Week 1 of the NFL season is now in the books, and now we have some actual football to go by in forming our opinions.

After seven months of hype and offseason drama, we saw 16 games played out, and we have some first impressions to go on.

As fans, we tend to panic very quickly and overreact to what we see each and every week, and Week 1 tends to be the one we react to the strongest, as our team can come flying out of the gate, or wet the bed, which caters to our irrational side.

As a fan, you could be getting ahead of yourself and thinking super bowl , or you're already looking at mock draft boards for your next franchise savior.

Which one do you fall on?

Let's go into our biggest overreactions from Week 1. Are they overreactions or legitimate concerns? That's to figure out another day. Right now, we're only going by our initial reaction, before our rational side sets in and we calm down.

The Packers Need To Sign a QB... NOW

Green Bay's season can easily slip away if Jordan Love is out for a month.

Jordan Love left Green Bay's Week 1 game with a sprained MCL, which can actually be considered good news, as Packers fans had to be holding their breath, hoping Love wasn't done for the season.

Love is expected to miss 3-6 weeks with his injury, which means the Packers will need to turn to Malik Willis, who they traded for from the Tennessee Titans just before the season.

As a Titans fan, let me just tell Packers fans, if Matt Lafleur manages to go .500 with Willis as his starter, I'll be his biggest advocate for an early Coach of the Year candidate.

Ryan Tannehill has been waiting at home for the right opportunity to sign with a team, and mentioned a few factors that will prompt him to sign with someone:

... it's got to be, 'What time of year is it? What's the number?' You know what I mean? So it all works together. I feel like it's one of those things where if you know, you know. I feel like if that opportunity comes, then I'll know.

Tannehill won't win you a Super Bowl, but a good team can win games with him under center. The Packers outta think about it, considering they're in a super competitive NFC North.

No QB Will Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

None of the first-round QBs were impressive in their NFL debuts.

© David Banks-Imagn Images

With six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks of this year's draft, the hype train on rookie quarterbacks coming into this season was higher than usual.

However, every single one of the first-rounders struggled on Sunday.

Caleb Williams threw for just 93 yards, completing less than 50% of his passes.

Jayden Daniels showed his skills as a runner, but a lot of yardage came in garbage time.

Bo Nix struggled to find his receivers, and threw two interceptions in his debut.

Williams came into Sunday with by far the most hype, but was very underwhelming, and struggled against a Titans team with a brand new coaching staff. He also got to start at home against a team that finished last in their division in 2023.

Are we expecting too much of Williams right away?

The initial reaction is to say, it's hard to be a rookie quarterback in the NFL. Perhaps this year's Offensive Rookie of the Year will come in the form of a wide receiver or running back.

The Panthers Are On The Clock

Carolina should be eyeing Carson Beck in the 2025 Draft

Credit: © Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

There's no sugarcoating it: Bryce Young looked bad in his rookie year. However, there was some reason for optimism as Young has a new coaching staff, and it's not like the Panthers put him in a position to succeed in his rookie year.

Optimism appears to be out the window, as Young still looked overwhelmed as an NFL quarterback.

Bryce Young's Week 1 Stats vs. The Saints Completions Passing Yards TD-INT Passer Rating Yards per Attempt 13-of-30 (43.3%) 161 0-2 32.8 5.4

It may be unfair to pin things on Young, but he was supposed to be the guy to come in and reverse some of Carolina's misfortunes. They looked worse than ever in their blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints , and Panthers fans have to be thinking of Carson Beck in next year's draft.

The Browns Will Never Win With Deshaun Watson

Cleveland is stuck with an enormous cap number no matter what they do.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns appear to be screwed. There's simply no getting out of their contract with Deshaun Watson without monumental salary cap consequences, until the end of 2026.

The fact that Watson's contract (six years, $230 million) is fully guaranteed means Cleveland is stuck with him, unless they're willing to pay nearly $120 million in dead cap money.

After 2026, the Browns can cut him with only $26.9 million in dead cap money on the cap in 2027.

With this contract, the Browns are not sniffing a Super Bowl, despite having one of the deepest rosters in the NFL.

To add insult to injury? Baker Mayfield 's looking pretty good right now in Tampa.

Kirk Cousins Will Be Benched By Week 4

Michael Panix Jr. is waiting in the wings for an opportunity.

Kirk Cousins was the biggest free agent signing of the offseason, and the Atlanta Falcons were immediately crowned the favorites to win the NFC South.

Coming off a torn Achilles in 2023, Cousins came in and lost to a Justin Fields -led Pittsburgh Steelers team, in his home stadium, in Week 1.

An underwhelming 18-10 loss, which saw Cousins go 16-of-26 for 165 yards, one TD and two interceptions. While the Steelers' defense is always a tough matchup, fans certainly expected more out of veteran like Cousins.

Michael Penix Jr. was not expected to play this season barring an injury, but if Cousins and the offense can't get going early, maybe they'll feel differently.

Cousins is being paid $45 million a year in Atlanta, so expectations are high. Fans are bound to get impatient if they don't see quick results.

The Bengals Aren't Super Bowl Contenders

Cincinnati put up perhaps the most disappointing performance of any team.

USA TODAY

Yes, Joe Burrow is coming off a season-ending injury in 2023.

Yes, the team was missing Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase was limited in the game (six catches, 63 yards) as he was coming off food poisoning.

However, taking on a Patriots team that has perhaps the least amount of talent in the AFC, the Bengals simply cannot lose that game at home.

The 16-10 loss marks yet another Week 1 loss for head coach Zac Taylor.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Bengals are now 1-10 under Taylor during the first two weeks of a season.

The Bengals simply have not been great starters in the Taylor era, even with Burrow under center.

Our rational side says the Bengals will figure things out and will compete for the AFC North crown. However, our irrational side can't help but say 'how did you lose to that team?!'

All this to say, these are simply us as fans reacting strongly to just one week of football. Things are going to change every week and we'll see some things correct themselves as the weeks go on. Then again, how do we know these aren't overreactions?

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference. All contract info is courtesy of Spotrac.