Key Takeaways The NFL has seen a number of star players suffer long-term injuries so far this season.

The trade market will likely heat up in the coming weeks as teams try to patch roster holes created by those injuries.

Two players - one quarterback and one edge rusher - stand out as particularly likely trade candidates.

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season was a wild one, to say the least.

The Kansas City Chiefs defended their home turf on opening night, the Philadelphia Eagles and Saquon Barkley dusted the Green Bay Packers in Brazil, and the New England Patriots stunned the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

However, the biggest story around the league is the volume of injuries that have afflicted some of the sport's biggest stars.

Jordan Love left his game against the Eagles with an injury that could keep him out for weeks, if not months. Christian McCaffrey was just placed on IR with a calf and Achilles injury. Tua Tagovailoa was concussed again on Thursday Night Football this week, putting his NFL future in jeopardy. And on and on the list goes.

As such, you can expect the NFL trade market to heat up faster than normal this season. Every week leading up to the trade deadline, we'll be doing a piece about one offensive player and one defensive player that could find themselves on the trade block in short order, and some potential homes for each of them.

QB Zach Wilson, Denver Broncos

The NYJ castoff could find himself in a starting role sooner than expected

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It was just a few weeks ago that Zach Wilson put on a showstopping performance in the Broncos' preseason finale, making his case for the backup gig behind rookie starter Bo Nix .

Wilson is still technically listed as the third-stringer behind Jarrett Stidham , but he made as good of a case as possible in the final preseason game, throwing for 251 yards and two touchdowns while completing 16 of his 25 passes. For good measure, he also added a score with his legs.

Wilson has never lived up to his billing as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggling with the expectations that came with being the savior of the New York Jets franchise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 33 starts across three seasons, Zach Wilson has a 12-21 record with more interceptions (25) than touchdowns (23). He's never averaged more than 190 passing yards per game in a season.

That being said, while Wilson didn't play well last season, he did cut his interception percentage dramatically, finishing with a 1.9% interception rate, the 15th best number in the league and down a full percentage point from the 2.9 rate he had during his first two NFL seasons.

He's growing as a passer, however gradually, and getting out of the spotlight of New York and away from the pressure of being the No. 2 overall pick should only help his development.

Zach Wilson's Stats with NYJ Stat 2021 2022 2023 Games Played 13 9 12 Passing Yards 2,334 1,688 2,271 Passing TDs 9 6 8 INTs 11 7 7 Completion % 55.6% 54.5% 60.1% Passer Rating 69.7 72.8 77.2

He wouldn't be the most inspiring option, but for teams dealing with quarterback injuries early on this season, Wilson offers much higher upside than what's currently available on the free agent market.

Best Fits: Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins

As aforementioned, the Packers lost Jordan Love to an MCL injury with just six seconds remaining in their Week 1 contest against the Eagles.

Malik Willis is currently slated to be the replacement starter, with Sean Clifford backing him up. Green Bay acquired Willis just a few weeks ago, and while the third-round pick offers some dynamism with his legs and strong throwing arm, he's a wildly inefficient quarterback (52.2% career completion rate) who does not handle pressure well (he was sacked four times on nine dropbacks in 2023, giving him a sack percentage of 44.4).

Wilson, for all his flaws, would be a much stronger fit in head coach Matt LaFleur's scheme. The Packers have Josh Jacobs to rely on at running back, and their offensive line and deep receiving corps would be the best Wilson has ever worked with. While Love is expected to come back eventually, Wilson could help keep the season afloat in Titletown.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, don't know when to expect Tagovailoa back, if they can expect him back at all. They have first-hand knowledge of Wilson from his time with the Jets, and there's no system more friendly to quarterbacks than Mike McDaniel's.

Skylar Thompson is currently slated to be the interim starter, and the team has no designated backup behind him yet. Thompson can be effective, but his arm can't take full advantage of the speed offered by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle . Wilson, who came out of BYU with one of the strongest arms in college football, could be an excellent substitute while the Dolphins wait out Tagovailoa's long-term prognosis.

OLB Haason Reddick, New York Jets

The edge rusher has still not reported to his new team

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Haason Reddick still has not reported to the Jets since being traded from the Eagles over the offseason, and he's wracking up jaw-dropping fines along the way.

The 29-year-old requested a trade out of New York a few weeks before the season started, though general manager Joe Douglas rebuked Reddick's request, saying the team will not deal the two-time Pro Bowler under any circumstances this season.

Thus, the current stalemate exists in limbo, as Reddick won't play without a new contract and the Jets won't pay Reddick if he doesn't play. It's worth noting that, unlike when a franchise tagged player holds out, Reddick cannot wait out the Jets on this matter. His current contract only has one year left, though that year will only expire if he actually reports to the team.

When he actually plays, Reddick is one of the best pass-rushers in the league. Since 2020, he ranks fourth in sacks (50.5), seventh in tackles for loss (51), first in forced fumbles (13), and seventh in quarterback pressures (143). The Jets would be foolish not to at least try to recoup some of their losses via trade if Reddick is dead-set on not playing in New York.

Any team that wants to trade for Reddick had better be ready to open their checkbooks, lest they want to run into the same issues with Reddick that the Jets have.

Best Fits: Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals appear to be ahead of schedule this season, as they nearly toppled the Buffalo Bills in a tough 28-34 loss on the road in Week 1.

Their issues on defense from a year ago persisted, as they sacked quarterback Josh Allen only twice and forced just two punts throughout the entire game.

The most obvious reason that Arizona would make this move is Reddick's familiarity with head coach Jonathon Gannon. The two worked together in Philadelphia in 2022, which just so happened to be the best year of Reddick's career: 16 sacks, 26 QB hits, 41 pressures, a league-leading five forced fumbles, and a fourth-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Reddick would instantly become the best pass rusher on the Cardinals, and he'd help Gannon install his defensive system more authoritatively after the team finished 25th in yards allowed last season.

If returning to the place he was drafted in 2017 doesn't appeal to him, though, perhaps a sojourn to South Beach would interest Reddick. The Dolphins may want to build up their defensive reinforcements after Tagovailoa's injury, and they were just blasted by the Bills for 31 points on Thursday.

The team does have Calais Campbell and Jaelan Phillips rushing the quarterback, though Campbell is 37 (and he hasn't had a season with more than 6.5 sacks since 2018 and Phillips is returning from an Achilles tear last November. In addition, Bradley Chubb still hasn't returned from an ACL tear he suffered in Week 17 last season.

Reddick would be a bit of a luxury for a team with that good of a front seven, but the Dolphins may need to play a bit more conservative with their starting quarterback on the mend for an indefinite period of time. Another star pass rusher could be just what the team needs to change their identity with plenty of time still remaining this season.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.