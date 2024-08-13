Highlights The Steelers have been chasing Brandon Aiyuk, but whether or not they catch him, they should consider a trade with the Texans.

The Houston Texans have trade-worthy trio of receivers in Noah Brown, Robert Woods, and John Metchie III that are likely to see limited snaps.

All three could likely be acquired for limited trade capital; perhaps a late to mid-round pick or two.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wanting to add a proven and quality player to their thin wide receiving corps has been the worst-kept secret of the 2024 NFL offseason.

There were a couple of reports suggesting they might attempt to deal for D.K. Metcalf or Tyreek Hill , but ultimately, most of their machinations have involved a potential trade for disgruntled San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk .

As of August 13, it seems the Steelers are the only team still in on Aiyuk, and the latest reports suggest that a deal has been agreed between the teams and Pittsburgh is close to meeting the wideout's valuation for his extension.

Whether or not their Aiyuk efforts ever bear fruit, the Steelers should also consider a trade with the Houston Texans , who have a glut of receiving talent that contrasts Pittsburgh's lack of depth in that area like no other team in the league.

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Steelers' Mike Tomlin All But Confirms Brandon Aiyuk Negotiations The Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes are heating up, and Tomlin's Steelers are one of the only teams left standing.

Texans Have WR Talent To Spare

Steelers lack any sort of proven commodity behind George Pickens

Pittsburgh is not usually a team that gets involved too much in the trade market, but under new general manager Omar Khan, 2024 has been very different.

They signed a big-name player ( Russell Wilson ) if not to a big-time contract (veteran minimum), and they made two QB trades: one to bring in Justin Fields , and one to ship out Kenny Pickett . They also broke the bank for a player from a division rival in a position of dire need ( Patrick Queen ).

Safe to say, things are being run differently in the Steel City right now. Khan, who Mike Tomlin has nicknamed "The Khan Artist", has been aggressive when there's been an opportunity. His pursuit of Aiyuk is further proof of that change of philosophy—but he shouldn't stop there.

Even if he does land Aiyuk, there is still room to improve at the WR3 or WR4 spots. Calvin Austin is too small to be more than a gadget player and remains unproven, Roman Wilson is a promising third-round pick who will need time to develop (and recover from a training camp injury), Van Jefferson hasn't impressed in a few years, and the rest were sourced from the island of misfit wideouts.

Steelers WR Depth Chart and Their 2023 Production Player 2023 Production George Pickens 63 rec, 1,140 yards, 5 TD Van Jefferson 20 rec, 209 yards Calvin Austin III 17 rec, 180 yards, 1 TD Roman Wilson Rookie Quez Watkins 15 rec, 142 yards, 2 TDs Dez Fitzpatrick 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TDs Scotty Miller 11 rec, 161 yards, 2 TDs

While the Steelers can barely cobble together enough spare parts for decent WR2 production, Houston has six, count 'em, six quality receivers that could get significant snaps elsewhere in the league. The top three, Stefon Diggs , Nico Collins , and Tank Dell , are untouchable and will more than likely create the best receiving trio in football in 2024.

One would think that with a three-headed monster like that, the next three on the depth chart— Noah Brown , Robert Woods , and John Metchie III —would be up for grabs. And if they're not, they should be.

Brown, Woods, & Metchie Should Be Steelers Trade Targets

None of them would require much trade capital

The trio all have their talents, but they're essentially being wasted in Houston. On top of those top three wideouts, Houston also handed a big deal to tight end Dalton Schultz and selected a top five TE prospect in the draft in Cade Stover . New running back Joe Mixon is also a major factor in the passing game. There just isn't enough pigskin to go around.

Meanwhile, the table is overflowing in Pittsburgh, and they could use a few more mouths to feed behind George Pickens and trusty tight end Pat Freiermuth .

Brown, Woods, Metchie 2023 Production Player (Games) Targets Receptions Yards TD Noah Brown (10) 55 33 567 2 Robert Woods (14) 75 40 426 1 John Metchie III (16) 30 16 158 0

None of these guys would require the Steelers to give up much either. While the Texans are in win-now mode, they would certainly welcome a mid- or late-round pick or two that they could parlay into a quality starter at a position of need down the road.

If a guy like Jerry Jeudy can be traded for a fifth-rounder and a top 10 wideout like Diggs can go for just a second, someone fourth or lower on the depth chart shouldn't require more than a fifth or a couple of sixth-round picks to wrangle out of Houston.

Let's take a look at what each of Brown, Woods, and Metchie could bring to the banks of the Monongahela River.

