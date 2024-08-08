Highlights Week 1 preseason games run Thursday-Sunday, showcasing rookies and returning stars.

A couple of first-round rookie quarterbacks are expected to make their NFL debuts.

The 2024 regular season officially begins with Chiefs-Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The start of the 2024 NFL regular season is still one month away, but game-starved fans of all teams no longer need to wait to see players wear full pads and take the field for some action. The league's preseason slate officially kicks off Thursday, with 16 exhibition matchups over a four-day span. Go ahead, call it fake football. But beggars can't be choosers.

Technically, the preseason began last week in Canton, when the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans played a rain-shortened Hall of Fame Game. But a pair of matchups are scheduled for Thursday, followed by three on Friday, nine on Saturday, and two on Sunday.

It's a jam-packed weekend during the dog days of August, and a few Week 1 games deserve fans' attention.

1 Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills

Saturday, Aug. 10 at 1 pm ET

Bears fans have never seen one of their quarterbacks throw for 4,000 yards in a single season, but they're hoping Caleb Williams marks an end to this unfathomable drought. The top-overall pick in this year's draft will make his NFL debut in Buffalo, striving to become the team's long-lost savior. At the beginning of training camp, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Williams should play 45-55 preseason snaps. Chicago has every reason to feel excited.

The Bills don't intend to immediately send out their second-string offense, either.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced that the first-team will play roughly a quarter in front of the home crowd, and this includes superstar quarterback Josh Allen leading the unit. It'll also be the first glimpse of Buffalo operating without its top-two receivers from last season, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. So, there'll be a new leader in receiving yards and receptions this season.

2 Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Friday, Aug. 9 at 7 pm ET

These AFC contenders met last October in Houston, and the Texans won in blowout fashion. The Steelers only mustered two field goals, and quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for just 114 yards. But Pittsburgh won't be sending out Pickett this time around, as the former first-round pick was traded back in March.

Instead, newcomer Justin Fields will make his Steelers debut, marking the start of an intriguing preseason battle with veteran newbie Russell Wilson.

Texans second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud will also get reps, coming off a rookie season in which he rewrote the record books with an eye-popping 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year also became the third signal-caller in history to lead the NFL in average yards (273.9) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (4.6) in the same season. Now, Stroud's offense has a new shiny toy in veteran Stefon Diggs.

3 Washington Commanders at New York Jets

Saturday, Aug. 10 at 12 pm ET

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn revealed earlier this week that No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels will start in the Meadowlands, and the rookie quarterback has already received some high praise from his new staff and teammates.

The rave reviews are justified, as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner rushed for more than 1,100 yards with 10 scores at LSU and tossed 10 times as many touchdowns as picks (40 to 4). Daniels can be a dual-threat game wrecker.

It's no secret there's immense pressure on the championship-starved Jets, who watched their 2023 slip away when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on his third snap of the regular season.

With lousy weather in the forecast, the veteran quarterback won't play against Washington -- maybe he'll see action in the preseason finale. But the spotlight will be on New York all year, as the window to hoist a Lombardi Trophy with Rodgers as leader won't stay open for long.

4 Detroit Lions at New York Giants

Thursday, Aug. 8, 7 pm ET

After days of joint practices in New Jersey that featured some highlight-reel plays and several brawls -- both teams were fined $200,000 for the skirmishes -- Detroit and New York will serve as openers to the Week 1 preseason action.

Fans shouldn't expect Lions quarterback Jared Goff to play, but backup Hendon Hooker will likely see action. His last live game was back in Nov. 2022, as he tore his ACL as a redshirt senior at Tennessee. It's been a long journey back.

Compared to the Lions, the retooling Giants enter the season with several more questions and concerns. Is this the final year for quarterback Daniel Jones, who's also coming off a season-ending ACL injury?

How will star rookie receiver Malik Nabers produce if the quarterback play remains inconsistent? Drew Lock will likely start for New York on Thursday, and the team can only hope its new backup places some pressure on Jones before the games actually count.

5 Las Vegas Raiders at Minnesota Vikings

Saturday, Aug. 10 at 4 pm ET

Minnesota parted ways with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins during free agency, and then aggressively drafted Michigan signal-caller J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick. It's the start of a new era for the Vikings, and McCarthy is expected to see playing time in their lone home game of the preseason.

McCarthy wasn’t asked to do much in Michigan’s run-heavy offense, but he's surrounded by a solid receiving corps that can help silence the doubters.

As for the Raiders, their quarterback situation is... volatile.

It's Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew auditioning for the starting job, and neither option really elicits feelings of optimism.

The AFC is a gauntlet, and when it boils down to contenders and pretenders, Las Vegas is on the outside looking in. Plus, it doesn't help that veteran receiver Davante Adams has been forced to deny rumors about his commitment to the team. How long will that be a distraction?

