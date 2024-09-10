Key Takeaways Joe Mixon is still playing at a high level, whereas Derrick Henry isn't.

Deshaun Watson is officially washed.

Kirk Cousins isn't healthy enough to be playing yet.

Week 1 of the NFL season was filled with excitement from Thursday to Monday, with 10 one-score games, and two walk-off victories.

Not to mention, we received plenty of news on Sunday morning from the Dak Prescott contract extension to Tyreek Hill being detained ahead of their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars .

Within one week of football being back, there were so many storylines across the league, specifically on the field. Plenty of players made their first appearance on their new teams, while three rookie quarterbacks made their NFL debut.

From the good to the bad, there were plenty of key takeaways after the madness of Week 1.

Related Ranking Every Rookie NFL Quarterback's Week 1 Performance After all the hype surrounding this rookie quarterback class, it was about as rough a start as you can imagine in Week 1.

1 Deshaun Watson Is Bad

A lackluster day against Dallas shows Watson's days as a quality starting quarterback are over.

Credit: Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

There was a point in time when Deshaun Watson was considered a top-five quarterback.

In 2024, it's a fair argument to say he's a bottom-five quarterback.

Through his first two seasons with the Cleveland Browns , Watson only played in 12 games due to a suspension and injuries. When he's been on the field, he's struggled, but there was hope that he might turn things around.

That hasn't happened. In his Week 1 performance against the Dallas Cowboys , he completed 53.3% of his passes, threw two interceptions, and lost a fumble.

After a brutal performance against the Cowboys, it's safe to say all hope is lost of him ever playing at a high level again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Deshaun Watson finished 0-10 with passing attempts of 15+ air yards against the Cowboys. He's the only quarterback to go 0-10 or worse since air yards were first tracked in 2006. (via Doug Clawson)

Off-field issues aside, the Deshaun Watson we're seeing on the field looks nothing like the man we saw in Houston.

2 Cooper Kupp Is Back

Kupp finished with 14 receptions, 110 receiving yards, and a touchdown against the Lions.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The last two seasons have been underwhelming for Cooper Kupp , but his strong performance against the Detroit Lions indicates that he should return as a 1,000-yard receiver for the first time since 2021. Sunday night was the most amount of targets Kupp received in a game throughout his career, with 21.

Kupp has struggled to remain healthy over the last two years, missing five games.

Based on his usage and production in Week 1, he could show the league that he's still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL if he stays healthy.

3 Kirk Cousins Isn't Healthy

In his Atlanta Falcons debut, Cousins threw two interceptions in a loss.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Give credit to the Pittsburgh Steelers defense, but Kirk Cousins was incredibly disappointing in his Atlanta Falcons debut. It was always questionable why the Falcons paid so much money to a 36-year-old quarterback coming off a torn Achilles, and it might be even further questioned after Sunday's performance.

Throughout the game, Cousins' footwork seemed to be all over the place. His pocket presence was a weakness, and he was struggling to get any velocity on his throws.

As he's further along in his recovery, he will likely get more comfortable. Right now, he simply doesn't look ready to be playing again.

4 Last Year Wasn't A Fluke For Baker

Baker Mayfield led the NFL in Week 1 with four passing touchdowns.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield isn't slowing down after a career season, as he was incredible against the Washington Commanders . Even if the Commanders have one of the worst secondaries in football, it's encouraging to see him not miss a beat, especially against a Dan Quinn-led defense.

Baker Mayfield vs. Commanders Completion Percentage 24/30 (80%) Passing Yards 289 Passing Touchdowns 4 Rushing Yards 21

If there was any question about whether Mayfield deserved his contract extension, that might've been answered on Sunday. He's playing the best football of his career right now, and has proved that he wasn't a one-hit wonder in 2023.

5 Joe Mixon Isn't Washed

Mixon led the NFL in Week 1 with 159 rushing yards in his Houston Texans debut.

