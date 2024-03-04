Highlights The NFL shifted from the 16-game schedule to a 17-game schedule in 2021 under the new CBA.

The league is now pushing for a potential 18-game season with 2 preseason games.

It's clear that owners are seeking to maximize profits despite the massive player safety concerns that come with a longer regular season.

For 43 years, the NFL used a 16-game, 17-week schedule in the regular season. It was a tried and true formula that offered teams one bye week per season, and created a perfectly symmetrical schedule year-over-year.

Then, in 2021, the league and team owners ratified a clause in the new Competitive Balance Agreement (CBA) that pushed the regular season schedule to 17 games and limited the preseason to three games (down from four). Though that's been in place for only three years, it sounds like the league is ready to get greedy again.

Per NBC's Mike Florio, the league is pushing for an 18-game schedule that would see the preseason shrunk down to two games.

Should it happen—Florio makes it sound like a matter of when, not if—it'll be the culmination of years of work by the league's owners to expand the NFL schedule to its limit. There will be plenty of questions about player safety, but also plenty of projected profits for a league that has always put the latter ahead of the former.

What would an 18-game schedule look like?

There are a few rumored proposals making the rounds

There are a few different forms the 18-game schedule could take, including a particularly wacky one that would prepare the NFL and its fans for a dystopic, 20-game season in the future.

The first, and widely anticipated (to be adopted) proposal, includes eliminating another preseason game and instituting a second bye-week in the regular season:

18-game regular season

Trade Deadline delayed two weeks (to the Tuesday after Week 10)

Preseason shortened to two games

Second bye in regular season; would eliminate the bye week at the end of the preseason

Total weeks (regular season + preseason) on schedule: 22

This schedule presents the most seamless transition from the current NFL schedule, as the league would start and end around the same dates as it already does. The length of the schedule and the amount of games played are identical to the 17-game schedule—one game and one bye week would just be displaced from the preseason and moved into the regular season.

The issue with this agreement is twofold: first, player safety is obviously a concern, as starters would have one less week to get ready for the regular season while taking on the rigors of an extra game that matters. In addition, the NFLPA certainly won't be thrilled with the idea of taking away a chance from players fighting for a roster spot to showcase their talents.

The next proposal seemingly counteracts some of those concerns, though it does invite a whole host of new issues:

18-game regular season

Trade Deadline delayed two weeks (to the Tuesday after Week 10)

Preseason shortened to two games

Players would be limited to 16 games per season (exceptions made for kickers, punters, quarterbacks)

Second bye in regular season; would eliminate bye week at the end of the preseason

Total weeks (regular season + preseason) on schedule: 22

This proposal is practically the same as the first, though it limits players to a maximum of 16 games in the regular season, with the idea being to preserve their health.

Of course, this idea would allow teams to abuse a sort of "phantom injured list", wherein players who are hurt can be rested for their necessary two games instead of being put on injured reserve.

The last proposal is the most chaotic, though it does leave open a possibility for further expansion in the future:

20-game regular season

No preseason games

Two bye-weeks, evenly spread out for each team

Trade Deadline delayed until all teams have played at least half of their schedule (10 games)

Total weeks (regular season + preseason) on schedule: 22

Some have suggested that this proposal could allow the NFL to swallow up more of the calendar down the road, as the league could keep a preseason game or introduce a third bye-week in the regular season to push the total weeks beyond the traditional 22. There's no way this proposal can be accepted under the guise of improving player safety... but at least the league could make it so that President's Day is always the Monday after the Super Bowl. Silver linings, anyone?

In all, the league will continue "balancing" player health with their incessant need to make more money; the NFL's proposed rules changes for kickoffs are an example of this. Of course, if you've been paying attention to the NFL under Roger Goodell's leadership, you already know which side of the pylon they're leaning towards.

