Highlights Sony's Hawk-Eye technology will measure line-to-gain situations in the 2024 preseason to replace the chain gang.

New NFL rules include using Sony's technology for measurements, new headsets for coaches, and kickoff changes.

Kickoff rules propose reducing fair catches, increasing returns, and limiting onside kick surprises.

As the 2024 season draws ever so much closer to starting, new rules will be taking effect in an ever-changing game.

Of course, the intent behind the NFL changing their rules is to increase the awareness and level of player safety. At least, that's what the intent is. But good intentions don't always lead to good results. One of the biggest changes that will be in place to start the 2024 NFL preseason is the use of new technology to measure how close a team is to a first down.

As an early Wednesday morning report by AP notes,

"NFL executive Gary Brantley told the Associated Press the league will test Sony's Hawk-Eye technology during some preseason games. The system most likely wouldn't be ready for full implementation until next season, though it could happen sooner. Sony, which was named the NFL's official technology partner Wednesday, has expanded its sports technology through Hawk-Eye Innovations to support officiating and the development of on-field and sideline technologies, including a new coach's sideline headset that will debut in 2025."

This is a major revelation, which could signify the end of a long-entrenched piece of the sport. The chain gang. So, how will the new rules affect the 2024 preseason and the future of the NFL? Let's take a deeper look.

Related NFL Changing Rules on Interviewing Assistant Coaches Still in the Playoffs For many years, assistant coaches have had to travel for interviews during the playoffs. That won't be the case anymore.

"Chain Gang" Becoming A Thing Of The Past?

New technology is being implemented this preseason to measure a line-to-gain scenario for teams.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

But the Sony Hawk-eye Technology is just one of the new rules that are being tested out starting in the preseason with the Hall of Fame game come August 1. Now, as many fans recognize, the chain gang operates with two large orange sticks with a 10-yard-long chain attached to them to measure the distance for a team to get a first down.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat The Hawk-Eye technology, introduced by the NFL's new tech partner, Sony, will not only include measuring technology for the line to gain situations, but Sony is also working in partnership to develop more aspects, such as broadcast cameras, production, sideline photography, and new headsets for coaches to communicate with their teams.

So, what is the intent behind the new tech? And is there a backup plan?

Well, as the article notes,

"Its (Sony's) Hawk-eye tracking services for line-to-gain measurement adds cameras to stadiums to track players, officials and the ball. The optimal tracking system notifies officials instantly if a first down was gained after the ball is spotted by hand. The NFL has long used two bright orange sticks and a chain to measure for first downs. That method would remain in a backup capacity."

So, that's the update on that technology. But there's an update to the kickoff rules as well.

New Proposals Heading Into 2024 NFL Season New Technology Sony Hawk-Eye System To Measure Line-To-Gain SItuations New Kickoff Rules Fair Catches Are Basically A Thing of the Past

The new rules also tie into a competing football league: the XFL.

Now, with the new kickoff rules in the proposal, the goal is to increase the return percentage.

As our own Todd Newkirk writes,

"None of the players outside the kicker and returner can move until the ball touches a player in the landing zone or hits the ground. If the returner does not catch the ball and the play results in a touchback, the return team starts at the 30-yard line. As such, the defense has much less of a running start, and collisions will not be as ferocious as before. Teams intending to attempt an onside kick must inform the officials of their plans, and both teams will line up in the traditional kickoff formation. Surprise onside kicks will not be permitted."

So, in a way, it sounds like fair catches may also very well become a thing of the past. It's a double-edged sword because it increases the opportunity for sparkplug plays, but it could also cause more injuries on returns.

So, it's a little difficult to analyze these changes because they're not fully in place yet. Sure, things may need to change, but there's also value in tradition. How will these new proposals affect the game? Only time will tell.

Source: ESPN

Details on Sony's partnership for technology courtesy of ESPN via AP.