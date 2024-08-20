Highlights Patriots GM Eliot Wolf has closed the door on acquiring Brandon Aiyuk.

Acquiring a wide receiver would be beneficial to Drake Maye's development.

Watson, Dotson, and Mims Jr. are young, potential upgrades to the wide receiver corps.

Though the New England Patriots missed out on acquiring Brandon Aiyuk , they were one of the final three teams involved in the sweepstakes. Clearly, they believe they need an upgrade at receiver despite the fact that they're in a rebuild, so it may be time for them to pivot to other wide receiver options.

It's not as easy to acquire an upper echelon wideout only a few weeks before the NFL season begins, but there are options that can improve their wide receiver corps.

Aiyuk is an elite route runner looking to receive a contract extension, so it's clear the Patriots were willing to pay a wide receiver top of the market money. It would be unlikely that they would stop their search here, even if they're unable to acquire a wide receiver of the same talent level.

Right now, the Patriots have one of the worst wide receiver corps in the NFL. The group is not untalented, simply unproven, and they could certainly use a veteran to help shepherd this group to a more positive showing in 2024.

New England Patriots Wide Receiver Depth Chart Player 2023 Stats (Rec-Yds-TD) Kendrick Bourne 37-406-4 Demario Douglas 49-561-0 Ja'Lynn Polk Rookie K.J. Osborn (MIN) 48-540-3 Javon Baker Rookie Tyquan Thornton 13-91-0 Kayshon Boutte 2-19-0 Jalen Reagor 7-138-0

There aren't as many options as there were at the beginning of the offseason, but if the Patriots are adamant about acquiring a wide receiver, it could be worth kicking the tires on this quintet:

1 Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Adams could be available to become the WR1 for a highly drafted rookie quarterback.

While Davante Adams was confident that he wanted to remain with the Las Vegas Raiders , that could change as they announced Gardner Minshew as the team's starting quarterback. Adams preferred Aidan O'Connell through training camp, but his preference didn't have an impact, as Antonio Pierce made his decision.

Minshew or O'Connell, neither is taking this Raiders team deep into the playoffs, which means Adams needs to think about if he wants to remain in Las Vegas long-term. There were already some frustrations that were shown on Netflix's Receiver show with the quarterback play last season, and it could be what leads Adams out of Sin City.

Adams still has three years left on his deal, but the final two are basically phony inflated years. Las Vegas has an out in 2025 that they are likely to take, as Adams' cap hit rises to over $41 million in 2025. Instead of losing him for nothing, they could get one or two Day 2 draft picks in a trade that sends him to a contender with Super Bowl aspirations.

Now, we recognize that this trade is highly unlikely due to the timing of Adams' career not aligning perfectly with Maye and the Patriots. New England is in the middle of a rebuild, while Adams is one of the NFL's best wide receivers at 31 years old. However, in a perfect world for the Patriots, this is the caliber of player they would land.

In that hypothetical world, the Raiders could maximize their return in a trade, the Patriots would provide their rookie quarterback with an elite wide receiver, and Adams could head to an organization with direction, while playing alongside a promising, young quarterback.

2 Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Watson hasn't been consistent enough for the Packers

After Christian Watson was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft , expectations were high for the wide receiver out of North Dakota State. Watson left the NFL Combine with the second-best Relative Athletic Score of all time, which showcased his athleticism and potential for success.

Unfortunately, Watson has struggled to remain healthy throughout his first two seasons in the NFL. In the last two years, Watson has missed 11 of 34 contests, nearly a third of his potential games. Due to the time missed, he hasn't been able to display his elite traits on the field.

Christian Watson's Injury History In Last Two Seasons (via Draft Sharks) Date Injury June 15, 2022 Knee Tear September 18, 2022 Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull October 30, 2022 Concussion August 31, 2023 Thigh Hamstring Strain October 22, 2023 Knee Bruise December 3, 2023 Thigh Hamstring Strain

With a deep wide receiver corps, the Green Bay Packers could look to move Watson for the right price. He would be a lot cheaper than acquiring Aiyuk, yet Watson still provides a ton of upside.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Packers had four different WRs with 400+ yards (Doubs, Watson, Wicks, Reed) in 2023. Only five teams have ever boasted more than that (5) in NFL history: the 1989 Dolphins, the 1990, 1992, and 1993 Houston Oilers (shout out to Warren Moon), and, surprisingly enough, the 2021 New York Jets, led by rookie Zach Wilson.

He's also only 25 years old, and if he can stay healthy, he'd be the perfect big-bodied deep threat/red zone target for Maye to grow up with.

3 Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

Another 2022 draft pick could be an option for the Patriots, as there have been recent rumors that Jahan Dotson is not only at risk of losing the WR2 job on the Washington Commanders , but getting cut completely.

It still seems unlikely that the Commanders would cut their former first round pick after two seasons, especially since their wide receiver corps doesn't have much depth. However, he could be available in a trade. Dotson was impressive in his rookie season, displaying his route running skills, secure hands, and a good catch radius.

Jahan Dotson Career Statistics Year 2022 2023 Receptions 35 49 Receiving Yards 523 518 Yards Per Reception 14.9 10.6 Receiving Touchdowns 7 4

If the Commanders don't feel confident in Dotson taking the WR2 job, it could be a perfect opportunity for the Patriots to acquire him at a discounted rate. Dotson wouldn't provide the Patriots with the size they need on the perimeter, but it could give them another separator that can help their young quarterback by getting open consistently.

4 Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

If Denver doesn't want to give Mims Jr. playing time, the Patriots could use a young deep threat

It's not looking good for Marvin Mims Jr. entering the 2024 season, as he hasn't seen nearly as much work with the starting group as the rest of the wide receiver group.

Mims Jr. was a second round pick only a year ago, and showcased his explosiveness through the first four games of the 2023 season, averaging 26.8 yards per reception. Unfortunately, his snap share declined after the bye week, progressively decreasing throughout the rest of the season. Without many snaps in the starting offense, it's unlikely that Mims Jr. sees much more playing time this season.

Despite the lack of snaps, Mims Jr. has showcased his ability as a deep threat with quality ball skills. It's something the Patriots' offense desperately lacks, especially with Maye's incredible arm strength.

If Sean Payton doesn't plan on using Mims Jr. much more than he had last year, the Patriots could get a discount on a second-round wide receiver who's only heading into his second season.

5 Hunter Renfrow, Free Agent

The top WR on the market, Hunter Renfrow has proven to be an elite route runner

Hunter Renfrow feels like he was made to become a New England Patriot, who have historically loved a diminutive, quick white slot guy. Renfrow could thrive as a strong route runner who excels in the slot. He's not only one of the top wide receivers left in free agency, but one of the best free agents still available overall.

Clearly, Renfrow is nowhere near the caliber that Aiyuk is, but where Renfrow could help is as a veteran leader in the Patriots wide receiver room, who can also win against both man and zone coverage. He would help in Maye's development during his rookie season, without having to part ways with any draft capital.

There are definitely better options for Renfrow and the Patriots, but it's a potential opportunity if the Patriots are unable to trade for a wide receiver.

