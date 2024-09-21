Key Takeaways The NFL has seen a drop in passing stats since the 2022 season.

This new trend in the NFL indicates a resurgence of physicality, running game, and young QBs' impact.

Teams are shifting to a more even rushing distribution and reduced passing attempts, hinting at a run-centric approach.

The old adage in the NFL used to be that you won championships with defense, and a running game.

However, in the modern era, we've seen the emergence of unprecedented numbers in the passing game. It used to be unheard of for a QB to throw for 5,000 yards in a season (Dan Marino was the only player to ever do that, with 5,084 in 1984).

Drew Brees became the first player in 24 years to eclipse 5,000 throwing for 5,069 in 2008. Since then, Marino's single-season record was surpassed multiple times, and the list of QBs to throw for over 5,000 yards in a season has expanded significantly.

Quarterbacks To Eclipse 5,000 Passing Yards in a Season Player Team Year(s) Dan Marino Miami Dolphins 1984 Drew Brees New Orleans Saints 2008, 2011, '12, '13, '16 Tom Brady New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2011, 2021 Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions 2011 Peyton Manning Denver Broncos 2013 Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 2018, 2022 Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2019 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 2021

However, the past couple of years have seen a decline in passing numbers.

According to a piece from Jacob Robinson of The Athletic, the NFL, through the first two weeks of this season, saw the lowest league-wide averages for passing yards (193.6) per game, and passing touchdowns (1.1 per game) since 1978.

Is what we're seeing early this season indicating that the NFL is trending back to a run-first league?

Why Are Passing Numbers Dipping, While Running Numbers Improve?

Younger QBs, smaller defenses may signify a return to a run-first approach.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The first factor pointed out in The Athletic's piece points to the league getting younger at the quarterback position.

Last season, the average age of the league's starting quarterbacks was the youngest it had been in 60 years (27.8).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The average age of the 32 quarterbacks that started in Week 1 of this season was 27.6. Aaron Rodgers (40) is the oldest, while Anthony Richardson (22) is the youngest.

Playing quarterback in the NFL is difficult (shocker) and we've seen this season that it's not an easy transition for rookies to make.

We've seen more and more teams reach for QBs in the draft (six were taken in this year's top 12 selections). We've also seen the drawbacks of that, as four of the five QBs taken in the first round of the 2021 draft are no longer with the teams that drafted them ( Zach Wilson , Trey Lance , Mac Jones and Justin Fields ).

Kenny Pickett was the only QB selected in the first round of the 2022 draft, and the Pittsburgh Steelers gave up on him after just two seasons.

Meanwhile, the struggles of 2023's first overall selection Bryce Young have been well documented to this point .

This young season of the NFL has shown, at least until now, that running the football works.

The Five Teams With The Fewest Passing Attempts All Started 2-0

The Saints' threw an NFL-low 40 times through their first two games.

Close

Through the first two weeks of the season, the teams with the fewest passing attempts are:

What do most of these teams have in common? They each won their first two games. The Packers are the anomaly at 1-1, but even in their win, they only threw the ball 14 times, the lowest by a team in any game this season.

The standouts of the bunch have been the Saints, as they've totaled 91 points, the most a team has scored through a season's first two games since the 2009 Saints, who won the Super Bowl that year.

Steeler linebacker Elandon Roberts told Steelers.com that he's liking the return to the running game (and why wouldn't he, his team his winning).

It's good football coming back around. They're running the ball now in this league. I think sometimes you try to take it out, but that's what football is built off of. So you're not going to take that physicality out of the game. And running backs are very valued in this league, no matter how people may feel. Running backs, their value is going to be seen. And that's why you've got guys doing what they're doing.

Steelers offensive coordinator also pointed out that young QBs being thrown into the fire early is also contributing to the re-emergence of the running game:

You've got a lot of young quarterbacks, and a lot of guys, they're forced to play early. They're used to playing the horizontal game.

This factor of young QBs all over the league can't be overlooked.

Robinson's other main observation in The Athletic pointed out that the NFL has gotten smaller on defense, with two high safeties, which is heavily favors the running game.

Teams are averaging 4.5 yards per carry, tied with 2022 for the best mark in NFL history, and 124.9 rushing yards per game, the most since 1987.

Teams have been throwing less in general to start the season, with the league average sitting at 30.3 attempts per game, three attempts fewer than last year. The rushing attempts haven't jumped all that much so far, with 27.5 per game this season so far, compared to 26.8 for all of last year.

Will Running Backs Start Being Valued More?

Teams are splitting carries among their backs more evenly than in decades past.

© Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

We haven't quite seen the re-emergence of a workhorse back yet, as teams are opting more for a run-by-committee approach. The NFL's leading rusher to this point, for example, has just 27 attempts through his first two games.

NFL Rushing Leaders Through Week 2 Rank Player Rushing Yards Attempts Average 1 J.K. Dobbins 266 27 9.9 2 Jordan Mason 247 48 5.1 3 Josh Jacobs 235 48 4.9 4 Rhamondre Stevenson* 224 52 4.3 5 Saquon Barkley 204 46 4.4 6 Alvin Kamara 198 35 5.7 7 Joe Mixon 184 39 4.7 8 Brian Robinson Jr. 173 29 6.0 9 James Conner 172 37 4.6 10 Breece Hall* 170 46 3.7

*Stevenson and Hall have played three games, with the New England Patriots having played the New York Jets on Thursday night in Week 3.

Contrast this with the fact that Brock Purdy leads the NFL in passing yards per game at 275.0 through two games, and the fact that only five QBs have recorded a 300-yard passing game thus far (Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, Matthew Stafford, Geno Smith and Jared Goff) and we have some trends that may tell us that teams will start being more reliant on their running game.

Part of the passing games's struggles early in the season can be due to starters getting fewer reps in the preseason as well.

We'll have to see if the early-season numbers signify a return to a run-first approach by NFL teams, or if we're just waiting until the passing games get going.