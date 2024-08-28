Key Takeaways The 2024 NFL Draft tied the record for most QBs selected in the 1st round.

Despite being the last QB selected of the six, Bo Nix earned the highest preseason grade.

Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy showed promise, but need more reps.

Now that the preseason is over, we have an opportunity to grade each of the six rookie quarterbacks from the 2024 NFL Draft , based on their training camp and preseason performances.

Unfortunately, every quarterback won't have the same opportunity to start in 2024, so the preseason was a good opportunity for fans to see what these rookie quarterbacks are capable of.

Based on what we've seen from these players, it's fair to say the quarterback position has a bright future in the NFL . All of these quarterbacks impressed in different ways, and each of their teams should be content based on what they saw.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2024 NFL Draft is tied for the most quarterbacks taken in the first round with six, tied with the 1983 NFL Draft.

Some quarterbacks played more than others, so each player will receive a grade based on their performances during the preseason:

Related Why Jayden Daniels, Not Caleb Williams, Will Win Offensive Rookie of the Year The No. 1 and No. 2 picks will be jostling for the top rookie award this season, though Daniels may have the edge on Williams.

Caleb Williams: B+

Williams flashed with his NFL-type throws and mobility outside the pocket.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

If there's anything that can be taken from Caleb Williams ' preseason performances, it's that he's exactly who he's been advertised to be.

His arm strength, pocket presence, ability to make difficult throws, and rushing ability were all on display this preseason, and it's everything a Chicago Bears fan could hope for.

Unfortunately, Williams didn't play nearly as much as some of those other rookie quarterbacks. He only played in two of four games, with limited snaps in his first preseason performance. He shined in his limited performances, even if the statistics don't showcase it.

Caleb Williams 2024 Preseason Statistics (2 Games) Completion Percentage 10/20 (50%) Passing Yards 170 Passing Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 Rushing Yards 20 Rushing Touchdowns 1

The statistics aren't glamorous, which is why he only received a B+ grade.

His traits were on full display, and he looked like a starting NFL quarterback, but we just didn't see enough to give him a higher grade.

It would've been nice to see him get into the end zone through the air, and be more efficient in the passing game. However, Williams took a lot of risks with some difficult throws, which is what you want to see out of a quarterback in the preseason.

Jayden Daniels: B-

Daniels was efficient in the pocket in limited snaps with the desire to see more.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Here's the thing: Jayden Daniels threw even fewer passes than Williams, while taking fewer risks. Daniels made a really nice pass with his first completion to Dyami Brown, but other than that, he was very conservative as a passer.

It's not that Daniels was bad in the preseason, but we didn't see him take many chances downfield compared to some of those other quarterbacks.

One of the biggest reasons he was drafted second overall was due to his explosiveness in the run game, yet he only had three rushing attempts through two preseason appearances.

Jayden Daniels 2024 Preseason Statistics (2 Games) Completion Percentage 12/15 (80%) Passing Yards 123 Passing Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 Rushing Yards 16 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Everything about Daniels in the preseason felt safe, except for two passes. It's hard to completely judge him since he didn't play many snaps, but there was definitely more to be desired in addition to those 15 passing attempts.

Drake Maye: B

Maye has to speed up his processing, but his traits were abundantly clear.

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Just like Daniels, Drake Maye is a dual-threat quarterback who can kill defenses with his arm strength and rushing ability. Both of those things were on display during the preseason. Where Maye could've improved during the preseason was speeding up his read progression. At times, he holds the ball too long, especially with the New England Patriots offensive line, who struggled tremendously throughout the preseason.

However, on the flip side, Maye handled high stakes situations really well. He was never phased on third down specifically, as he was constantly finding creative ways to convert to a first down.

Maye was a bit inconsistent during the preseason, but once he got into a rhyhtm, it was clear he settled down and felt more comfortable in the pocket. With Jacoby Brissett dealing with a shoulder injury, the time for Maye to become the Patriots starting quarterback could be expedited.

Drake Maye 2024 Preseason Statistics (3 Games) Completion Percentage 21/34 (61.7%) Passing Yards 192 Passing Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 0 Rushing Yards 32 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Michael Penix Jr.: B

Despite Penix Jr. being likely to sit all season, Raheem Morris sat him after one preseason game.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penix Jr. looked really solid in his first preseason performance, but then Raheem Morris decided that Penix Jr. didn't need to play in another game after that. Considering that the Atlanta Falcons just signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal worth $180 million, it shouldn't be expected for Penix Jr. to play in 2024, barring injury to Cousins.

Since Penix Jr. will likely have a redshirt rookie season, he could use all the extra reps that he could get. It's a bit of a head scratcher to take a quarterback in the top-10, who isn't expected to play in 2024, then to not give him many reps in the preseason prior to his rookie season.

Michael Penix Jr. 2024 Preseason Statistics (1 Game) Completion Percentage 9/16 (56.2%) Passing Yards 104 Passing Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 Rushing Yards 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

In Penix Jr.'s only preseason appearance, he looked comfortable in the pocket and dispersed the ball around the field nicely. He never appeared under much distress or that the moment was too big for him.

Really, the only knock on him was that he didn't receive enough reps considering the situation he was in.

J.J. McCarthy: B+

Prior to his injury, McCarthy looked impressive and prepared to play as early as 2024.

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

If J.J. McCarthy hadn't torn his meniscus during the first preseason game, he would likely have been the highest graded rookie quarterback. During his one preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders , he was quite impressive.

J.J. McCarthy 2024 Preseason Statistics (1 Game) Completion Percentage 11/17 (64.7%) Passing Yards 188 Passing Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 1 Rushing Yards 18 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Through one preseason game, McCarthy threw more passing yards than Williams and Daniels did in two games.

He was definitely rattled at first, which caused an early interception. But, he bounced back quickly, and settled in from there.

McCarthy went on to show his arm strength with two deep touchdown passes, along with some rushing potential by rushing for 18 yards.

It's always been expected that Sam Darnold would be the starting quarterback in Minnesota, so it was unfortunate that McCarthy's season was cut short after the best preseason performance by a quarterback.

Bo Nix: A-

Nix wasn't the flashiest rookie quarterback, but he was the most productive, winning the Broncos starting job.

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being the last quarterback to be drafted in the first round, Bo Nix was the best of the bunch this preseason. Clearly, Sean Payton feels the same way, as he announced that Nix would be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos this season.

Payton saw lots of good things in Nix, and felt there was no need for him to sit.

I would say that probably early into the process ... he stood out in a lot of areas. You pay close attention to all the film study. He's played a lot of football, but sack differential, turnover differential, accuracy, third-down passing -- [he was] first, first, first, first in this class.

It's hard to blame Payton for going with the rookie, after the numbers he put up in preseason action.

Bo Nix 2024 Preseason Statistics (2 Games) Completion Percentage 23/30 (76.6%) Passing Yards 205 Passing Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 0 Rushing Yards 29 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Nix led all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards, tied for second in passing touchdowns, and finished second in rushing yards. This doesn't mean that Nix is the best of the rookie quarterbacks, but he was the most productive in his opportunities, which is why he earned the Broncos starting job.

What Broncos fans will want to see throughout the regular season is having Nix take more opportunities downfield. He plays a bit conservative, which could be beneficial, but NFL defenses will have an easier time defending against the Broncos offense. Nix has the traits to become a more explosive passer, it just needs to be showcased more consistently.

All stats are courtesy of NFL.com, unless stated otherwise.