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Some running backs who made their debut on their new teams disappointed on Sunday, but Joe Mixon wasn't one of them. Mixon rushed for 159 yards on 30 carries, with a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts .

Despite being one of the more inefficient running backs over the course of his career, he looked excellent with his new team.

If there was one major flaw on the Houston Texans offense in 2023, it was the running game. Houston finished 29th in yards per attempt in the run game last season and 22nd in rushing yards.

Based on his Week 1 performance, Mixon should help solve some of those issues.

Related NFL: Biggest Overreactions From Week 1 We saw some major surprises in Week 1 of the NFL season. Are we overreacting to these?

6 Derrick Henry Won't Be The Ravens' Bell Cow RB

Henry only saw 13 carries in his Baltimore Ravens debut.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If anyone thinks that Derrick Henry will be the Baltimore Ravens bellcow running back, think again. Henry only played 46% of snaps, averaging only 3.54 yards per carry. There were high expectations when Henry signed with Baltimore this offseason, but his first game with the team was underwhelming.

The hope is that Henry will see better looks throughout the regular season, as defenses have to account for Lamar Jackson in the run game.

But based on what we saw in Week 1 and some recent comments from John Harbaugh, Henry won't receive the same amount of carries that he did in Tennessee.

We didn't bring [Derrick Henry] to be the guy that gets the ball 30 times a game. He's done that before. That's really not the plan.

Henry fantasy managers have to be cringing at hearing that.

7 Sam Darnold Can Be A Capable Starting Quarterback

Darnold was impressive in his first start with the Minnesota Vikings, leading them to a win.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Despite all the memes about Sam Darnold , he played well in his first game with the Minnesota Vikings .

He completed 79.2% of his passes and threw two touchdown passes. While the New York Giants aren't the best measuring stick for a starting quarterback, Darnold wasn't flashy, but he was efficient as a passer.

No matter how 2024 plays out for Darnold, J.J. McCarthy will be the team's starting quarterback in 2025 and beyond. What will matter is that Darnold could be the best free agent quarterback available next offseason.

8 J.K. Dobbins is The Chargers' Best RB

Dobbins seems to have recovered from his 2023 knee injury in 2023.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If there were any questions about who the Los Angeles Chargers starting running back is, they have been answered. Gus Edwards actually had more carries than J.K. Dobbins , but Dobbins was by far the more productive running back.

Chargers RB Stats vs. Raiders Player J.K. Dobbins Gus Edwards Carries 10 11 Rushing Yards 135 26 Yards Per Carry 13.5 2.4 Receptions 3 1 Receiving Yards 4 2 Touchdowns 1 0

Dobbins rushed for the second-most yards in Week 1, just behind Mixon. Neither running back was impressive as a pass catcher, but it's clear that Dobbins is the better runner right now.

With Greg Roman wanting to run the ball more, his usage should only increase throughout the season.

9 Jameson Williams Will Have an Increased Role In 2024

Williams finally seems to be living up to his draft spot, as he was the Lions' leading receiver in Week 1.

© Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Finally, the Jameson Williams breakout season is here, and it's beautiful. The Lions selected Williams with the 12th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft , but he hasn't lived up to his draft status since he was drafted.

That might've changed on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams , where Williams had five receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown catch.

Williams played 85% of the snaps, with nine targets, both of which would be the most he's had during his NFL career. It finally seems that the Detroit Lions are focusing on getting him more involved in the offense, which should lead to his best season yet.

10 Keion White Should Replace Matthew Judon's Production

White had the third-most sacks in Week 1 with 2.5 against the Bengals.

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

No Matthew Judon , no problem. Even though the New England Patriots traded Judon, their pass rush didn't skip a beat with a superb performance from second-year Keion White.

White only had a single sack in 16 games last season, and has now doubled his career statistics in the first game of the 2024 season.

As the Patriots kickstart their rebuild, they're in good shape on defense, with the emergence of White.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Sleeper.