It's that time of year:

Training camp has arrived, and with that comes the aspirations of a new season or, to some players, a holdout. This is the time of year when players can stand their ground in hopes of a new contract and not show up, show up, and play through their contract, or things like restructurings can happen to alleviate the pressure for at least the upcoming season.

Below, we'll examine some resolved contract situations, some that might not clear up soon, and everything in the middle.

Resolved Contract Disputes

Matthew Stafford and Amari Cooper and worked out new deals with their teams.

While Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was scheduled to attend training camp despite the contract standoff between him and the Rams, there's good news: The team has adjusted his contract, and he will report, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The adjusted deal includes more security for the veteran signal-caller, as he was only guaranteed $15 million after this season.

Another player who saw a resolution was Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, who came after he publicly stated he was "trying to get paid."

With this new deal, $10 million of his 2024 salary was converted to a signing bonus, and $5 million in incentives were added. Cooper's holdout resulted in a $5 million raise this season, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

No years were added to the deal as Cooper, 30, is coming off the best season of his career yardage-wise.

Amari Cooper Top 3 Yardage Seasons Year Team Receptions Yards TDs 2023 CLE 72 1250 5 2019 CLE 79 1189 8 2022 CLE 78 1160 9

Now on to the ongoing contract drama...

Ongoing Holdouts/Contract Disputes

Players like Brandon Aiyuk, Cam Heyward, Tristan Wirfs, and CeeDee Lamb remain unhappy with their contracts.

Numerous top players are currently unhappy with their current contract, but their decision to show up or not varies.

Let's examine some of those top players, including the following:

Some of these names have already reported to training camp, while others have dug in their heels with camps opening.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Not expected at camp without a new contract

According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, Lamb is not expected to report to training camp unless he receives a new contract. Lamb is still on his rookie deal as the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option. He's being paid nearly $18 million.

For context, four wide receivers were paid $25 million or more this season, including Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Stefon Diggs (Houston Texans), Michael Pittman Jr. (Indianapolis Colts), and Calvin Ridley (Tennessee Titans).

CeeDee Lamb Stats vs. Top-Paid 2024 WRs Player Team Receptions Yards TDs 2024 Salary CeeDee Lamb DAL 135 1749 12 $18M Justin Jefferson* MIN 68 1074 5 $38M Stefon Diggs BUF 107 1183 8 $29.765M Michael Pittman Jr. IND 109 1152 4 $28M Calvin Ridley TEN 76 1016 8 $25M

*= played 10 games

Lamb finished second in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,749 yards. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill finished with 1,799 yards.

Calvin Watkins reported over the weekend that the Cowboys were prioritizing a Lamb deal before getting to Prescott, but there is still no deal in place.

Of course, the Cowboys are considering the impending extension that quarterback Dak Prescott will require, but I'd encourage them to pay Lamb. He's a one-of-a-kind wide receiver, and Prescott still has questions regarding his status as the starter beyond this season.

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wirfs reported to Bucs' camp as negotiations continue

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported in June that Wirfs was expected to report to mandatory minicamp, but not expected to practice.

We've now learned from JC Allen of Sports Illustrated that Wirfs has reported to training camp and is expected to practice.

Wirfs will earn north of $18 million via his fifth-year option on his rookie deal and deserves a pay bump.

He was part of the Super Bowl LV squad, a first-team All-Pro, a second-team All-Pro, and a three-time Pro Bowler.

So, despite his holdout during offseason activities in May, it appears all systems go for Wirfs, even as negotiations continue.

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward

In May, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward didn't plan to attend OTAs while seeking a contract extension. In June, Heyward expressed on X that he wants to be a Steeler for life.

Despite this, nothing has moved on the Heyward front as he enters the final year of a four-year $65.6 million deal he signed in 2020.

There haven't been any reports yet of Heyward not showing up to training camp, and with him having turned 35 in May and coming off a season where he played 11 games and recorded two sacks, it would give me pause to give him any kind of extension, too.

Heyward is likely a "take it year by year" player.

