NFL Rule 3, Section 22, Article 2, Note 2.

That group of words probably doesn't mean much to most people, even longtime NFL fans. But when that same thing is written like this:

The Tuck Rule.

EVERYONE knows that.

The Tuck Rule became famous on January 19, 2002, on a snowy field in Foxboro, MA.

The New England Patriots were hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC Divisional Playoff game, which was supposed to be historic because it was the last sporting event ever held at Foxboro Stadium (the Pats moved into their current home, Gillette Stadium, the next season).

Instead, it's remembered as The Tuck Rule Game. You probably know the story pretty well, but let's do a quick refresher.

The Pats were trailing the Raiders 13-10 with less than two minutes to play and no timeouts to work with, in a wicked snow storm. On 1st and 10 at the Raiders 42-yard-line, first-year starting quarterback Tom Brady was sacked by blitzing defensive back Charles Woodson, his former teammate at Michigan. The ball came loose, the Raiders recovered, and the Oakland sideline erupted thinking they were going out in victory formation with a trip to the AFC Championship Game secured.

However ... referee Walt Coleman ruled the play an incomplete pass, saying Brady's arm was moving forward and tucking the ball into his body at the time it came loose, negating the fumble and giving the Patriots new life.

Adam Vinitaieri eventually kicked a field goal to tie it, then another one in overtime, putting New England in the conference title tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers .

The Pats won that game, then pulled off a monster upset in the super bowl over the Los Angeles Rams (then in St. Louis), launching the greatest dynasty in professional football history.

So, the question we have is...

What If The Tuck Rule Had Been Written Differently?

If the play had resulted in a fumble, how would history be altered?

In 1999, the National Football League made this addition to their official rule book, the aforementioned NFL Rule 3, Section 22, Article 2, Note 2.:

When [an offensive] player is holding the ball to pass it forward, any intentional forward movement of his arm starts a forward pass, even if the player loses possession of the ball as he is attempting to tuck it back toward his body. Also, if the player has tucked the ball into his body and then loses possession, it is a fumble.

Officials at the time said it was a way to clarify an interpretation they had already been using when a quarterback is hit in the act of throwing a pass and the ball comes loose, giving them a universal guideline on a fairly common football play.

However, as we've seen with the league's almost perpetual inability to define what a catch is (surviving the ground, making a football move, completing the process, etc.) it doesn't always word things in the most clear-cut manner. That's the essence of the controversy that was the Tuck Rule.

In simple terms, it was the proper application of a terrible rule, a rule that was reworked in 2013 and really no longer exists.

The Patriots Still Would Have Won Multiple Super Bowls

Brady and Belichick are too good not to have several rings.

One thing I will definitely NOT say would have happened had this game gone differently: the Patriots' dynasty never materializes.

We've seen too many times how losses drive Brady and Belichick. They would still have a handful of rings and be among the greatest dynasties in professional sports history.

Are we really supposed to think one playoff loss would've derailed everything in the New England dynasty?

New England's Run of Three Super Bowls in Four Seasons Year Result 2001 11-5 (Won Super Bowl 36) 2002 9-7 (Missed Playoffs) 2003 14-2 (Won Super Bowl 38) 2004 14-2 (Won Super Bowl 39)

As for the Raiders? Jon Gruden still would have gone to Tampa Bay Buccaneers and beaten his old crew in another Super Bowl, sending the Silver & Black into a two-decade-long tailspin they're still trying to recover from.

No, the real fallout from this change in history would be with another team we haven't even mentioned yet.

Do We Have a Rams Dynasty?

St. Louis likely would have had another Super Bowl title, maybe more.

The 2001 St. Louis Rams were borderline unstoppable.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Greatest Show on Turf was held to less than 24 points in just three games, went over 30 points 11 times and topped 40 points on four occasions.

In spite of all that, in the Super Bowl against the Pats, the offense was stifled for most of the game, and the Rams lost 20-17.

That was the Bill Belichick factor. It took the greatest defensive football mind ever to help New England pull off one of the most unlikely upsets in recent memory.

If the Raiders had won The Tuck Game, they would have gone to Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC Championship game. Whichever team got out of that slugfest probably would not have been able to stand up to the Rams' firepower, giving St. Louis two titles in three years.

With that kind of success, maybe they don't give up on Kurt Warner two years later, then watch in horror as he takes the Arizona Cardinals to their only Super Bowl, something he could have done with the Rams.

Shoot, maybe the run of success even gets a new stadium built in St. Louis and the team never leaves for Los Angeles.

