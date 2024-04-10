Highlights Tee Higgins' talent is undeniable and the Cincinnati Bengals want him back, but their cap troubles pose challenges.

Joe Burrow's big contract and Ja'Marr Chase's impending extension likely mean Higgins will be traded.

Potential trade partners like the New York Giants could offer Higgins a chance to be a lead receiver.

The Cincinnati Bengals have multiple star receivers on their roster, though it's likely that's about to change soon.

Ja'Marr Chase is entering his fourth season, and he's due for a market-setting extension in the coming months (though the Bengals will certainly pick up his fifth-year option, which could delay those negotiations). Tee Higgins, meanwhile, was franchise-tagged earlier this offseason, and negotiations on a long-term extension quickly broke down.

Though he suffered through an injury-marred season in 2023, one where both he and quarterback Joe Burrow were in and out of the lineup, Higgins' talent and past production can't be denied. Team executive Duke Tobin told reporters at the Bengals' end-of-year press conference that the team wanted Higgins back, but the salary cap presented a serious challenge.

Everyone on our team would like Tee Higgins back. There’s a pie, and there are things we can do and can’t do because of it. We’ll see.

Burrow's five-year, $275 million contract is already bogging down the cap sheet, and Chase's extension will almost certainly preclude Higgins from getting a contract commensurate with his talent. As such, the expectation has been that the Bengals would trade the wide receiver at some point this offseason.

With the 2024 NFL Draft coming up and serving as a soft deadline for that deal, it's worth exploring potential trade partners for the Bengals and Higgins. With Daniel Jones on his last legs as a starter and in desperate need of a WR1, the New York Giants represent a perfect fit for the next stage of Higgins' career.

Related NFL Trade Rumors: How Tee Higgins Would Fit with Buffalo Bills Analyzing the fit of potential Buffalo Bills' trade target Tee Higgins to replace star receiver Stefon Diggs.

What Would Higgins Cost the Giants?

Recent WR Trades and Contracts Point To a Growing Market

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Higgins has two 1,000-yard seasons on his resume, and he's never posted a target rating below the triple digits. He's a quarterback's best friend, and after years of playing second fiddle to A.J. Green and Ja'Marr Chase, he deserves a chance to be a team's unquestioned lead receiver.

What he'd cost in a trade is a good question, since he's a 25-year-old with a history of elite production but also a history of injury issues and limited exposure as the top target in the passing game. Higgins has never played in more than 14 games in a season, so teams may be cautious about him, though perhaps more in extension talks than in trade negotiations with the Bengals.

There have been five wide receivers traded this offseason: Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Johnson, Rondale Moore, Keenan Allen, and Stefon Diggs. None of those receivers are exact equivalents, as some are veteran WR1's and others are younger, unproven receivers with potential, but the returns for them in their respective trades do shine light on the current admission price on the receiver trade market.

WR Trades, 2024 Offseason WR Traded Trade Return Jerry Jeudy 2024 5th round pick (#136) 2024 6th round pick (#203) Diontae Johnson CB Donte Jackson 2024 6th round pick (#178) Rondale Moore QB Desmond Ridder Keenan Allen 2024 4th round pick (#110) Stefon Diggs* 2025 2nd round pick

*Note: Diggs was acquired along with a 2025 5th round pick and 2024 6th round pick (#189) by the Houston Texans.

Higgins is closest to Jeudy and Moore in age, though he's better represented by Allen and Diggs in terms of raw talent. It's not impossible to imagine him going for a first-round pick, but he'd more likely garner a day-two selection.

The Giants have six selections in this month's upcoming NFL Draft, though their first rounder is at No. 6 overall, which is a price far too steep for Higgins. They do hold the No. 47 overall selection from the Seattle Seahawks (via the Leonard Williams trade), and that could be a good starting point in trade talks.

Given that he's set to play in 2024 on the franchise tag, Higgins will also require an extension from whatever team trades for him. The receiver market has exploded in recent years, and with all of CeeDee Lamb, Chase, and Justin Jefferson also extension-eligible this offseason, the position will continue to set new contract benchmarks for future receivers to hit.

Currently, the biggest receiver contract by total value is Davante Adams' five-year, $140 million deal; by total guarantee, it's Cooper Kupp's three-year, $80.1 million deal ($75 million guaranteed); and by average annual value, it's Tyreek Hill's four-year, $120 million deal.

Notably, Jeudy received a three-year, $58 million contract from the Cleveland Browns as part of his trade. Higgins will certainly get more than that given his elite production relative to Jeudy, and the Giants have plenty of future cap space to work with.

The team only has $7.3 million in cap room right now, due to having six players with a cap hit greater than $10 million next season, but Daniel Jones ($47.85 million) and tight end Darren Waller ($14.1 million) are eating disproportionate chunks of the cap sheet. Whether via restructures or releases, the team can easily make room to afford Higgins now and in the future.

Calvin Ridley just signed a four-year, $92 million contract in free agency as a 29-year-old with two 1,000+ yard seasons, so that should be the baseline for Higgins in negotiations. He'll likely cross the $100 million plateau, which would make him just the fifth wide receiver to do so.

How Would Higgins Fit in the Giants' Offense?

The Team is in Desperate Need of a Playmaker After Saquon Barkley's Departure

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saquon Barkley, who led the Giants in scrimmage yards in four of the last six seasons, is now with the Philadelphia Eagles. The G-Men don't have anyone on the roster capable of filling the hole he leaves as a do-it-all playmaker, and their current collection of skill position players is as talent-bereft as any group in the NFL.

Giants' Skill Position Players & Higgins Player Position Age (Years) 1,000+ Yard Seasons Devin Singletary RB 26 3 Isiah McKenzie WR 29 0 Darius Slayton WR 27 0 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 23 0 Jalin Hyatt WR 22 0 Tee Higgins WR 25 2 Darren Waller TE 31 2

Higgins would immediately step into the role of head coach Brian Daboll's X-receiver, filling the lead possession-receiver job that Diggs did while Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.

Higgins has been best in his career on isolation routes, though he's so explosive at the point of the catch (and given his 6'4" frame) that he doesn't need to win on quick out-breakers or slants and curls. He's a true downfield target who can post-up defenders and use his length to beat corners even when a ball is underthrown or the coverage is sticky.

Before anyone tries to question Higgins' WR1 bona fides, it should be noted that in the five games he's played without Chase since Chase was drafted, Higgins has caught 31 passes for 511 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2022, when Chase missed four games due to a torn labrum, Higgins was on a 17-game pace of 153 catches for 1,577 yards and 8.5 TDs. He's proven more than capable of handling the extra attention that comes with being the best offensive weapon on a team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Higgins' 3,684 career receiving yards ranks 20th since he entered the NFL in 2020, and his five 100+ receiving yard games in December rank 14th over the same time frame.

The Giants have been a popular mock draft destination for one of the "Big Three" receivers in this year's class, and the most recent GIVEMESPORT mock draft has them landing LSU's Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick.

If the mocks are right and the Giants look at the receiver position with their first pick, Higgins won't be the virtual necessity he is now. Even then, though, he'd still function as the team's best receiver from the moment he'd put on a Giants uniform.

And an offense with him and Nabers (or Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze) would offer plenty of support for Daniel Jones or the next franchise quarterback in the Big Apple.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.