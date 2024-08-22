Highlights Throughout training camp, several star players around the league have been holding out in hopes of receiving a bigger contract.

While it seems to happen more often now, the idea of holding out has been evident throughout NFL history.

These 10 holdout situations got especially ugly.

While holding out of team activities in protest of the current contract situation seems to be the route taken by more NFL players than ever recently, it's not a new tactic. All throughout the history of the league, there have been instances of holdouts, and they've gotten pretty ugly at times.

Brandon Aiyuk , Ja'Marr Chase , Matthew Judon and CeeDee Lamb are all current examples of players who have held out in hopes of receiving a new contract.

However, no matter how long these sagas have gone on, there are some far more dramatic and detrimental examples of holdouts in the past.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 10 contract holdouts that were ugly, for both the player and the team.

1 Duane Thomas - Dallas Cowboys

Thomas represents one of the rare occasions in which a trade was reversed.

Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

This is possibly the strangest holdout in the history of the league, and it involves a trade getting reversed.

In 1970, the Dallas Cowboys used their first round pick on Duane Thomas. Thomas, a running back out of West Texas A&M, had an excellent rookie year, and finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Thomas was a major part of the Cowboys' offense, and he quickly requested a new contract after his rookie campaign.

Duane Thomas' 1970 Season Category Totals Carries 151 Rushing Yards 803 Yards per Carry 5.3 Rushing TD 5

The Cowboys' GM, Tex Schramm, didn't agree with Thomas' request, and this caused Thomas to sit out the entire 1971 training camp. Thomas would end up being traded to the New England Patriots , but after failing to get along with Patriots' head coach, John Mazur, Thomas asked the league to reverse the trade. In a shocking move, the league actually did, and Thomas ended up back in Dallas.

Thomas led the league in rushing touchdowns the following year with 11, but him and Dallas split ways after the year ended. Thomas' career would go downhill from there, and he was done playing football after just his fourth season in 1974.

2 Kelly Stouffer - Arizona (St. Louis) Cardinals

Stouffer got into a disagreement with the Cardinals, but his career didn't amount to much afterward.

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

This is a good example of some of the hardcore negotiations that went down in the late 1900s. In 1987, which was coincidentally the Arizona Cardinals ' last season in their former home of St. Louis, they used their first round pick on Kelly Stouffer, a quarterback out of Colorado State.

Kelly Stouffer's NFL Career Category Totals Completion % 51.5% Passing Yards 2,333 Yards per Attempt 5.3 Passing TD 7 Interceptions 19

Stouffer and the Cardinals got into such a disagreement during their contract talks that the team's owner, Bill Bidwell, said the following to Stouffer:

We don't have to do business like everybody else. You'll play for me, or you will never play in this league.

Neither side came to an agreement, which caused Stouffer to sit out the entire 1987 season.

Shortly afterward, Bidwell fell short of his promise, and traded Stouffer to the Seattle Seahawks . Stouffer would only last four years in the league, throwing seven touchdowns and 19 interceptions in his career.

3 Bo Jackson - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jackson felt the Buccaneers deceived him ahead of the 1986 draft.

You might remember Bo Jackson for his time with the Las Vegas Raiders , or his time in the MLB with the Kansas City Royals. You probably don't remember him ever being with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

This story starts before the 1986 season. In 1985, Jackson was a standout at Auburn University, and had won the Heisman Trophy. After being invited to visit the Buccaneers' facility, with assurances that he wouldn't be breaking any NCAA rules, Jackson went and toured the facility.

Bo Jackson's NFL Career Stat Jackson Carries 515 Rushing Yards 2,782 Yards per Attempt 5.4 Rushing TD 16

Jackson hadn't decided whether he wanted to play baseball or football professionally, but his visit ended up making him ineligible to play his final year of baseball at Auburn. Jackson believed Tampa Bay tricked him into doing this, so they could draft him with the first overall pick in 1986.

That's exactly what they did. Jackson made it known before the draft he'd never play with Tampa Bay, but that didn't deter them from selecting him. Jackson stayed true to that promise, and entered the 1986 MLB draft, where the Royals ended up selecting him.

Jackson spent two years with the Royals, before accepting a contract from Al Davis to play with the Raiders, who were in Los Angeles at the time. Jackson would go on to have a successful football career with the Raiders.

4 Le'Veon Bell - Pittsburgh Steelers

Bell held out twice, but it didn't work out exactly how he wanted.

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

For Le'Veon Bell , there were multiple holdouts. The first came in 2017, after his dominant 2016 season, one that saw him lead the NFL in total touches, proving the Pittsburgh Steelers ' reliance on him, and earning a First Team All-Pro nomination.

Le'Veon Bell's 2017 Season Category Total Carries 321 Rushing Yards 1,291 Yards per Carry 4.0 Rushing TD 9 Receiving Yards 655 Receiving TD 2

Bell eventually came back after training camp that year and played on the franchise tag. However, once the same situation happened the following offseason, Bell sat out the entire 2018 season.

Given that Bell's holdout took place well into the age of social media, Bell went to Twitter (now X) several times voicing his discontent, even tweeting upside down on one occasion.

He eventually would go on to sign with the New York Jets in 2019.

