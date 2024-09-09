Key Takeaways The 2024 NFL season kicked off this weekend, marking one of the most highly anticipated times in the North American sports landscape.

With excitement running through the league, many celebrities decided to attend some games this weekend.

From actors to musicians and even other athletes, there were some big names spotted at stadiums across the league.

The NFL season kicked off this week, which is naturally a very exciting time for football fans.

There's a wide variety of different types of fans across the league, and some of them are much more well-known than others. Many celebrities were in attendance at various NFL games this weekend, ranging from musicians to actors and even other athletes themselves.

Let's look at some of the biggest names that found their way into NFL stadiums this week.

Related Related: The TE World Was Upside Down In NFL's Week 1 If you took a tight end early in your fantasy draft, you were probably left with a sour taste in your mouth after the first week of football season.

Week 1 Celebrity Lineup

These were the biggest names in attendance in Week 1

You already know who's coming in first on this list.

Taylor Swift, arguably the most famous musician in the world, remains in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs ' tight end Travis Kelce . She was in attendance this week as the Chiefs hosted the Baltimore Ravens in the first game of the league's new season. Swift's interest in the Chiefs and the NFL has generated massive amounts of revenue for the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: It was estimated that by attending Chiefs' games in 2023, Swift helped the league add $331.5 million in extra revenue.

She wasn't alone though. Other big-name Chiefs fans in attendance on Thursday included actor and comedian Rob Riggle, as well as actress Hiedi Gardner, who both found their way to Arrowhead Stadium as well.

The Chiefs weren't the only team hosting celebrities this weekend, as the Atlanta Falcons had a few of their own as well. Actor Glen Powell, who's been featured in movies such as Twisters, Anyone but You, and Top Gun: Maverick recently, was in Atlanta to see the Falcons host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Along with Powell, there were a few other famous fans in attendance, including singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor, who popped out for an appearance as well.

With actors in mind, there was certainly a notable one in attendance in Buffalo on Sunday. Anthony Mackie, who's made recent appearances in Captain America: Brave New World, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Twisted Metal stopped by to see the Buffalo Bills host the Arizona Cardinals .

Finally, 'WILDCAT', an influencer with over 8 million subscribers on YouTube, was in Indianapolis, watching the Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans .

Here's a list of the rest of the notable celebrities in attendance this weekend.

Salvador Perez (MLB Player) - Ravens @ Chiefs

Dan Hurley (NCAA Basketball Coach) - Patriots @ Bengals

Tyrese Haliburton

Jordan Davis (Country/Pop Singer) - Panthers @ Saints

The Black Keys (Rock Band) - Cowboys @ Browns

Donovan Mitchell

Sam Richardson (Actor/Comedian) - Rams @ Lions

Bazzi (R&B/Pop Singer) - Rams @ Lions

Taylor Lautner (Actor) - Rams @ Lions

Barry Sanders

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.