More often than not, the best moves made in the offseason are the ones that fly under the radar. NFL teams are willing to throw money around once free agency approaches, which often leads to teams overspending on players that won't provide the best return on investment. That's why sometimes the more cost-effective moves are actually the best.

Free agency isn't the only means of improving your team in the offseason, as the NFL Draft and trade market are other avenues where teams may look to upgrade their roster. Teams make reckless decisions here, too, but there's not always the financial capital that hurts along with acquiring a disappointing player.

Every offseason, it's beneficial that teams take a chance on at least three or four players with high upside but a low salary. It doesn't always work out, but many times it may.

Last offseason is a perfect example, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal worth $4 million. He completely turned around his career, throwing a career-high 4,044 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns, leading the Buccaneers to the playoffs.

Every NFL offseason move doesn't need to be as career-altering as that, but often, the more affordable moves with less risk provide much better value.

1 Steelers Traded Diontae Johnson To Panthers

Panthers managed to acquire their WR1 in a player and pick swap, making him one of the cheapest WR1 acquisitions.

After last season's nightmare, the Carolina Panthers desperately needed to have a wide receiver for Bryce Young . Carolina traded Donte Jackson for Johnson, who will immediately step up as their WR1. What makes Johnson a perfect fit in Carolina is that he can play the Adam Thielen role much more effectively, as he's one of the league's best route runners.

While he hasn't been the most productive wide receiver throughout his career, this might be the perfect match to allow Young and Johnson to take their talents to the next level. Considering the cost that the Panthers paid to acquire the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, this is a bargain deal that should benefit the team immediately.

2 New York Jets Signed Tyron Smith

Smith is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, coming off one of his best seasons, to now protect Aaron Rodgers following a torn Achilles.

Whenever Tyron Smith decides to hang it up, he will become a first ballot Hall of Famer. Despite all the injuries he's battled through throughout his career, he's consistently been one of the best offensive tackles in football. In his last season with the Dallas Cowboys , it was no different, as he had one of the best seasons of his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Offensive tackle Tyron Smith hasn't allowed more than two sacks in a season since 2017 (via Zack Rosenblatt)

After Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season, the New York Jets needed to make sure they could protect their starting quarterback. Smith has a lot of incentives built into his 2024 salary, but only $6.5 million is fully guaranteed, making it one of the best bargains during this past free agency period.

3 Buccaneers Traded Carlton Davis To Lions

After finishing as the 27th-best pass defense in 2023, the Detroit Lions upgraded their secondary with one of the better cornerbacks over the last few years.

Carlton Davis would love to forget about his last season with the Buccaneers. However, he's been one of the better man-to-man corners in the NFL over the last few years. Players often have down years, and a change of scenery could be beneficial to Davis in 2024.

The Detroit Lions don't need Davis to become an All-Pro, but they could use a cornerback that can provide some stability to the secondary. Maybe the days of him being one of the best man coverage corners are over, but he's an upgrade over what the Lions had last season. If this secondary can finish closer to the middle of the pack this year, it will greatly increase the Lions' Super Bowl chances.

4 Azeez Al-Shaair Signed With Texans

Al-Shaair's addition to the Houston Texans defense provides them with an all-around playmaker who can drop back into coverage or thrive against the run.

The Houston Texans have done a lot of great things this offseason, including trading for Stefon Diggs and signing Danielle Hunter. Their most underrated addition was signing linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair , who last played with the Tennessee Titans . Al-Shaair was best known for his time with the San Francisco 49ers , where he thrived playing alongside Fred Warner. Once he left San Francisco and joined the Titans, he proved that he's one of the league's most underrated linebackers, no matter who plays alongside him.

Al-Shaair had his best season in the NFL last year, with 163 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss, and two sacks. Now he joins a far better defense in Houston, which will only help his ability to help against the run and play more freely.

5 Curtis Samuel Signs With Bills

After the Buffalo Bills lost Diggs and Gabe Davis, Samuel could be the wide receiver to stand out in Buffalo after signing this offseason.

Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are gone, so the Buffalo Bills are going to need another pass catcher to step up in 2024. Curtis Samuel is a sneaky pick to lead the Bills wide receiver corps in receiving yards after he signed a three-year deal worth $24 million this offseason. While he doesn't project as a WR1, his versatile play style could give the Bills a spark in the pass and run game.

Samuel has finished with at least 600 receiving yards in four of his last five seasons, with at least 100 rushing yards in three of his last five seasons. Now, Samuel will easily have the best quarterback play he's had during his career with Josh Allen . Samuel is a playmaker who can give a spark that helps soften the blow of losing their two starting wide receivers in 2024.

6 Tre'Davious White Signed With Rams

If White can get back to 75% of what he was prior to tearing his ACL last season, he could be a massive steal for a young Rams secondary.

The last three years have been unfair to Tre'Davious White , who's torn his ACL twice in the last three years. When he's healthy, he's one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that he will remain healthy.

White signed a one-year deal worth $4.25 million with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. It's the ultimate low-risk, high-reward free-agent signing. If White can get back to a similar place where he was prior to tearing his ACL, the Rams will have added one of the best cornerbacks to their young secondary. If not, they didn't spend much money on acquiring him.

It's a great risk, considering the Rams finished 20th against the pass last season.

7 Bengals Drafted Jermaine Burton

Cincinnati replaced Tyler Boyd with potentially a more talented wide receiver, in Alabama's Jermaine Burton.

Last year, Jermaine Burton was one of the most explosive players in all college football. Due to character concerns and off-the-field issues, the Cincinnati Bengals were able to draft him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Regarding talent level, Burton has the traits to become a talented starting wide receiver. The main concern is whether his personality traits will affect his ability to reach his full potential. If he does, the loss of Tyler Boyd might not be felt, as the Bengals could've actually upgraded their WR3 position through the draft.

8 Kendall Fuller Signed With Dolphins

Dolphins actually upgraded their secondary with the departure of Xavien Howard and the addition of Kendall Fuller.

Xavien Howard will go down in Miami Dolphins history as one of their best franchise cornerbacks, but it was time for the team to move on as he became a weak link in the secondary. But the Dolphins didn't wait to improve their secondary, as they signed Kendall Fuller to a two-year deal, worth $15 million. Fuller was extremely productive with the Washington Commanders , so the Dolphins upgraded their CB2 position opposite of Jalen Ramsey with a bargain contract.

Since 2022, Fuller has allowed less than 30 passing yards in a game 18 times. Now that Fuller is joining the Dolphins, he will likely be targeted more as he plays opposite of Jalen Ramsey . However, he won't be tasked with covering the opposing team's best wide receivers, as Ramsey will likely be tasked with that.

9 Cowboys Drafted Cooper Beebe

After losing Tyler Biadasz to the Commanders, the Cowboys seemed to have upgraded by drafting Beebe.

This offseason was a nightmare for the Dallas Cowboys , and it all stems back to jerry jones , who is basically sabotaging the team. One of the bright spots is newly drafted offensive lineman Cooper Beebe. The departures of Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz forced the Cowboys to draft both of their replacements in the 2024 NFL Draft. With Beebe, it seems they might've actually upgraded the center position.

During the preseason, Beebe has not only looked more comfortable at the center position, but he's begun to thrive there. Beebe primarily played guard at Kansas State but picked up his new position quicker than expected.

10 Giants Signed Drew Lock

If Daniel Jones continues to struggle, Lock could see some games where he becomes the starting quarterback.

Don't sleep on the fact that the New York Giants signed Drew Lock during free agency. Daniel Jones is recovering from a torn ACL, and he hasn't looked very good during the preseason. If those struggles continue, Brian Daboll could turn to Lock as the new starting quarterback.

Lock might not be the answer as the next Giants franchise quarterback, but he showed some promise during his two starts with the Seattle Seahawks last season. If it hits a point where the Giants are knocked out of the playoffs and the verdict has been set on Jones, the Giants could give Lock a shot to revive his career.