Unfortunately for Bell, his career started to deteriorate there, and he provided a good example for running backs as to why they needed to try and get a large contract earlier in their career.

5 Eric Dickerson - Los Angeles Rams

Dickerson put together one of the best seasons in NFL history, and the Rams still didn't want to pay him.

Peter Read Miller/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Eric Dickerson is widely considered one of the best running backs of all time, but he didn't feel like he was getting paid like that before the 1985 season. The year prior, in 1984, Dickerson ran for an astonishing 2,105 yards as a member of the Los Angeles Rams , while leading the league in rushing touchdowns.

Eric Dickerson's 1984 Season Category Totals Carries 379 Rushing Yards 2,105 Yards per Carry 5.6 Rushing TD 14

Dickerson naturally wanted a raise before the next season, but the sides couldn't come to an agreement over the next couple of years. Dickerson eventually was traded to the Indianapolis Colts midway through the 1987 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Eric Dickerson's 1984 season might never be replicated. His 2,105 rushing yards during that year still stands as the record for the most in a single season. Dickerson also led the league in rushing touchdowns that year with 14.

The split between the two sides was so ugly, they didn't reconcile for over a decade, until 2000, when Dickerson made the hall of fame, and the Rams awarded him a ring from their Super Bowl win the year prior.

6 Emmett Smith - Dallas Cowboys

Smith is one of the many players to disagree with Jerry Jones over the years.

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Here's another example of Jerry Jones refusing to give his star players a raise. For Cowboys' fans, they'll hope Lamb's situation doesn't get as ugly as Emmitt Smith's. Smith had a dominant 1992 season, leading the Cowboys to a Super Bowl title, while being the rushing champion for the year.

Emmitt Smith's 1992 Season Category Totals Carries 373 Rushing Yards 1,713 Yards per Carry 4.6 Rushing TD 18

Smith sat out the beginning of the following season, and Dallas got off to a 0-2 start without him.

Realizing how much he needed Smith, Jones gave him his payday. Smith would come back and have an excellent rest of the season, and even won the Super Bowl MVP award that year.

In the end, it all worked out for Dallas.

7 Earl Thomas - Seattle Seahawks

Thomas got injured before receiving the deal he hoped for from Seattle.

Earl Thomas had a fascinating case, and it should be a warning for players thinking of playing without a new contract. Thomas held out for the entire 2018 training camp, but decided to return to the Seahawks just before the beginning of the season.

Earl Thomas' 2017 Season Category Totals Interceptions 2 Passes Defended 7 Tackles 88

Then, in the fourth game of the year, Thomas suffered a massive leg injury. On the cart as he came off the field, Thomas gave the Seahawks' sideline, specifically head coach Pete Carroll , the middle finger, and he later claimed it was because he felt Carroll was misleading him about updates regarding his contract situation.

Thomas would get his payday the next offseason, with the Baltimore Ravens , but his time on the Seahawks ended on a very bad note.

8 JaMarcus Russell - Oakland Raiders

Russell held out for a massive contract, then he turned into a massive bust.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

JaMarcus Russell had one of the unique situations regarding his holdout.

The only time the Raiders ever had the first overall pick was in 2007, and they used it to select JaMarcus Russell, a quarterback out of LSU. Russell was thought of as an elite prospect, and he wanted to be paid like one.

Russell held out all the way through the first week of the regular season, before signing, at the time, the largest rookie contract ever, worth $61 million, with $29 million guaranteed.

JaMarcus Russell's NFL Career Category Totals Completion % 52.1% Passing Yards 4,083 Yards per Attempt 6.0 Passing TD 18 Interceptions 23

Russell would then proceed to become one of the biggest busts in the history of the league.

He was awful in Oakland, and had multiple problems with the franchise, including an instance in which he lied about watching film. After holding out for the largest rookie deal ever, Russell was quickly out of the league.

9 Cornerlius Bennett - Buffalo Bills

Bennett held out as a rookie, but had an excellent career afterward.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Bennett is another example of a rookie holding out, as Bennett was the second overall pick. Bennett and the Colts couldn't come to terms on a rookie contract, which resulted in him being traded to the Buffalo Bills in a three-team deal.

Cornelius Bennett's NFL Career Category Totals Tackles 1,190 Forced Fumbles 31 Interceptions 7 Fumble Recoveries 27

Bennett ended up having a pretty successful career with Buffalo. He made the Pro Bowl five times with the team, and was a large reason for them making it to four consecutive Super Bowls. This story doesn't end too negatively either, as Bennett did return to the Colts towards the end of his career.

10 Darrelle Revis - New York Jets

Revis had the whole world eyeing his holdout through 'Hard Knocks'.

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

This situation was very interesting. Due to the television program 'Hard Knocks' airing at the New York Jets ' training camp in 2011, NFL fans got to watch this holdout situation develop in real time. Darrell Revis, at the time, was coming off an All-Pro season, and helped New York make their push to the AFC Championship game the year prior.

Darrelle Revis Career Stats Category Totals Interceptions 29 Passes Defended 139 Tackles 496

Partly due to the pressure from the show catching the team's every move, New York folded and gave Revis his wish, in the form of a four-year, $32 million deal. Revis had another great year in 2011, helping the Jets make it back to the AFC title game.

