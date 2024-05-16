Highlights Michael Brockers retired from the NFL after 11 seasons.

Brockers played in 160 games, notching 29 sacks and 451 tackles throughout his career.

Brockers made close to $70 million in his career.

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who was drafted in the first round in 2012 by the then-St. Louis Rams, became the second long-time Rams defensive lineman to announce his retirement this offseason. He announced his retirement on his Instagram:

I’m retiring from the game of football, y’all. I’m hanging up them cleats, man.

Brockers thanked God, his wife, fans, the Rams, and the Detroit Lions. He spent nine seasons with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams before moving up to the Motor City to play his final two seasons with the Lions.

Looking Back at Brockers’ Pro Career

Brockers played 11 seasons in the NFL

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brockers left a longer message on the actual post itself on Instagram:

First and foremost I have to say Thank You to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I Truly want to thank all My Fans for supporting my family and I during these 11 beautiful yrs. I want to personally thank the Rams and Lions organizations for taking the risk on me to represent their teams. I want to also thank My Teammates and Coaches for making me the player I was. This Game is a beautiful Game because it has aspects of life through out and this is the time where I have to Be comfortable being Uncomfortable and truly master this thing we call life. To all who know me And those who Don’t My slogan for life will always be Don’t get ready, Stay Ready!!! God Bless!✌🏾

Drafted No. 14 overall in the 2012 draft out of LSU, Brockers earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2011 and PFWA All-Rookie honors following his freshman NFL season in 2012.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Michael Brockers recorded ten tackles for loss in his final season with LSU.

In the NFL, he played 11 seasons during which he appeared in 160 games. In that time, he racked up 29 sacks, 451 total tackles, and 52 tackles for loss.

Michael Brockers’ Career Stats Year Team Sacks Tackles for Loss 2012 STL 4.0 7 2013 STL 5.5 7 2014 STL 2.0 5 2015 STL 3.0 8 2016 LAR 0.0 1 2017 LAR 4.5 8 2018 LAR 1.0 4 2019 LAR 3.0 3 2020 LAR 5.0 5 2021 DET 1.0 4 2022 DET 0.0 0

According to Spotrac, Brockers made nearly $70 million in his NFL career and signed a three-year deal worth $24 million with the Rams on March 27, 2020. This came after a deal reportedly fell through with the Baltimore Ravens for three years and $30 million following concerns about whether or not he'd be able pass a physical.

Just under a year later, the Rams traded Brockers to the Lions for a 2023 seventh-round draft selection. He then signed a new three-year deal worth $24 million. The Lions then released him on February 24, 2023, and he failed to log a snap during the 2023 season.

He played in six career playoff games, recording 0.5 sacks and zero tackles for loss.

Brockers’ best game came on October 13, 2013, as a member of the Rams on the road against the Houston Texans. He recorded two sacks, seven solo tackles, three tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits on the day as the Rams emerged with a 38-13 victory.

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and College Football Reference.