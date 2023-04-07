Trey Lance has left a lot of fans around the league excited as footage emerged of him working out with Patrick Mahomes.

When it comes to rough starts in your National Football League life, there can arguably be none that have had it rougher in their first two years than what San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has had to deal with in 2021 and 2022.

When the 49ers decided to move up in the draft specifically to take Lance back in 2021, there was already a lot of pressure placed on his shoulders. If a team moves up in the draft to take you and surrenders some premium picks in order to do so, you are expected to make it work.

However so far his time with the 49ers can be described as underwhelming at best, as he hasn’t shown a lot of promise when he’s been on the field, and when he was given the chance to start last year, he only lasted two games before an ankle injury ended his 2022 season.

Now though he is back on the mend, and getting ready for the 2023 season, and he’s getting help from one of the best in the business to make it happen.

Trey Lance learning the tricks of the trade

In footage posted on Instagram by Preston Smith Photography, and then relayed onto Twitter by the NFL, Lance can be seen taking part in a workout with last season’s NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, the man who has arguably become the face of the league now that Tom Brady has announced his retirement.

Video: Trey Lance works out with Patrick Mahomes during the offseason:

Quite what the whole session entailed is hard to know, but one thing is for sure, if Lance was able to pick up some pointers from Mahomes, then that will serve him very well going into this upcoming season. At least that was the sense that a lot of people on Twitter seemed to think as they commented on the video when it came across their timeline:

Hopefully Trey Lance was paying attention to Patrick Mahomes

Given that Lance is about to head into a quarterback battle this upcoming season with Brock Purdy when he comes back from his surgery, he is going to need all the help that he can get in order to beat out Purdy for the position, and who knows, even if he doesn’t beat Lance out, this could set him up for a job with another team instead.