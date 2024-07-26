Highlights Youth may replace veterans, like Alvin Kamara and Tyler Lockett, in starting roles.

Raheem Mostert, despite leading the league in rushing TDs, could lose his starting spot to De'Von Achane in Miami.

It's likely that Allen Lazard, Darius Slayton, and Kendrick Bourne will see reduced roles or risk being cut before the season starts.

Training camp can be exciting for NFL fans, but it's not as exciting for every veteran player. With 250+ players entering the league from the NFL Draft, plenty of players are unfortunately going to lose their jobs during training camps, starters included.

NFL training camp is the beginning of the new season, but it's also a chance to round out every team's roster. Each team can head into training camp with 90 players but eventually need to trim their roster down to 53, with 16 additional players heading to the practice squad.

It's an exciting time for the fans but stressful for the players. So, who will it be this season?

Related 10 Questions That Need Answers During NFL Training Camps These questions will be answered as we quickly approach the 2024 NFL training camp.

1 Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

With Kamara coming off of the least efficient season of his career, the Saints could be prepared for a new starting running back in 2024.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Alvin Kamara went from a potential holdout candidate, to a player who guaranteed he would be playing this season. He skipped minicamp due to contract disputes but re-iterated in a recent interview that he will be a Saint in 2024:

Kamara will still be on the field in 2024, but he may not be the Saints' starting running back. If Kendre Miller can remain healthy, there's a good chance he could take over as the lead back. Kamara just turned 29, so he's not getting any younger. It's hard to imagine that he can turn things around, as he's been on the decline the last three years, specifically in the ground game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2024, Alvin Kamara rushed for the least amount of rushing yards of his career (694), the lowest yards per attempt (6.2), and the second-lowest yards per carry (3.9) of his NFL career.

Miller has dealt with nagging hamstring injuries throughout his career, which is why he hasn't seen much playing time. If he can overcome the injuries, it could give head coach Dennis Allen the reason to transition to the younger running back.

2 Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Lockett could serve a purpose as the WR3, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in a prime spot to become the team's second starting wide receiver.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, Tyler Lockett finished with less than 900 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for the first time since 2017. Unfortunately for Lockett, he's going to be 32 years old in September, around the age when wide receivers see a serious decline. That is music to Jaxon Smith-Njigba's ears.

Smith-Njigba had a modest rookie season, but he's expected to become a massive part of the offense in 2024. It's likely that Smith-Njigba will take over as the WR2 with an average 80% snap share, whereas Lockett takes a step back as the WR3 with an average 55% snap share. The Seattle Seahawks didn't draft the former Ohio State wide receiver 20th overall to remain as the third wide receiver in the offense. Expect Smith-Njigba to take a major step, as Lockett could be forced to take a reduced role this season.

3 Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

If Williams doesn't turn the corner following his torn ACL in 2022, the Broncos could turn to another running back.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans-USA TODAY Sports

As a rookie, Javonte Williams showed plenty of promise, but he tore his ACL and LCL in 2022, and hasn't looked the same since.

Javonte Williams Career Efficiency Year 2021 2022 2023 Yards Per Carry 4.4 4.3 3.6 Yards Per Reception 7.3 4.8 4.9 Total Scrimmage Yards 1,219 280 1,002 Total Touchdowns 7 0 5

Despite receiving 14 more carries and four more interceptions from 2023 to 2021, Williams was far less efficient, with fewer touchdowns and fewer total scrimmage yards. If he doesn't look like an improved player during training camp, the Denver Broncos have several options that they can turn to in a running back committee.

Between Samaje Perine, Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Blake Watson, the Broncos could move Williams to a lesser role or completely move on from him. While these players may not project as a workhorse running back, they could provide a true running back committee with different skill sets.

4 Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

After leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns, it's expected that Raheem Mostert could lose his job during training camp.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last season was surprising for Raheem Mostert, who led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns. Rather than building off the best season of his career, it's more likely that the Miami Dolphins will turn to second-year running back, De'Von Achane. Mostert received a one-year contract extension with the team, so he's guaranteed to have a role. However, Achane was the more explosive, efficient running back in 2023.

