL Draft, so it's a very low-risk, high-reward prospect. If he reaches his potential, the Bucs have a young wideout to grow with Mayfield, if he doesn't, all it cost them was probably a fourth or fifth round pick.

Mike Evans, WR

The Buccaneers are in a weird area where they could either make a return to the playoffs in 2024 or become sellers at the trade deadline to start their rebuild. Among these trade options is veteran wideout Mike Evans.

In 2023, Evans recorded his 10th straight 1,000-yard campaign, catching 79 passes for 1,255 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns. Early in the offseason, Evans landed a new two-year, $52 million deal, making him a top trade option for Tampa Bay in 2024 due to age and salary.

Evans, 30, has a cap hit of nearly $6 million in 2024 and would likely have his pick of teams if a deal were to happen. Trading Evans could bring in a haul for the Buccaneers if they are able to land the right trade deal. Realistically, they could probably acquire a couple of day two draft picks or a pick and a starter for the perennial Pro Bowler.

If the Buccaneers aren't performing in 2024, Evans could find himself in a new situation prior to next season's trade deadline. However, Evans has expressed his desire to retire a Buccaneer, so a move like this would have to stem from Tampa Bay's front office.

Lavonte David, LB

Along with Evans, veteran linebacker Lavonte David is on the possible trade market. David, like Evans, earned a new one-year deal worth $8.5 million this offseason.

David's expiring contract and age (34) could make him a cheap trade target for contending teams in need of reliable short-term inside linebacker help in 2024. The veteran has definitely still got it: in 2023, David recorded 134 tackles (the ninth time in 12 seasons that he led the Bucs in tackles), 17 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks, bringing solid versatility as a pass-rusher and a coverage 'backer.

Seasons With 100+ Tackles (NFL History) Player 100+ Tackle Seasons London Fletcher (2000-2013) 14 Ray Lewis (1996-2010) 13 Bobby Wagner (2012-2023) 13 Derrick Brooks (1996-2007) 12 Donnie Edwards (1997-2007) 11 Lavonte David (2012-2023) 10 Zach Thomas (1996-2006) 10

Though David remains a solid option at linebacker, a trade would likely not give Tampa a big return, but could do their veteran a service in allowing him to get to a contending situation if the Buccaneers are out of the playoff race come the 2024 trade deadline.

Trading their veterans would allow the Buccaneers to begin rebuilding their offense around franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield and give the defense a chance to retain star safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who was franchised tagged by the team to start the offseason, on a long-term deal.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.