Highlights As the 2023 NFL trade deadline approaches, every team in the AFC needs to take stock of where they are in the current landscape of the league, and where they think they could go by season's end.

While some AFC teams will be looking to trade for players that can help them win in the short term, others will be looking to offload assets with an eye towards the more long-term future.

The Steelers and Chiefs could consider offloading a disappointing running back, the Broncos are likely to be trading many top assets as they look to rebuild, and the Ravens and Raiders could be moving on from a couple of talented but underachieving wideouts.

The NFL trade deadline is approaching on October 31, which means every team needs to be considering what their goals are for the 2023 season right now, so they can make the correct moves before the deadline.

While playoff hopefuls will be looking to strengthen their teams by acquiring assets that can help them win this season, other struggling franchises will be aiming to secure draft picks for the future. Here is one player that each team in the AFC should consider putting on the trading block before Halloween 2023.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are firmly in the NFL playoff hunt and are regarded as one of the league's top teams, especially after the butt-kicking they put on the previously one-loss Detroit Lions in Week 7. To help improve those chances, they could look to trade away a young asset that hasn't worked in Baltimore, but that has still retained value.

Over the years, the Ravens' efforts to develop wide receiver Rashod Bateman have faced numerous challenges. Injuries have plagued the first-round pick, but it's the mental errors that raise more of a concern. Whether it's route-running mishaps or dropped passes, a change of scenery could be on the horizon for the third-year pro.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills lost cornerback Tre'Davious White for the season, but they're still aiming for a Super Bowl season. Adding Josh Norman helps, but they need something more for the playoffs. This opened the door for a former first-round pick, cornerback Kaiir Elam, but he's had a tough time adjusting, especially in the last two games.

Opponents have targeted him repeatedly, and he was even benched in the Week 5 loss. Unless things change, expect more of the same. The Bills would benefit from a trade, possibly sending Elam somewhere else where he can develop in exchange for some draft capital that they could package for someone who could become an instant contributor.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals former first-rounder, Jonah Williams, aimed for a trade when the team signed Orlando Brown Jr. to take his spot at left tackle. With his contract expiring soon and the team's early-season woes, he could become a valuable trade asset. Knowing he's unlikely to re-sign, Cincinnati would prefer to get something in return. With his versatility allowing him to play either tackle position, Williams remains a sought-after option.

Cleveland Browns

Harrison Bryant hasn't played a significant role in the Cleveland Brown's passing game since he was drafted in 2020, and it might be time for the Browns to consider trading him for a late-round pick.

This season, he has just three catches for seven yards and is third on the depth chart. Teams needing tight end depth could acquire Bryant for a seventh-round pick and utilize his skills.

While Cleveland doesn't have to make this move, it is the most sensible option if they decide to trade someone from their roster. It could be a low-risk, moderate-reward opportunity for a team looking to tap into Bryant's potential.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos want to trade Jerry Jeudy, their 2020 first-round pick, following a tough 2-5 start this season. Although Jeudy has made some plays (17 catches for 208 yards in the first six games), his performance has dipped, with a low 68.9 receiving grade, and he hasn't scored a touchdown. Denver is open to collecting more draft picks, especially after trading some in previous deals.

Jeudy has shown potential with a 78.5 receiving grade last season, and he's good after the catch. Despite his recent struggles, he still has the potential to be a top wide receiver, and Denver is likely seeking a first-round pick for him. Jeudy's manageable $12.99 million fifth-year option in 2024 also gives any new team flexibility to extend his contract or keep him for another year at below market value.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are at a crossroads as the October 31 trade deadline approaches. Despite expectations, they've had a solid start to the 2023 season, boasting a .500 record in the first six weeks. While surrendering a 2024 draft pick might seem risky if the team regresses, surrounding promising rookie QB C.J. Stroud with talent on both sides of the ball is paramount either way.

With their struggles rushing the passer this season (dead last in the NFL with just nine sacks in six games), the Texans could be looking at adding edge rushers like Chase Young and Danielle Hunter that would cost a pretty penny. Trading away a young back-up that still has potential like running back Devin Singletary for some marginal draft capital could help them create the package they need to land one of those defensive studs.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts playoff prospects in the AFC are still up in the air: they are among 12 teams with records of 3-3 or better in the conference. With quarterback Anthony Richardson sidelined, the Colts are mulling trade options to boost their offense through the draft. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is reliable but set to become a free agent in the spring.

The Colts may consider trading him to a contender in need of a receiver in exchange for a second- or third-round draft pick. This move would secure valuable compensation for the Colts. Trading Pittman for an early round pick is a smart move for the Colts, providing them with much-needed draft capital for the upcoming year and allowing Pittman to contribute to a team while potentially landing a new deal.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had patience with left guard Ben Bartch during his recovery from a dislocated knee he sustained last year. The former St. John's standout had limited offseason participation and has started just three games this year. However, the Jaguars are in win now mode and don't exactly have time to wait around for him.

