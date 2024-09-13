Key Takeaways Don't overthink teams based on Week 1 performances.

Seahawks have a strong opportunity against the Patriots.

Ravens likely to dominate on the ground against the Raiders.

The first week of the 2024 NFL season has passed, and now it is time to look forward to Week 2.

Hopefully, this week of football is an upgrade over what we had to watch last week. Because there was so little competent play across the league, the Week 2 slate features many games with perplexing lines.

The main advice for betting on games this week: Don't overthink, and don't overreact to what you saw last week.

The NFL is a roller-coaster ride, with ebbs and flows throughout the season. Things will come back to earth this week. There were a number of outlier results and performances last week that will not hold up consistently.

What are the best values and bets heading into Week 2?

5 Moneyline: Seahawks (-178) over Patriots

Seattle has a great opportunity to start 2-0 on the road in New England.

The New England Patriots shocked the NFL world, upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals in an ugly, low-scoring affair.

It was a good win for a team that many view as a bottom-three team in the league, but some context has to be acknowledged from that game against the Bengals.

For one, Joe Burrow is clearly not 100% from his wrist injury. The 27-year-old quarterback was simply not good, and it had little to do with what the Patriots' defense was presenting him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to NextGenStats, Burrow was pressured at the third-lowest rate of his career in week 1. Despite that, he only averaged 5.6 yards per attempt with no pressure.

The former first-overall pick was simply not willing to push the ball down the field, even though there were opportunities when he could have challenged the defense vertically down the field.

New England's defense will be the strength of this team, but the Bengals beat themselves.

Secondly, the receiver position was depleted. Ja'Marr Chase had held out all off-season, as he was seeking a contract extension before the start of the season. He labeled himself as a game-time decision in an attempt to force the front office's hand. He played limited snaps and was not very effective, which goes back to Burrow not playing at full strength. Tee Higgins also missed the game due to a hamstring injury.

Finally, outside of Rhamondre Stevenson , the Patriots' offensive production was completely non-existent.

New England Patriots Week 1 Receiving Statistics Player Targets Receptions Yards Austin Hooper 4 2 31 Tyquan Thorton 3 2 27 K.J. Osborn 6 3 21 Hunter Henry 3 2 18 Demario Douglas 3 2 12 Rhamondre Stevenson 3 3 6 Ja'Lynn Polk 1 1 6

Seattle did not play the cleanest game last week against the Denver Broncos , but its quarterback is healthy with a complete group of skill-position players around him, a talented defense with a strong coaching staff, and a formidable rushing attack to compliment those receivers on the outside.

Don't overthink this one. Maybe New England can keep this one manageable, but the Seahawks are at full strength, and unlike the Bengals, should be able to take advantage of New England's mundane offense.

4 Moneyline: Jets (-180) over Titans

Aaron Rodgers and New York look to bounce back after a tough loss to the 49ers.

There are certainly some question marks regarding the New York Jets ' offense and defense, but let's calm down before making any harsh judgments.

It was Aaron Rodgers ' first game back since tearing his achilles in the season opener last season. His return was also against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers .

Not a lot of teams with little continuity are going to find success in those circumstances.

Now, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is clearly in over his head, as the offense possesses little creativity with minimal pre-snap motion and no complex route combinations, but New York is not going to be facing a top-flight defense like that each and every week.

It would also be nice if the Jets could depend on more than three players in the offense - Garrett Wilson , Breece Hall , and Allen Lazard - who were the only offensive pieces to catch a pass from Rodgers.

Mike Williams played his first snaps since tearing his ACL last season. He will be slowly brought along, and once he finds his footing, he should be the WR2 in this offense.

The defense will also not be exposed like that on a regular basis. Kyle Shanahan's scheme created massive throwing and rushing lanes for Brock Purdy and Jordan Mason .

Luckily for New York, they get to face Will Levis this week, who self-imploded in a gut-wrenching loss to the Chicago Bears .

The second-year quarterback may not be able to get out of his own way, as he consistently puts the ball in harms way.

If Levis continues this reckless play, expect the Jets' defense to take full advantage and create turnovers.

A key component to watch in this game is New York's pass rush. It was a non-factor in week 1, but you could see it come to life against the Tennessee Titans .

This won't be a true breakout game for the Jets, but expect to see improvement in a game where they should win.

3 Spread: Ravens (-8.5, -115) vs. Raiders

Baltimore could win in a landslide over Las Vegas.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens fail to play to their identity whenever they go against the Kansas City Chiefs .

That narrative continued in week 1, as the Ravens neglected Derrick Henry and the running game after initially utilizing it on the opening drive.

Henry was phased out against Kansas City, as Baltimore found themselves in a negative game script for the majority of the contest.

That will not be the case against the Las Vegas Raiders , and we could see the Ravens dominate on the ground.

Las Vegas gave up 176 rushing yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in week 1. Albeit, 107 of those yards occurred on two J.K. Dobbins ' carries, but Baltimore possesses much more firepower in that department with Jackson and Henry.

The offensive line is a concern for the Ravens with three new starters, but Jackson's ability to run will open up huge rushing lanes for Henry. This could be a physical beatdown on the Raiders.

The Ravens are coming off a tough loss, playing their home opener, and against a team that lacks a legitimate quarterback and underwhelming coaching.

In addition, despite the talent, Las Vegas only produced 10 points against a Chargers defense, which was one of the worst units in 2023. Baltimore's defense is more likely a tougher assignment for Raiders' offensive personnel.

This feels like a 14+ point victory for John Harbaugh and the Ravens.

2 Moneyline: Steelers (-154) over Broncos

Pittsburgh will lean on defense and the run game to beat Denver.

This could be the ugliest game of the week, and Vegas agrees, as the over/under is set at 36.5.

Before the season, many had this game circled as Russell Wilson 's "revenge" game, but he will be watching from the sidelines with Justin Fields set to start.

Running the football and leaning on the defense is the game plan the Pittsburgh Steelers want to operate, and that is a perfect formula against the Broncos.

Kenneth Walker III ran for over 100 yards, averaging over five yards per carry against Denver.

Najee Harris should see a substantial workload against a porous run defense. In addition, Fields will open up even more opportunities to pick up large chunks of yards on the ground.

Injuries to the offensive line could derail Denver's effectiveness this week.

Left tackle Garrett Boles (calf) and center Luke Wattenberg (ankle) each missed practice on Wednesday.

If both players are unable to suit up, T.J. Watt could replicate what he did in week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons .

Bo Nix struggled in his first career start, and those shortcomings could carry over in his home debut.

Take the Steelers in a sluggish, slow-moving contest.

1 Spread: Chargers (-4.5, -115) vs. Panthers

Los Angeles will take care of business against Carolina with physicality.

Losing 47-10 to the New Orleans Saints tells you all you need to know about the current state of the Carolina Panthers .

Bryce Young is not a good quarterback, and the verdict on his career may already be determined.

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers showed everyone that they are going to heavily utilize the run game, while allowing Justin Herbert to manage games with a receiving corps that needs time to fully develop.

The Chargers ran for over 170 yards on Sunday, which may happen again on Sunday.

Carolina surrendered 180 rushing yards to Alvin Kamara and company, and with defensive tackle Derrick Brown out for the season with a meniscus injury, it is going to be open season for teams in the running game.

This feels like a trap for some people, but this goes back to not overthinking. The Panthers may not get past 10 points, and as long as Los Angeles can manage 20 points, they should be able to cover.

Getting a touchdown is good enough to take in this spot.

