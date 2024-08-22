Highlights The Falcons are favored against the Steelers, with Atlanta's competent quarterback providing an edge for a win.

Preseason football is quickly approaching the finish line, kick-starting the beginning of the 2024 NFL season.

The opening week of the NFL schedule is where we see the most upsets and surprises because every team believes that they can compete.

This year is no different, as plenty of underdog teams are worthy of making a splash in Week 1.

On the other end, plenty of favored teams have great value if you are looking to make a few bets.

Let's look at the five best bets to make in the opening week's slate. What should people be looking for when putting their money on the line?

1 Moneyline: Falcons (-142) over Steelers

Kirk Cousins makes his starting debut for Atlanta against Pittsburgh.

Credit: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

If anything has been clear during the preseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers ' offense has been completely inept.

Russell Wilson is slow and boring, while Justin Fields - who offers more explosiveness - struggles to read the field from within the pocket.

The fact that the Atlanta Falcons are only favored by three at home is perplexing. They are clearly the better team with a refreshing outlook for the 2024 season.

Pittsburgh's defense will need to be lights out to compete in this game, and even then, that probably won't be enough.

It's not known who will be starting opening week for the Steelers at quarterback, but regardless, whoever it is, they won't be able to score consistently.

If Atlanta can manage at least 20 points, it feels like that will be enough to win and possibly cover the spread.

The moneyline is good enough value to not risk messing with the spread.

2 Spread: Cardinals (+6.5, -115) vs. Bills

Arizona can keep things close in a potential shootout against the Bills.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

This seems like a large spread for a Week 1 contest, as season openers are where we see the most upsets.

Now, this is not calling for the Arizona Cardinals to outright beat the Buffalo Bills , but getting a near touchdown is hard to pass up.

The Bills' offense is going to be a work in progress with ambiguity at the wide receiver position - Keon Coleman , who may take some time to figure things out and develop a role in the offense, Curtis Samuel , who is great as a slot receiver, but has struggled with injuries, and Khalil Shakir , who is the longest-tenured receiver on the roster, but does not provide a ton of upside. Dalton Kincaid could very well be the top target in the passing game, but one of these receivers will have to separate themselves from the rest - most ideally Coleman - if Buffalo wants to compete late into the season. Until then, there may be plenty of growing pains in this offense.

Josh Allen is definitely capable of proving this bet wrong, but we saw Buffalo and the 28-year-old quarterback struggle mightily last year in the season opener against the New York Jets , who had lost Aaron Rodgers after four plays.

Arizona is a rejuvenated team who could give the Bills plenty of issues with Kyler Murray - a full year removed from his ACL tear - returning to the lineup with Marvin Harrison Jr. as his new WR1.

3 Moneyline: Seahawks (-225) over Broncos

With a new offensive and defensive scheme, Seattle could cause issues for Denver.

(Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

As impressive as Bo Nix has been this preseason, it is a tall task for a rookie quarterback to walk into one of the most hostile environments and win.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Through two preseason games, Nix has completed 23 of 30 pass attempts for 205 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and a 116.7 passer rating. The Denver Broncos have also scored on six of seven possessions with the rookie quarterback under center.

The Seattle Seahawks have prioritized a defensive culture for years, but the production has been underwhelming - to say the least.

Former Baltimore Ravens ' defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald is now the Seahawks' head coach, and he will aim to carry over his success in Baltimore to Seattle.

The hire of Ryan Grubbs as the offensive coordinator should also bring new life to this Seahawks' offense, which was mundane under Shane Waldron last season.

Denver could be somewhat decent this season, but waiting to bet on the Broncos in Week 2 at home against the aforementioned Steelers is a smarter decision.

4 Moneyline: Chiefs (-148) over Ravens

In an AFC Championship rematch, Kansas City is well-positioned to beat Baltimore again.

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs were shocked by the Detroit Lions in the league's opening game of the year.

There was no Travis Kelce - ankle injury - and Chris Jones - contract holdout - and the absences were evident as the Chiefs' offense struggled, while the defense lacked a pass rush.

On September 5th, Kansas City will have both players available against the Ravens.

It is difficult to envision the Chiefs losing back-to-back season openers with the dropping of the Super Bowl banner.

Baltimore has lost three starting offensive linemen, multiple starters on the defense, and, as mentioned, Mike MacDonald, who led the Ravens' defense to the best unit in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson is 1-3 against Kansas City in his career, and the last time these two teams played, the 26-year-old quarterback was only able to muster 10 points in the AFC Championship game.

In addition, with a vastly improved wide receiver corps, Patrick Mahomes could be lethal with more speed and reliable options around him.

5 Moneyline: Dolphins (-115) over Jaguars

Miami has proven dominant in the early part of the season, with speed all over the field.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

As much as Tua Tagovailoa struggles in November and December, the exact opposite can be said about his performance in September and October.

The Miami Dolphins ' offense is virtually unstoppable in the first eight weeks of the season. In particular, the Dolphins dropped 70 points on Denver in September.

With Tyreek Hill , Jaylen Waddle , De'Von Achane , and Raheem Mostert , it is impossible to keep them all contained.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars ' offense have lost Calvin Ridley , and replaced him with two receivers - Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. - who struggle creating separation on a consistent basis.

Jacksonville feels like a team that is primed to underwhelm in 2024, and this game could foreshadow the outlook of the Jaguars' season.

It is a similar feeling to when Doug Pederson was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles . He led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title and then underwent a steady decline the following two seasons.

This game will be filled with points, and if that's the case, put your money on the Dolphins, who are more equipped to light up the scoreboard.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise, and odds are from DraftKings unless otherwise stated.