One possibility is shifting Walker Little to left guard and reinstating Cam Robinson once he's eligible following his four-game suspension. That would allow them to put Bartch on the trading block and possibly acquire assets they can flip for someone that can help them in 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs

The defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs have had a promising start to their 2023 NFL season. Yet, as the trade deadline approaches, there's room for strategic moves to enhance their chances for a repeat. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs' 2020 first-round pick, has been left in the dust over the past year or so.

In five games this season, he's managed just 93 yards and one touchdown. Kansas City has clearly moved on to pinball of a running back Isaiah Pacheco, so there is really no need for them to leave CEH languishing on the bench. The Chiefs should look for suitors for the diminutive running back while he still holds a little value.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are considering trading wide receiver Hunter Renfrow this season, possibly before the October 31 trade deadline. Renfrow has two years left on his contract, but there are no guarantees beyond this season. Renfrow's 2021 campaign was impressive, but last year he regressed immensely and this year, he's had a minimal role in the Raiders' offense with just 12 targets in seven games.

His usage has dipped dramatically since his standout year, indicating he's not part of the Raiders' long-term plans. Renfrow's ability to quickly get open near the line of scrimmage and serve as a reliable check-down option could benefit other playoff contenders. He won't have trouble finding any suitors, the only question is how much Vegas will be looking for in return.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL in 2023, putting together a paltry 2-4 record through six weeks. No doubt head coach Brandon Staley is on the hot seat, so making a few moves to boost his chances will be at the top of his mind. One guy they could consider moving as part of a trade is massive 6'8" tight end Donald Parham.

Parham doesn't get a ton of reps, but he's a monster in the red zone with that big frame. And, the Chargers already have a bona fide No. 1 tight end in Gerald Everett. Teams like the Texans and Cowboys who have struggled in the red zone could be interested in a guy like Parham.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have been the best offense in football through the first few weeks of the 2023 season, but their defense has only been okay because of a litany of injuries. Most notably, cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been out since before the season started, and All-Pro corner Xavien Howard missed last week's loss due to injury as well.

However, once those two return, they could have a bit of a logjam at cornerback. To open up some space, they might consider shipping corner Justin Bethel out for some marginal draft capital. Bethel is still good enough to get significant snaps in the NFL, and he's a veteran who could help the youngsters on any given team. Not to mention Miami can then use those acquired assets to plug some other holes in the middle of the defensive unit.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could ponder the idea of moving running back Jaylen Warren into the starting role while considering trading Najee Harris to a team that needs running back help.

Harris, a former first-rounder, has been having a rough year in the Steel City, and that has been exacerbated by how well his undrafted backup has been playing in limited opportunities. The market for running backs is a strange one, but Harris is young, cheap, strong, and big, so the Steelers should be able to get at least a mid round choice for him.

New England Patriots

In 2023, Kendrick Bourne has become vital to the New England Patriots' offense. Through seven games, he's leading the team with 34 receptions for 370 yards and three touchdowns this season. However, with how poor New England has looked this year, Bourne's name has been circulating in NFL trade talks for a while.

Bourne is in the final year of his contract, and the Patriots have young talents like Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Tyquan Thornton returning from injury at the position. Despite not admitting it, the Patriots are far from contention, so they might want to trade veterans with expiring contracts before they lose them for nothing. A team like the Chiefs, who are clearly missing a quick, middle-of-the-field slot guy, should be making calls about Bourne.

New York Jets

Dalvin Cook hasn't lived up to the New York Jets' expectations this season, but you know who has? Their other, younger running back, Breece Hall. The stark difference in performances this year has sparked questions about Cook's future with the team as the October 31 trade deadline approaches.

Cook joined the franchise on a one-year deal just two months ago, but in five games this season, Cook has accumulated only 97 rushing yards on 36 carries and caught eight passes for 44 yards. He's taken a back seat to Breece Hall, who has had a promising start and has seemingly not been hindered by last year's ACL surgery at all.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are clearly in a rebuilding phase, having recently drafted two quarterbacks. With that in mind, it might be time for them to start selling off their veteran assets that still possess value. All-Pro running back Derrick Henry is in the last year of his deal and is poised to complete his final season with the Titans and leave for nothing.

Signing a long-term contract with a running back doesn't align with their impending rebuild, and Henry would garner significant interest in the NFL trade market as arguably the best (and least dramatic) back in the league over the last few years. At 29, Henry has not been showing signs of slowing either, leading the league in carries in 2022 while rushing for over 1,500 yards.

