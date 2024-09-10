Key Takeaways The 2024 NFL Draft saw a record QB class, with 6 taken in the top 12 picks.

The trio of rookie QBs who made their debuts in Week 1 had a historically rough time of it.

Nix, Williams, and Daniels failed to throw TD passes, making it the first time in NFL history that multiple rookies made their debuts the same week and all failed to throw for a score.

The 2024 NFL Draft featured a record-breaking QB class that featured six QBs taken in the first 12 picks, more than any other draft in that span of selections by a wide margin.

Many of these guys were highly-touted, with Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels both winning the Heisman Trophy and Bo Nix breaking several NCAA records on his way out of Oregon.

That trio were the only ones of the six first-round QBs to make their debut start in Week 1 of the 2024 season on Sunday, and boy, did they not live up to expectations.

Not only was it an awkward first step for player and team—they were one unthinkable Will Levis pick six from going 0-3—but it was also perhaps the single worst combined debut for multiple rookie QBs that we've ever seen in NFL history.

1st Time in NFL History Multiple Rookie QBs Debut & Fail to Throw TD

It wasn't just a lack of red zone success for these youngsters either

In the history of the NFL, there have only been a few instances where we've seen multiple rookie QBs make their debut start on the same day or game-week. In fact, it's only happened 17 times in NFL history, with many of those coming in the last 15 or so years.

However, in each of those other 16 instances since the NFL merger in 1970, many of which featured just two QBs instead of the three we saw this past weekend, at least one threw a TD pass, which is something the 2024 class was unable to do.

The stat gets all the more shocking when you consider how far back we went for some of these other pairings; back to the days when it was the running backs who scored most of the touchdowns rather than the QBs and WRs.

In 1971, both Jim Plunkett and Archie Manning made their debuts, with Plunkett tossing two TDs and Manning throwing one.

In 1973, Joe Ferguson managed just two pass attempts, but the other rookie debut that day from Bert Jones did feature a passing TD, though he went 6-for-22 overall.

On October 4, 1987, with the strike in full effect, eight QBs made their debuts, and six of them managed to throw for at least one TD.

Despite the pair having historically bad rookie seasons, both Ryan Leaf and Peyton Manning threw for a score in their 1998 Week 1 debuts.

More recently, there have been a few pairs of debutantes that have thrown TDs in their debuts before going on to aggressively mediocre careers: E.J. Manuel and Geno Smith both did it on the same day in 2013, but neither turned into the franchise-altering player they were expected to be.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Caleb Williams was the only rookie to get a win in his debut, but he was probably the worst of the bunch—and perhaps the worst of any No. 1 pick ever. He is one of just four No. 1 picks to fail to complete 50 percent of his passes, fall short of 100 yards passing, and not throw a TD in his debut, along with Terry Bradshaw, Alex Smith, and Steve Bartkowski.

A couple of years later, in 2015, perhaps the worst back-to-back 1-2 picks in NFL Draft history— Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota —both threw TD passes in their debuts before ending up as backup QBs for the latter half of their NFL careers.

Williams, Daniels, Nix (W/D/N) Combined Debut Performance Category W/D/N Pass Yards/Game 138.0 Yards/Attempt 4.4 TD 0 INT 2 Completion % 60.0 Passer Rating 61.47

This is all to say that while the trio's combined Week 1 performance surely set off alarm bells in the nation's capital, the Windy City, and out there in the Rocky Mountains, there's no need to overreact to one performance. Many QBs have fared better in their debuts, only to go on to subpar or disappointing NFL careers.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.