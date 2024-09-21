NFL Trade Rumors: Trades That Should Happen

Key Takeaways The NFL has seen a number of surprises and disappointments through two weeks this season, setting the stage for a robust trade market.

Injuries continue to plague teams, as star players like Cooper Kupp and Isaiah Pacheco are set to miss a number of games.

Two players - one wide receiver and one cornerback - stand out as particularly likely trade candidates.

Like always, the early weeks of the NFL season have been filled with turmoil, surprises, and disappointments.

Somehow, the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2, while the Pittsburgh Steelers (who have scored a total of one touchdown through two games) are unbeaten atop the AFC North.

Meanwhile, Bryce Young was benched just two games into his second season, and Derek Carr is the early favorite for league MVP for the New Orleans Saints , who appear to be the early favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

As the hierarchy of contenders and pretenders sorts itself out, expect the NFL trade market to heat up in the coming weeks.

Every week leading up to the trade deadline, we'll be doing a piece about one offensive player and one defensive player that could find themselves on the trade block in short order, and some potential homes for each of them.

Last week , we examined potential destinations for quarterback Zach Wilson and edge rusher Haason Reddick . We'll look at a brand-new pair this time around.

WR Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young's benching could lead to a fire sale in Carolina

The Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson this offseason , with the intention of making him the WR1 in rookie head coach Dave Canales' offense.

Suffice to say, that hasn't worked out so far. The Panthers are averaging a whopping 6.5 points per game thus far, and Bryce Young is already headed to the bench as he tries to get his confidence back.

Johnson has caught all of five passes for 34 yards through two games with Young, with a less-than-sterling 41.7% catch rate to boot. It all adds up to a disastrous 9.7 passer rating when targeted, which would be one of the lowest numbers ever posted by a qualified receiver if it holds up throughout the entire season.

Of course, Johnson isn't this bad of a receiver. He's had a lot of success with the Steelers in the past, including a Pro Bowl season in 2021 when he caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards.

Diontae Johnson Career Stats, Pre-Panthers Stat Johnson Games Played 77 Receptions 391 Receiving Yards 4,363 Yards Per Game 56.7 Receiving TDs 25 1,000-Yard Seasons 1

With veteran quarterback Andy Dalton taking over the offense in Carolina for the foreseeable future, Johnson isn't a necessity in an offense that already has Adam Thielen , Xavier Legette , and Jonathan Mingo at wide receiver. With Johnson set for free agency after this season, the Panthers would do well to recoup a few lost assets if they don't plan to keep the 28-year-old around long-term (or if they aren't sold on Young by season's end).

Best Fits: Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are the obvious fit for any wide receiver whose name hits the rumor mill in the coming weeks, as both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are going to miss at least a few weeks of action with injuries.

Franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford needs someone to pepper with targets, and with all due respect to Demarcus Robinson , that player isn't on the roster right now.

Johnson, who saw over 140 targets in every season from 2020-2022, has the experience and route-running savvy to be an effective WR1 in Sean McVay's system until Kupp and/or Nacua return to health. He could easily slot in as the starting slot receiver once those two stars are back in the lineup as well.

As for the Steelers, the fit may seem awkward given the team's desire to trade him over the offseason due to " immaturity issues ", but there's no denying that the team desperately needs a running mate for George Pickens right now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: George Pickens leads all Steelers wide receivers with 114 receiving yards through two weeks. Van Jefferson ranks second at the position (and fourth on the team) with 15 receiving yards.

The offense has scored just one touchdown through two weeks, and while Justin Fields has been serviceable amid an undefeated start to the season, veteran starter Russell Wilson will need more weapons to throw to once he returns from an ankle injury.

There may be bad blood in this relationship, but there's no denying that Johnson has proven capable of being effective in Pittsburgh.

CB Tre'Davious White, Los Angeles Rams

The former All-Pro needs more help than the Rams' secondary can give him

Tre'Davious White signed with the Rams on a one-year deal over the offseason, and the expectation was that he'd help replace Ahkello Witherspoon in the secondary alongside Cobie Durant and Darious Williams .

Then, Williams got hurt and landed on IR and Derion Kendrick tore his ACL, leaving White as the unquestioned No. 2 corner in L.A., despite having suffered a torn Achilles just one year ago.

The experiment is not going well thus far, as White has been forced to play 95% of the defense's snaps through two weeks, and is allowing an astronomical 152.1 passer rating while in coverage (for reference, 158.3 is the maximum passer rating that can be allowed).

The Rams recently brought Witherspoon back, and he's expected to play once he's back up to speed. He could help alleviate some of White's burdens as an outside corner in defensive coordinator Chris Shula's scheme, or he could simply be a replacement for White on the roster.

Of course, fans will remember that White was once one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL, earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in the first few seasons of his career. In 2019, arguably White's best season, he finished the year with a 43.3 passer rating allowed when targeted, ranking first among all cornerbacks and sixth among all defensive backs.

However, he played just 21 of 51 possible games over the first three seasons of the four-year, $69 million extension he signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2020. While he's certainly still capable of being a good cornerback, he needs a team that can offer him more support in the secondary than the Rams' decimated unit.

Best Fits: Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars

Both of these teams rank bottom-three in pass defense thus far, which has played no small part in their 0–2 starts.

The Ravens were expected to be a juggernaut again this year after earning the top seed in the AFC a year ago, though it's going to be tough to replicate that while they allow a league-worst 257.0 passing yards per game.

The team has struggled to replace Marcus Peters as the No. 2 cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey , and it's clear Brandon Stephens may not be perfectly situated for the role (118.7 passer rating allowed in coverage). First-round rookie Nate Wiggins offers tantalizing potential, though he's still raw as a cornerback and has only played 32% of the defense's snaps.

White has tons of experience in the AFC, and the presence of a trio of star safeties ( Marcus Williams , Kyle Hamilton , Eddie Jackson ) would give White the support he needs against faster receivers.

The Jaguars, on the other hand, are allowing 245.5 passing yards per game, and CB1 Tyson Campbell is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

White could help replace him as long as he's out, along with Montaric Brown and Tre Flowers . Having veteran Ronald Darby as the other outside corner would also give White some flexibility if he feels more comfortable in the slot.

The Jaguars would also benefit from White being a one-year rental, as the team ranks just 16th in available cap space for the 2025 league year.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.