If he plays well, the Steelers will likely give him a one-year deal worth $8 to $10 million for 2025 and continue down that path. Seeing him play elsewhere in 2025 and beyond would be odd, but that's a strong possibility.

Haason Reddick, LB, New York Jets

No progress in talks since Reddick has arrived in New York

Haason Reddick was traded to the New York Jets from the Philadelphia Eagles this past March for a 2026 third-round draft choice that can turn into a second-round pick if he plays 67.5% of the snaps and has 10 sacks or more in 2024, but things have taken a bad turn.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the Jets are unlikely to give Reddick a contract extension, and now that's manifested in the pass rusher holding out of training camp.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS, Reddick is due $14.25 million this season and is now subject to fines of $50,000 per day he misses.

Reddick will turn 30 during the 2024 season. In 2023, he was one of just 16 players in the NFL to record 11 sacks or more. He led the Eagles in sacks.

2023 Eagles Sack Leaders Player Sacks Haason Reddick 11 Josh Sweat 6.5 Jalen Carter 6 Fletcher Cox 5 Nicholas Morrow 3 Brandon Graham 3

Question marks remain now as to what the Jets will do next.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Reddick's 11 sacks in 2023 were more than any player on the Jets. Bryce Huff led the team with 10 sacks.

While the Jets could extend Reddick, I'd argue not to. The reason for the trade was for the Jets to maximize their potential for a Super Bowl run this season, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting older and is coming off a torn Achilles. Plus, Reddick is due to pay $50,000 a day. He'll come back before too long.

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Reported to training camp, despite issues with current contract.

While New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has reported to training camp, he made it known earlier this season he was unhappy with his contract. In June, he missed minicamp and his agent, Brad Cicala, said it was "contract-related."

Still, as mentioned, Kamara is at training camp.

In 13 games, Kamara had 180 carries for 694 yards, five touchdowns, and added 75 receptions for 466 yards and an additional score.

Kamara turns 29 on July 25, 2024, and has another year left on his five-year $75 million deal. He'll earn $22.4 million in 2025.

This one is pretty cut and dry for me: He plays it out, turns 30, and is likely cut loose.

While fellow Saints players supported Kamara's quest for an extension, it doesn't appear to be happening, nor should it.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Reporting to camp, despite recent trade request.

It's been a tumultuous offseason for the San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

The latest information we have on this ongoing saga is that Aiyuk has requested a trade but is reporting to training camp, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

As Simmons mentions, though, Aiyuk could still report but not participate, resulting in a "hold-in" situation.

For me, this is a situation where it's clear the 49ers are holding out, hoping to get him to play in 2024 as they go for a Super Bowl and bide time to extend quarterback Brock Purdy.

The team drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Just trade him, cut ties, and move forward. The team will be OK.

Top 49ers Receiving Threats (2023) Player Stats Brandon Aiyuk 105 targets, 75 receptions, 1,342 yards, 7 TDs Christian McCaffrey 83 targets, 67 receptions, 564 yards, 7 TDs George Kittle 90 targets, 65 receptions, 1,020 yards, 6 TDs Deebo Samuel 89 targets, 60 receptions, 892 yards, 7 TDs

There are many great fits for Aiyuk and compensation to be had.

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals owner Mike Brown says an in-season extension is unlikely.

Chase is in the final year of his initial four-year rookie deal, and the team has already claimed his fifth-year option for 2025. However, the team isn't interested in extending Chase just yet.

Per Ben Baby of ESPN, Bengals owner and team president Mike Brown said that was unlikely this season.

It's not so likely that this is the good time to negotiate. The offseason is a better time for that and we're going to try to keep focused on the football part. I'm not going to rule anything out, but I will tell you that the die has probably been cast.

While Chase still has this year and next, I'd get this deal done. The earlier you do it, the cheaper it'll ultimately be. Salaries for receivers are only going up. I don't anticipate Chase falling off a cliff production-wise over the next two seasons.

Yes, the deal will likely eclipse Jefferson's, but so what—get it done.