Comparing Miami Dolphins Running Back Stats, 2023 Player Raheem Mostert De'Von Achane Rushing Yards 1,012 800 Yards Per Carry 4.8 7.8 Rushing Touchdowns 18 8 Receptions 25 27 Receiving Yards 175 197 Receiving Touchdowns 3 3

5 Gabe Davis, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville signed Davis this offseason to be their WR2, but that could be short-lived due to the quick emergence of Brian Thomas Jr.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

This past offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 million contract. It would be expected that he would be the WR2 immediately after playing the role with the Buffalo Bills, but he might get demoted before he ever plays a snap for the Jaguars.

Brian Thomas Jr. projects as a WR1, and if he has a strong training camp, he could come in and be the other starting wide receiver behind Christian Kirk. Thomas Jr.'s skillset could allow him to unleash the Jaguars offense, and the offense wouldn't want to ease a player of that magnitude into the offense.

Davis would operate better as the third wide receiver, as he's a good run blocker and deep ball threat. But, he was never a strength of the Bills offense. It was evident that Buffalo needed an upgrade at the WR2 position, and it's why Davis may never be the WR2 in Jacksonville.

Related 5 Cowboys Training Camp Battles to Watch After three consecutive 12-5 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, optimism is at an all-time low heading into training camp.

6 James Bradberry, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

From starting cornerback to safety to the bench, James Bradberry's days as a starter in Philadelphia are ending.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It's amazing how James Bradberry went from one of the better cornerbacks in the league, to transitioning to safety, to now being at risk of losing a starting job in general. Last season, Bradberry was one of the worst cornerbacks in football. He was a clear weak spot on the 31st-ranked pass defense.

With the additions of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, Bradberry would unlikely remain a starter. Both players were two of the highest-rated defensive backs in the NFL Draft. Now, they're in a position to revitalize this Philadelphia Eagles secondary.

7 Allen Lazard, WR, New York Jets

Unless Aaron Rodgers forces Lazard to be on the field, there are several more talented Jets wide receivers that could take over as the WR2.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last offseason, the New York Jets signed Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million contract. A year later, he could become a potential cut candidate. Lazard was signed to become the WR2 behind Garrett Wilson after the Jets also acquired Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately, Lazard had the worst season of his NFL career with 23 receptions, 311 receiving yards, and a single touchdown.

This offseason, the Jets signed Mike Williams in free agency and drafted Malachi Corley. Not only could Lazard lose his starting job, but he's at risk of being released after training camp.

8 Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

With a young, improving wide receiver corps, Darius Slayton could be dethroned as the Giants' leading wide receiver.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

In four out of Darius Slayton's first five seasons of his career, he finished as the leading wide receiver for the New York Giants. That could either showcase how talented Slayton is or how poor the Giants wide receiver corps has been. Despite leading the team in receiving yards for four seasons, he's never earned more than 800 receiving yards in a season.

Slayton is a good player, but it's time that the Giants turn the page. Wan'Dale Robinson is entering his third season, over a year after his ACL tear in 2022. Jalin Hyatt is entering his second season with the team, hoping for improved quarterback play to utilize him as a deep ball threat. And, of course, the Giants drafted Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. In recent years, many have considered Nabers one of the best wide receiver prospects.

Considering the youth and potential of this wide receiver corps, Slayton could drop to WR4 or potentially become a trade candidate.

9 Brandon Stephens, CB, Baltimore Ravens

The recent addition of Nate Wiggins could relieve Stephens' of his starting duties in 2024.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Stephens had some really impressive games last season, but the addition of Nate Wiggins could cause Stephens to lose some playing time in 2024. Marlon Humphrey is the only Baltimore Ravens with a secure role, so it's up to Stephens or Wiggins to compete for the CB2 role.

Wiggins was drafted as a first-round pick, with some of the fastest speed among cornerbacks in college football. If he can catch on quickly in training camp, he could take over Stephens' role as one of two starting corners in Baltimore.

10 Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots

New England has loved Kendrick Bourne, but his time as a starting wide receiver with them is ending.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick Bourne signed a three-year deal worth $15 million in 2021 with the New England Patriots, and once again he's signed a three-year deal with them, worth up to $33 million. Throughout Bourne's career, he's only caught for more than 800 receiving yards once. However, the Patriots value him as one of their starting wide receivers.

Despite receiving a contract extension this offseason, that may change. The Patriots drafted Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, who should both see ample playing time in their rookie seasons. Demario Douglas also had an impressive rookie season last year. Between those three wide receivers, Bourne might be forced back to the WR4 role that he played with the San Francisco 49ers.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.