In North America, there are a ton of professional sports leagues. There's one for practically everything, and you can find essentially every sport on a streaming service if you search hard enough.

Some of the most popular leagues in America are the NBA, the NHL and the MLB. However, while those three are very popular in their own rights, one thing remains clear: The NFL remains king of the North American sporting world.

While the NFL was booming in popularity in the early 2010s, it saw a bit of a decline over the latter half of that decade. It reached its highest point of viewership in 2015, with average viewership hitting a whopping 18.1 million. Then, things started to drop a bit, with that number falling all the way down to just 14.9 million in 2017.

The league seems to be back in a big way, though. Over the past couple of years, viewership has kicked back up a notch, and the league is slowly starting to find itself back to where it once was, nearly a decade ago. In the 2023 season, the league saw 17.9 million average viewers, the highest total since 2015. The league's leading network was NBC, which saw an impressive 21.4 million average viewers over the span of the 2023 season.

Comparing the Super Bowl Ratings to Other Major Championships

The MLB, NHL, and NBA lag behind the NFL

Credit Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 was a big year in viewership for the league, and it all culminated in the ultimate game on the NFL's calendar. Super Bowl 58 was immensely popular, and viewership for the NFL's championship game massively outweighed the audience for the championship series in the NBA, NHL and MLB.

To put it bluntly, last year's Super Bowl was record-breaking. The match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers averaged 123.4 million total viewers across all platforms, which made it the most-watched television program of all-time. Ironically, that broke the previous record, which was the Super Bowl in the year prior that averaged 115.1 million. The NFL is now at the point in which it is breaking its own records.

There were also 2.2 million viewers on Univision, which is a Spanish network. That number was the highest total ever for a Spanish-language network's telecast of the Super Bowl.

Comparing Super Bowl Ratings to Other Major Championships League Event Teams Participating Average Viewership (in millions) NFL Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers 123.4 NBA NBA Finals Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat 11.64 MLB World Series Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers 9.1 NHL Stanley Cup Finals Las Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers 2.6

How the other major leagues fared in their championship games

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports



As for the NBA, things have gone down slightly when it comes to the audience for their championship series, the NBA Finals. Viewership for the NBA Finals peaked back in 2017, when the league was able to average 20.4 million average viewers. However, the 2023 Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat brought in just 11.6 million average viewers, showing that the audience for the league's finals might be starting to dwindle.

As for the MLB's championship series, the World Series, things are starting to head the wrong way there as well. While the NFL is hitting record highs, things are trending in the exact opposite direction for the MLB. The 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers was the least watched of all-time, netting just 9.1 million average viewers.

Regarding the Stanley Cup Finals, the NHL's championship series, ratings have taken a hit there as well. These ratings peaked back in 2013, averaging 5.3 million average viewers. In 2023, however, the league was only able to amass 2.6 million average viewers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The NHL's Stanley Cup Finals' ratings have been dropping over the past couple of years. The league has netted less than 3 million average viewers in each of their past four seasons, despite reaching that number every year since 2008.

All in all, the NFL is trending in the right direction here, and the other three major sports leagues are failing to follow suit.

The Most-Viewed Regular Season Game From Each 'Core Four' League

Once again, the NFL remains king

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Now, we'll shift our focus to the most-watched regular season contest in each of the four major sports leagues. It's normal for playoff games to see more viewers than regular season games, since the individual games matter a lot more, and the competition is between better teams. However, the popular regular season games can show the more accurate ratings for everyday games.

For the NFL, the highest-watched regular season game during the 2023 season was the Thanksgiving Day match-up between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders. The game totaled 41.7 million viewers, and was actually streamed far more than several playoff games. This doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the NFL has always dominated viewership on Thanksgiving Day. The fact that the Cowboys are one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world helps viewership out a bit, too.

As for the NBA, while they can't match up with the NFL, they were able to muster some decent ratings. The most-watched game from the 2023-24 regular season was a Christmas Day match-up between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, which totaled just over five million viewers. This is also rather predictable, as the NBA has always been a huge draw on Christmas Day, and this game also featured two of the league's most iconic franchises.

Most-Viewed Regular Season Games in Each League (2023-24) League Teams Participating Average Viewership (in millions) NFL Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys 41.7 NBA Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers 5.01 MLB Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds 3.1 NHL New York Rangers vs New York Islanders 1.6

As for Major League Baseball, their past season was able to draw some decent numbers, although they were slightly lower than the NBA. The highest-watched game of the season was their 'Field of Dreams' game, which brought in 3.1 million viewers. The Chicago Cubs ended up beating the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the league's highest-watched regular season game of the year.

Now, for the NHL, while they continue to struggle in ratings compared to the other three, the league was able to see some good news in 2024. The 2024 Stadium Series match-up between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders saw 1.6 million viewers, good enough for the highest-watched regular season game since 2021.

Finally, we can conclude that the NFL is indeed dominant when it comes to commanding an audience, compared to the NBA, MLB and NHL. These three sports have been able to bring in some big audiences recently, but at the end of the day, the NFL is clearly still king.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Statista unless stated otherwise.