Noah Brown Would Be an Upgrade at WR2 or WR3

Houston's previous WR3 had a career-year last season

Brown is a 2017 seventh-round pick who worked his way into a significant role in his seventh year in the league in 2023, putting up career-highs in receiving yards, yards per game, and yards per reception despite playing in just 10 games due to injuries.

He was building on an excellent 2022 campaign in which he saw 74 targets in 13 starts for the Dallas Cowboys , and was Houston's bonafide WR3—and sometimes WR2—in his seven starts in 2023.

He had never had a 100-yard game prior to last year, then, in Weeks 9 and 10, he put up back-to-back 150-yard games while catching a combined 13 balls, proving he can carry the load as a top target.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Noah Brown's 567 receiving yards were the 5th-most for a team's WR3 in 2023, behind only Khalil Shakir of the Bills (17 games), Tee Higgins of the Bengals (12), Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seahawks (17), and Dontayvion Wicks of the Packers (15). Brown played in just 10 games, however, which meant his 56.7 yards per game topped them all.

Brown just re-signed with the Texans this offseason, but that was before they acquired Diggs in a trade which pushed Brown down to WR4 on the depth chart. At 28 years old and just hitting his prime, Brown will no doubt want the opportunity for more snaps, and the Steelers can give him just that. If they don't land Aiyuk, he'd be an upgrade at WR2, and if they do, he could slot back into his familiar role as an excellent WR3.

However, considering his new contract and the fact that he's the most impressive of the trio in question, he would likely cost the Steelers a little more than Woods or Metchie, though a fourth- or fifth-round pick should do the trick.

Robert Woods Would Bring Experience To An Unproven Group

The veteran has seen more NFL snaps than Pittsburgh's entire WR corps combined

If Pittsburgh's current receiving corps is anything, it's young and inexperienced. Enter 32-year-old Robert Woods, who's getting set for his 12th year as a pro. We wouldn't blame you if you'd forgotten he even played for Houston with all the excitement about their other commodities at that position.

Woods is a Super Bowl champ and is the only one of the trio we're examining to have recorded a 1,000-yard season so far in his career, doing so in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.

The average age of Pittsburgh's top seven wideouts right now is just 25.4 and their combined 7,600 career offensive snaps pale in comparison to Woods' 8,906, which means they could probably use some guidance from a mentor as experienced and successful as someone like Woods. For his part, Woods would get a chance to earn snaps as either the WR2 or WR3 in the offense, depending on other deals.

Woods AFC South Struggles (Per Season Avg.) Category Woods 2018-2020 (LAR) Woods 2022-2023 (TEN/HOU) Targets 132.7 83 Receptions 88.7 46.5 Yards 1,096.3 476.5 TDs 4.7 1.5 1st Downs 55.3 28.5

That's a lot more than he can hope to expect to get in Houston, where there are four players firmly ahead of him on the depth chart. The only way he's seeing significant snaps for Houston is via injury, so it's just a question of whether Woods wants to play and contribute in Pittsburgh or chase another ring from the sidelines in Houston.

Woods is already coming off the worst season of his career in 2023, where he put up career worsts in a variety of areas:

Receptions: 40

Receiving Yards: 426

TD Receptions: 1

1st Downs: 26

Longest Reception: 26 yards

Yards/Game: 30.4

And things are only going to go downhill from there. We can't imagine Houston would feel the need to keep Woods around if Pittsburgh came sniffing and the veteran was open to the move, so his acquisition would likely cost nothing more than a sixth- or seventh-round pick for Pittsburgh.

John Metchie III Has a Higher Ceiling Than Most Pittsburgh WRs

He was a highly-regarded prospect in 2022

Last but certainly not least, is John Metchie III, who has about the worst luck you could possibly have after being drafted into the NFL as a second-round pick. Just three months after he was selected 44th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Metchie was diagnosed with a form of leukemia, which forced him to miss an entire year and surely affected him both mentally and physically.

But he emerged triumphant in his battle against cancer, though by the time he was ready to roll for 2023 training camp, Brown and rookie Dell had already passed him in the depth chart, and he was the forgotten man during Houston's resurgent 2023 campaign. He played just 27 percent of the offensive snaps and saw just 30 targets, hardly enough to feed the expectations of a former second-round talent.

Now that Diggs has arrived and Collins has solidified himself as a starter, Metchie will surely be pining for greener pastures so he can ply his trade in the regular season and become the impact player many expected him to become when he was hailed as one of the steals of the 2022 draft.

With Metchie floundering around in the WR6 spot in Houston, Pittsburgh could likely send Houston a mere seventh-round pick to acquire his services.

With Metchie's pedigree, 4.40 speed, and high ceiling, he would automatically jump to WR3 or WR4 on Pittsburgh's depth chart, with a great chance at climbing even further considering his immense talent.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.